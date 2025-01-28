AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:56 p.m. EST

Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni have this in common: Eagles fans wanted them fired

“Fire Andy” chants echoed throughout the stands in Philadelphia during Andy Reid’s final season coaching the Eagles in 2012. Nick Sirianni heard many of those same fans yelling “Fire Nick” in Week 6. Now, the two head coaches are facing off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Reid found his greatest success after Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie fired him following a 4-12 season. Win or lose, Reid’s legacy is set. He has a Hall of Fame resume. For Sirianni, a victory could silence critics once and for all.

Neymar returns to Brazilian club Santos after termination of contract in Saudi Arabia

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar has agreed to return to Santos nearly 12 years after he left the Brazilian team. Santos president Marcelo Teixeira announced it Tuesday. The Brazilian striker confirmed earlier that his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had been terminated by mutual consent. He had an injury-marred spell at Al-Hilal, where he played only seven matches and scored once. The 32-year-old Neymar won six titles with his boyhood club Santos, including a Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011. Santos is a beachfront city outside São Paulo. Neymar had left Santos in 2013 to join Barcelona.

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels to skip Pro Bowl Games

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Washington’s Jayden Daniels won’t be participating in the Pro Bowl Games this week. The NFL announced final rosters Tuesday that didn’t include any of those quarterbacks. New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye is replacing Jackson on the AFC roster, Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson is filling in for Allen and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield is filling Daniels’ spot. The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and include skills competitions and a flag football game.

Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Retired swingman Andre Iguodala will become just the seventh player to have his number retired by the Golden State Warriors in a ceremony next month. He is set to join Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Nate Thurmond, Al Attles, Chris Mullin and Tom Meschery. Golden State will honor Iguodala following an afternoon game against Dallas on Feb. 23. The team announced the jersey retirement on Tuesday. Iguodala retired in October 2023 after 19 NBA seasons and four championships with Golden State, including an NBA Finals MVP award in 2015.

Tush push could play a prominent role in the Super Bowl if championship Sunday was any indication

The tush push has been perfected by the Philadelphia Eagles and it’s been decrypted by the Kansas City Chiefs. So, maybe the short-yardage play will play a prominent role in the Super Bowl in two weeks in New Orleans. The Chiefs are going for their third consecutive championship after edging the Buffalo Bills for the AFC title. Again, calls by the officials came into focus in the Chiefs’ victory. And in Philadelphia, the referee threatened to award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders kept committing fouls to prevent them from scoring from inside the 1-yard line.

Big-time Love: Arizona’s Caleb Love hits half-court heave at buzzer in OT win over No. 3 Iowa State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love trotted back, his head down, shoulders slumped after the latest of his missed 3-pointers clanged the back rim. This was not his night, until it was. Known for taking and making big shots, Love hit one of the biggest of his career — and Arizona’s season — with a tying heave from beyond half-court at the end of regulation. He wasn’t done, adding two more 3s in overtime to send Arizona to an 86-75 victory over No. 3 Iowa State. Love was 1 for 10 from the arc and Arizona seemed to be in a dire situation, down 3 with 2.2 seconds left. Love caught the ball near the free-throw line, took a couple of dribbles and banked in a shot from near the midcourt logo to send the Wildcats toward an improbable win.

Ex-Bears coach Eberflus returns to Cowboys to run the defense; Sorensen takes over special teams

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys are hiring former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator for his second stint on the Dallas staff. Eberflus returns to the Cowboys two months after the Bears fired him 12 games into his third season. The Cowboys also added special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen to new coach Brian Schottenheimer’s staff. The Bears hired Eberflus after his four-year stint as defensive coordinator in Indianapolis. He spent the previous seven seasons as linebackers coach in Dallas. Schottenheimer was hired last week to replace Mike McCarthy.

Man killed by stray weight at Colorado track and field meet remembered as dedicated husband, dad

Relatives of a spectator killed by an errant weight thrown at a youth track and field meet in Colorado say he was a dedicated father with a great sense of humor. Fifty-seven-year-old Wade Langston of Colorado Springs was killed Sunday at the Colorado United Track Club meet at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. University officials say the weight in the hammer throw event was thrown clear of safety barriers. Witnesses reported Langston trying to shield his wife and son from the approaching weight. Fundraising efforts are underway to help Langston’s family, including college tuition for his son, who is a senior in high school.

Nobody is running away with NBA rookie of the year race yet, which is a change from most years

At this point, there is no Victor Wembanyama in this season’s NBA rookie class. There is no Paolo Banchero. And there’s no Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, Brandon Roy, Derrick Rose or Chris Paul, either. They were all unanimous, or just about unanimous, rookie of the year selections. Everybody knew long before the ballots were cast who was going to win the award that season. There was no mystery. If this season’s voting was held today, good luck figuring out what would happen.

Dottie Pepper delivers a short message on slow play that hopefully can go a long way

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dottie Pepper didn’t anticipate a short message on slow play getting so much attention. But her comments during the CBS broadcast of Torrey Pines struck a nerve. It took 5 hours and 29 minutes to finish the final round. It was 10 seconds slower the week before. Where will it lead? Don’t get your hopes up. Pace of play has been an issue for nearly a century. One overlooked example is the USGA executive director lamenting slow play when it took only 3 hours and 27 minutes for a threesome. That was in 1950. One idea is a shot clock.

