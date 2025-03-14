AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:59 p.m. EDT

Cooper Kupp agrees to terms with his home state Seahawks on 3-year, $45 million deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a three-year, $45 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract hasn’t been signed. Kupp, the Super Bowl 56 MVP, was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. He’ll help replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle, which traded quarterback Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold in free agency. Kupp starred in college at Eastern Washington and was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

No. 1 Duke rules out Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown with injuries for ACC semifinal vs. UNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown have been ruled out for No. 1 Duke’s game against North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament because of injuries. The team announced the status for each player a little less than two hours before tipoff of their semifinal matchup with the rival Tar Heels. Both players were hurt in Thursday’s quarterfinal against Georgia Tech, with Flagg spraining his left ankle and Brown re-injuring a dislocated left shoulder. Flagg walked with no boot and no major limp when the star freshman arrived at Spectrum Center before the game. Brown arrived with his left arm in a sling after being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Luka Doncic won’t play Friday in Denver, joining LeBron James on Lakers’ injury list

DENVER (AP) — Luka Doncic won’t play against the Denver Nuggets, joining LeBron James on the Lakers’ lengthy list of unavailable players. The Lakers ruled the star guard out on the second night of back-to-back games because of left calf injury management and a right ankle sprain. Doncic had his highest-scoring game with the Lakers on Thursday, scoring 45 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 126-106 loss in Milwaukee. James is missing his third straight game with a left groin strain and has already returned to Los Angeles along with Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Jaxson Hayes (bruised right knee.)

Hawkeyes’ worst season in 7 years prompts firing of Fran McCaffery, program’s all-time wins leader

Iowa has fired coach Fran McCaffery after the Hawkeyes won their fewest games and had their lowest Big Ten regular-season finish in seven years. The 65-year-old McCaffery was under contract through 2028 and said last week that he intended to return for a 16th season rather than retire. Athletic director Beth Goetz decided a change was in order amid declining attendance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will sign off on McCaffery’s $4.2 million buyout. McCaffery was 297-207 at Iowa. He was fired on Friday.

Bills have 2 free-agent additions facing 6-game NFL suspensions for PEDs, GM Beane reveals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills stand to open the season minus two new free-agent defensive line additions upon learning Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht both face six-game suspensions for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. General manager Brandon Beane said Friday that the team was aware of Hoecht’s positive test before agreeing to sign the hybrid defensive lineman/linebacker to a three-year contract on Monday. As for Ogunjobi, Beane said the player revealed he had just received notice of testing positive upon arriving at the team’s facility to sign a one-year contract the two sides agreed to on Tuesday.

Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia grab early lead at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are tied for the lead midway through the second round of The Players Championship. Lee was in the lead until he made bogey on the par-5 ninth to end his round of 66. Bhatia birdied the ninth for 66. They are one shot ahead of J.J. Spaun. Rory McIlroy did a better job keeping the ball in play and was atop the leaderboard at various points until a few bogeys at the end for a 68. He was two shots behind along with Bay Hill runner-up Collin Morikawa. Scottie Scheffler was six back.

Shohei Ohtani and four other Japanese players come home to start the MLB season

TOKYO (AP) — It’s the World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome to start the Major League Baseball season. It’s only two games. For the record, the MLB regular season consists of almost 2,500 games. But it’s much more than just two games for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was born in Japan. And for Shohei Ohtani and the four other Japanese players competing at home for the Dodgers and Cubs. MLB is opening its regular season for the second straight year in the Asian market.

Not just Ohtani: Tokyo Series will showcase the depth of Japanese talent in Major League Baseball

TOKYO (AP) — The spotlight will be on slugger Shohei Ohtani this week when the superstar returns to Japan and leads the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs in the first two games of the Major League Baseball season at the Tokyo Dome. But he won’t be the only one playing in front of his home country. Four other Japanese players — LA’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, along with Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga — will be on the field in a display of how deep the talent pool is in the country.

After finishing last season with Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins gets to play with Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins moved from one two-time MVP quarterback to another. After reaching the Super Bowl last season with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Hopkins will now play with Lamar Jackson and Baltimore after reaching a one-year deal with the Ravens. Baltimore’s offense was dazzling last season as Jackson threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and finished with a passer rating of 119.6. The Ravens don’t necessarily need Hopkins to regain the form that made him an all-Pro from 2017-19. He did reach 1,000 yards receiving in 2023 before putting up more pedestrian numbers last season.

Myles Garrett thinks Browns are in a better place after extension, discussions about team’s future

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett believes a trade request and voicing his frustrations during Super Bowl week about the Browns’ 3-14 campaign was the catalyst for more conversations with general manager Andrew Berry about the franchise’s future. Instead of being traded, Garrett agreed to a four-year contract extension with an annual value of $40 million that makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

