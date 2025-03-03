AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:47 p.m. EST

Jimmy Johnson retires from Fox Sports’ NFL coverage after 31 years

Jimmy Johnson has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being a part of its NFL coverage for 31 years. The 81-year-old Johnson made the announcement during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” He said he had been thinking about retiring for four or five years. He said he would miss the people he’s worked with and called it a great 31-year run. Johnson worked alongside hosts Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan. As a coach, he won consecutive Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987.

Serena Williams joins ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s 1st Canadian franchise

Serena Williams is joining the Toronto Tempo ownership group. The team announced the move on Monday. She will partner with Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures for the Tempo, who will begin play in the 2026 season. Williams, one of the greatest tennis players in history, will also play an active role in future jersey designs. Williams is the latest former pro athlete to join a WNBA ownership group. Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Dwyane Wade and Renee Montgomery already are owners.

Aaron Rodgers’ next destination and Myles Garrett’s future headlined the buzz from the NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matthew Stafford chose to stay in Los Angeles. Deebo Samuel was sent to Washington. Many NFL players will be on the move when free agency begins next week and the foundation for a lot of transactions was built at the scouting combine. While 329 college prospects gathered in Indianapolis to showcase their skills, talk to teams and undergo medical evaluations, front office executives had plenty of conversations about players on their rosters and others they plan to pursue either through free agency or trade. There was a ton of buzz about several star players, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Myles Garrett.

San Diego FC will take steps to stop the homophobic chant that marred its inaugural home match

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC intends to take steps to discourage its fans from engaging in the homophobic chant that marred the Major League Soccer expansion club’s inaugural home match last weekend. The club again condemned the chant in a statement two days after San Diego’s scoreless draw with St. Louis City. The second half of that home opener at Snapdragon Stadium featured three instances of the offensive chant frequently heard at the Mexican national team’s soccer matches. The club says it will take immediate steps to address the fans’ behavior, and will put out a detailed plan before its next home match.

ACC, FSU, Clemson reach proposed settlement to end legal fight, change money distribution: AP source

A person familiar with the situation says the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson and Florida State have reached a proposed settlement that would end their legal fight and change the league’s revenue-distribution model. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because neither the league nor the schools have publicly addressed their settlement. The proposed agreement requires approval from the league and the schools. Trustees at the two schools have scheduled meetings for Tuesday. The ACC’s Board of Directors made up of university presidents and chancellors will also have a call Tuesday on the settlement.

Legge to become 1st woman since Danica Patrick to compete in Cup Series race. Will race at Phoenix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Katherine Legge will become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018 when the veteran makes her debut Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Legge will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Liv Fast Motorsports. She becomes the first woman since Patrick made her final Cup Series start in the Daytona 500 eight years ago. Legge is a 44-year-old native of England. She has five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She most recently raced in a NASCAR race at Road America in 2023. She ran the ARCA race last month at Daytona International Speedway.

Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t think QB Matthew Stafford would leave during recent contract talks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay insists he never seriously thought his partnership with Matthew Stafford would come to an end this month after four seasons together with the Los Angeles Rams. The head coach still acknowledged he’s “been sleeping better the last couple of days” since the Rams and Stafford ended their widely publicized negotiations by agreeing to a restructured contract that gives a substantial raise to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The Rams haven’t revealed the size of Stafford’s pay raise, but McVay said the quarterback didn’t add extra years to his contract.

AP spent the IndyCar opener with Andretti leadership, including Jill Gregory in her debut race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Associated Press was embedded with Andretti Global for the first IndyCar race of the season to watch the team operate under its new leadership. It was Dan Towriss’ first race as the controlling owner of Michael Andretti’s former team and Jill Gregory’s first as the only woman team president in IndyCar. The AP had exclusive access to both Towriss and Gregory for everything but the pre-race strategy meeting.

LA Kings apologize for selling scarves made in Turkey on Armenian Night

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have apologized for selling scarves made in Turkey during Armenian Heritage Night last month. The Los Angeles area is home to the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia. The neighboring countries are historic enemies stemming from the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey. Historians widely view the event as genocide. Turkey vehemently rejects the label. The Kings are offering refunds or exchanges to people who bought the scarves.

Eagles set to release Super Bowl champion cornerback Darius Slay, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia Eagles are set to release cornerback Darius Slay. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because Slay will not be released until after June 1. The Eagles made the decision to cut the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback only three weeks after they won the Super Bowl. Slay spent the last five years with the Eagles.

