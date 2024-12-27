AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:51 p.m. EST

Kings fire coach Mike Brown less than halfway through his 3rd season, AP source says

The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Mike Brown less than halfway through his third season with the team mired in a five-game losing streak, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the firing hadn’t been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the firing. Brown won NBA Coach of the Year in his first season in 2022-23, when he helped Sacramento end the longest playoff drought in NBA history at 16 seasons. But Sacramento lost in the play-in tournament last year and was off to a 13-18 start this season.

Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t play Sunday against Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t play Sunday against Dallas. Hurts is still in the NFL concussion protocol. The Eagles will turn to backup Kenny Pickett on Sunday because Hurts is dealing with the lingering effects of a concussion suffered against Washington. Hurts was injured early at Washington after his head slammed against the ground on one run and he was hit in the helmet by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of another. Hurts isn’t healthy enough to play just yet.

Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract to create cap space, flexibility, AP source says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns have again restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson’s massive contract to create salary-cap space and give them future flexibility. Watson has been limited to just 19 games in three seasons because of an NFL suspension and injuries with the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022. The restructuring allows the team to spread out the salary-cap hit after the 2026 season, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not disclose contract details.

Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at age 78

Longtime CBS sportscaster Greg Gumbel has died from cancer. He was 78. His family announced his death in a statement released by CBS on Friday. In March, Gumbel missed his first NCAA Tournament since 1997 due to what he said at the time were family health issues. Gumbel was the studio host for CBS since returning to the network from NBC in 1998. Gumbel signed an extension with CBS last year that allowed him to continue hosting college basketball while stepping back from NFL announcing duties. David Berson, the president and CEO of CBS Sports, described Gumbel as breaking barriers and setting standards for others during his years as a voice for fans in sports,

Navy gets 95-yard TD run from Horvath and stops 2-point try to beat Oklahoma in Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Blake Horvath set a Navy record with a 95-yard touchdown run and scored a go-ahead 6-yarder with 4:34 left as the Midshipmen overcame an early two-touchdown deficit and stopped a late 2-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma 21-20 in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Sooners got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Michael Hawkins Jr. to Jake Roberts with six seconds left, but Hawkins was sacked by Justin Reed on the conversion try. Navy reached 10 wins for the first time since 2019, which had been their last winning season. Oklahoma has its second losing season in Brent Venables’ three years as coach.

Mavs star Luka Doncic will be out about a month before check on calf injury, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will be out about a month before being re-evaluated for a calf injury sustained in a Christmas Day loss to Minnesota. Doncic has undergone an MRI on his strained left calf. The absence is almost certain to be long enough to disqualify the five-time All-NBA player from consideration for that and other major awards, including MVP. Doncic had already missed eight games this season before his latest injury.

What Snoop wants: Arizona Bowl gives NIL opportunities to players for Colorado State, Miami (Ohio)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — When Snoop Dogg agreed to become the sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, he had a demand: It must have a NIL component. Other bowls have provided NIL chances for single players the past few years, but the Arizona Bowl is believed to be the first to offer NIL compensation to every player on both Colorado State and Miami (Ohio). The players participated in youth clinics before Saturday’s game and will be compensated for their time.

No. 20 Colorado cherishing matchup with No. 17 BYU in Alamo Bowl as Sanders, Hunter complete careers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Colorado is relishing the chance to end its season on a high note regardless of the outcome of the Valero Alamo Bowl. No. 20 Colorado (9-3, No. 23 CFP) will face the 17th-ranked BYU Cougars (10-2, No. 17 CFP) in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday. While a number of teams are shuffling their roster with players opting out of bowl games to enter the transfer portal or prepare for the NFL Draft, the Buffaloes have their entire two-deep roster available. Colorado coach Deion Sanders honored his players’ commitment by securing additional disability insurance coverage for his team, including record coverage for his star duo of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback son Shedeur.

Former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson hired as the football coach at Delaware State

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson is taking over the football program at Delaware State. The school announced Jackson’s hire Friday in the latest move by a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference program to hire a former NFL star as its football coach. Norfolk State hired Michael Vick last week. Jackson joins a growing list of former NFL standouts who have taken over HBCU programs in recent years. Deion Sanders had success at Jackson State before heading to Colorado, and Eddie George guided Tennessee State to the FCS playoffs this year.

Alex Ovechkin takes part in a full Capitals practice. He could return Saturday at Toronto

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin could return to the Washington Capitals lineup when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first game back from the NHL’s Christmas break. Several signs point to Ovechkin returning Saturday night after missing five weeks with a broken left leg. Ovechkin skated with regular linemates Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas and took part in power play drills in practice Friday. Coach Spencer Carbery said things were trending the right way for Ovechkin to play but wanted to see how the 39-year-old comes out of a full practice before making a decision Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.