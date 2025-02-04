AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:48 p.m. EST

Luka Doncic is excited to join the Lakers after the shock of his stunning trade away from Dallas

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic says he was just as shocked as the rest of the basketball world when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar scorer has begun to recover from the move after his first two days in LA, and he’s already excited about a new chapter with LeBron James and his famed new team. Doncic officially joined the Lakers on Tuesday, just over two days after the Mavericks sent him to Los Angeles in that seismic trade. He said he had to check to make sure it wasn’t April 1.

When will Luka Doncic debut with the Lakers? Soon, but not before his calf strain is totally healed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic has altered the future of a franchise that had been trying to squeeze one more championship run out of 40-year-old LeBron James’ partnership with Anthony Davis. The Lakers’ next decade suddenly looks much brighter with Doncic at center stage, and they could even contend for a ring this year if Doncic makes a quick connection with James. Doncic is out with a strained left calf, but he is expected to be healthy fairly soon. He will practice with the Lakers this week before they make a firm plan for his debut.

Davis joins Mavericks, offers nod to magnitude of deal that sent Doncic to Lakers

Anthony Davis gave up a $6 million bonus as part of the seismic trade that brought him to the Dallas Mavericks and sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a rare swap of superstars. Perhaps it was the first small step for the 10-time All-Star in trying to illustrate his understanding of the magnitude of a move that infuriated fans of his new team. Most of the ire has been directed at general manager Nico Harrison. Still, Davis is at risk of being viewed by Dallas fans as the guy in the deal that cost them their beloved Doncic. Davis seems well aware of it.

NFL is stenciling ‘Choose Love’ in an end zone for the Super Bowl to uplift country after tragedies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFL is stenciling “Choose Love” in the back of one of the end zones at the Superdome for the Super Bowl on Sunday in an effort to encourage the country after a series of tragedies over the first six weeks of the year. “It Takes All of Us” will be stenciled in the other end zone as it’s been since the league began using field stencils in 2020 for the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative. Teams this season have selected “Vote,” “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” or “Choose Love” for the other end zone.

Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a ‘force of nature’

Tiger Woods says his mother, Kultida, has died. Woods did not give details on the Tuesday morning death of his 80-year-old mother. He describes her as a force of nature who was quick with the needle. Kultida Woods was born in Thailand and met Earl Woods when he was stationed there while serving in the Army. She was an often overlooked influence in the development of Woods as one of golf’s greatest players. She was last seen at his indoor TGL match last week. Woods wore a red shirt Sunday because his mother told him it was his power color.

Brittney Griner could face 1-year window to take advantage of new talent on Atlanta Dream roster

ATLANTA (AP) — New Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner says her one-year deal was based on more than just positioning herself for a bigger contract when the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement is expected to take effect in one year. The Dream finished 15-25 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Atlanta has not won a playoff game since making the conference finals in 2018. The addition of Griner generates higher expectations for the new season. Griner joins another free-agent addition, Brionna Jones, in Atlanta’s frontcourt.

Voter who passed on Ichiro for Hall of Fame still a mystery after 321 of 394 ballots released

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hall of Fame voter who declined to select Ichiro Suzuki remains a mystery. All 321 voters who allowed their ballots to be made public Tuesday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America selected the Japanese star. Suzuki appeared on 393 of 394 ballots when voting was announced on Jan. 21. The Hall’s rules allow each voter the choice whether to make a ballot public. The BBWAA voted 80-19 at its December 2016 meeting to propose making all ballots public, but the Hall of Fame’s board of directors decided to leave the decision up to each voter.

Simona Halep announces her retirement at age 33 after two Grand Slam titles and a return from a ban

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has announced her retirement from tennis at age 33. Halep spoke to the crowd after a first-round loss at a tournament in her home country of Romania on Tuesday. This ends her injury-filled comeback from a doping suspension. Halep’s last match was a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Lucia Bronzetti in the Transylvania Open. Halep reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time in 2017 and won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. She was given a four-year ban after testing positive at the 2022 U.S. Open but that punishment was reduced to nine months on appeal.

GM Howie Roseman’s success in offseason or ‘Howie season’ has the Eagles in the Super Bowl again

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Howie Roseman’s journey to becoming one of the top executives in professional sports began as an unpaid summer intern with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2000. He rose to become the youngest general manager in the NFL at age 34 in 2010, fulfilling a childhood dream that began in elementary school when he would evaluate college players and put together a draft board. There may be no other team executive who has been criticized more severely and loved more passionately than Roseman. Eagles fans once vilified Roseman but now refer to the offseason as “Howie Season” because of his ability to manage the salary cap and add players.

Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans. He’ll be the first sitting president to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. He’ll be the first sitting president to do so. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, says the organization has had staff on the ground for days to prepare for Trump’s visit. Trump is also scheduled to sit for an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier as part of the network’s pre-show programming, which will be taped from Florida before the game. Trump has not said whether he’s supporting the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, but he posted congratulations to the Chiefs after their AFC Championship win last month.

