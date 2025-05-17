AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:52 p.m. EDT

Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after falling 13 games under .500

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have fired manager Brandon Hyde after a dismal start to the season by a team coming off two consecutive playoff appearances. The Orioles are 15-28 and in last place in the AL East following a loss to Washington on Friday night. Hyde guided the team through an extensive rebuild and won manager of the year honors in 2023, but Baltimore’s performance slipped noticeably during the second half of last year, and the Orioles have put themselves in a significant hole so far in 2025. Third base coach Tony Mansolino will serve as interim manager.

Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not ‘malicious’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has added another chapter. Reese took exception to Clark’s hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons on Saturday. After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players. Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

Journalism is nearly the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness. Post time is set for 7:01 p.m. EDT

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism is nearly the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness. The Kentucky Derby runner-up was bet down to 6-5 just over an hour before the 150th running of the middle leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. EDT at Pimlico Race Course. Journalism opened as the 8-5 morning line favorite. Derby winner Sovereignty is skipping the Preakness. Bob Baffert is going for a record-extending 18th victory in a Triple Crown race with Goal Oriented. Fellow Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas can tie Baffert’s mark of eight Preakness wins if American Promise finishes first.

Rory McIlroy among some 50 players whose drivers were tested. PGA says it’s standard procedure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA of America says Rory McIlroy was part of some 50 players who had drivers tested before the PGA Championship. Kerry Haigh is the chief championships officer of the PGA of America. He says randomly testing one-third of the 156-man field is normal procedure and this week at Quail Hollow was no exception. McIlroy had to replace his driver because it was no longer conforming. Haigh says that happens to several players from hitting so many shots with the driver. He says results are confidential because players are unaware when a driver doesn’t conform. Intent is never in question.

Herta rebounds from Indy 500 qualifying wreck to make the field. Armstrong still has work to do

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta rebounded from a crash early in Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Saturday to safely make the field with a backup car quickly built up by Andretti Autosport. He wound up 29th on a day in which the top 30 speeds were locked into the race on May 25. Marcus Armstrong was not so fortunate. He crashed in a practice just before the qualifying session, and he was unable to get his own backup car built up by Meyer Shank Racing into the field. So, he will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as one of four drivers in a shootout for the final three spots on the 33-car starting grid.

Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness. But recent trends show it won’t be easy

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness Stakes after leading off the Triple Crown with a second-place finish to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty is not running on Saturday after his owners and trainer decided to skip it for extra rest and aim for the Belmont Stakes on June 7. Michael McCarthy’s Journalism was the 8-5 morning line favorite on Friday in the field of nine horses. Bob Baffert has won the middle leg of the Triple Crown a record eight times and would make it nine if Goal Oriented gets the job done from the inside No. 1 post.

Crystal Palace makes FA Cup history by stunning Man City 1-0 in the final

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup final upsets in recent memory by beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium. Palace lifted the trophy for the first time in its history and ensured the once dominant City would end the campaign emptyhanded. Eberechi Eze’s first half strike also secured the first major title Palace has ever won. As Cup final upsets go, it was up there with Wigan’s victory over City back in 2013 and Wimbledon’s famous win against Liverpool in 1988.

Celtics have an uncertain future with Jayson Tatum’s injury, huge payroll to confront

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics entered this season with hopes of ending the NBA’s six-season drought without a repeat champion. It all thudded to the surface in the postseason, cemented by Boston’s 4-2 conference semifinals loss to a New York Knicks team that it had previously dominated this season. Just as painful as getting dethroned at NBA champions was the devastating ruptured Achilles tendon injury to Jayson Tatum. It cast a pall not only over the remainder of the New York series but has thrust the Celtics’ future into uncertainty heading into the offseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander, young Thunder look to take major step in Game 7 vs. Nuggets

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City’s young core has reached its moment of truth. The Thunder squad that won a league-best 68 games this season can validate that regular-season success if they can beat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at home on Sunday. The Thunder face an experienced Denver squad that the won the title in 2023 and claimed a Game 7 victory this season in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers. The winner advances to play Minnesota in the Western Conference finals.

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele will play Game 6 at Dallas after unexpected death of his father

DALLAS (AP) — Winnipeg Jets top center Mark Scheifele will play in the must-win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series at Dallas after the unexpected death of his father. Brad Scheifele died overnight, hours before Saturday night’s game. Jets captain Adam Lowry says it’s a terrible loss. Coach Scott Arniel says Mark Scheifele knows his father would want him to play. Winnipeg, the top seed in the Western Conference, went into Saturday night needing to win to avoid being eliminated.

