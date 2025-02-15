AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:45 p.m. EST

Auburn, Alabama, Florida headline SEC’s haul in the NCAA selection committee’s early top-16 seeds

Auburn was the No. 1 overall seed in the preliminary rankings unveiled Saturday by the committee that will select the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. That was part of a big haul for the Southeastern Conference. The SEC also had 1-seeds with Alabama and Florida among five of the top six overall seeds. Duke was the other No. 1 seed. SEC teams Tennessee and Texas A&M were the top 2-seeds. The preliminary rankings are a snapshot of where things stand with about a month until Selection Sunday.

Jannik Sinner’s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban slammed by fellow tennis pros

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner accepting a three-month doping ban deal was slammed by his fellow tennis professionals on Saturday. Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios says “Fairness in tennis does not exist.” Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka says “I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore.” The Professional Tennis Players Association cites a “lack of transparency” in the system. Sinner, the top-ranked men’s player, says he accepted the ban which means he won’t miss any Grand Slam tournaments. WADA challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — This will be an actual All-Star matchup. On one side, there’s a team with 86 combined All-Star selections, $2.7 billion in on-court earnings and where every single player on the team is either an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist, or both. On the other, there’s a bunch of young guys without much in the way of resumes yet. Welcome to the reimagined NBA All-Star Game, a single-elimination mini-tournament: four teams of eight players, three games, first to 40 points wins and a David vs. Goliath element thrown in there for good measure. It happens Sunday night in San Francisco, the NBA’s latest way of trying to make the midseason showcase event competitive again.

Shiffrin OK with 5th place despite missing a worlds slalom medal for the first time

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — All that talk about a record-breaking 16th medal. And extending her perfect run of six medals in six career slalom races at the world championships. Mikaela Shiffrin’s array of international fans who gathered in the Austrian Alps may have entertained the thought of witnessing those achievements when the American stood third after the opening run Saturday. Shiffrin herself never quite expected much of anything beyond where she ultimately finished in only her second full slalom race since her crash in November: fifth.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani throws 1st BP of spring training, taking a step toward possibly pitching

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani threw his first bullpen of spring training on Saturday, taking a step toward possibly pitching for the first time since 2023. The reigning World Series champion and National League MVP has not pitched in the big leagues since he was with the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 23, 2023. The right-hander later had elbow surgery that limited him to a hitting role during his first season with the Dodgers in 2024. The Dodgers have ruled out Ohtani as a pitching option in Tokyo when they open the season next month against the Chicago Cubs.

Draymond Green on the state of the NBA: It’s ‘boring,’ the Warriors star says

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Draymond Green had just spoken for a few minutes Saturday morning about the state of the game, about how he believes it’s officiated differently than it once was, how stars don’t get the benefit of being stars like they did in the past. And then the four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors was asked a simple question: Does he think the NBA game is boring? “Absolutely,” he said.

Bucks star Damian Lillard thrilled All-Star weekend featured NBA HBCU Classic in his native Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — For Oakland native Damian Lillard and Warriors star Stephen Curry, shining a light on Oakland’s deep sports history and the legacies of so many Black athletes through the NBA HBCU Classic meant so much during All-Star Weekend.

Kenley Jansen agrees to $10M, 1-year deal and Yoán Moncada agrees to $5M, 1-year deal with Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Kenley Jansen and a $5 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Yoán Moncada on Saturday. Jansen is a 37-year-old closer, who spent the past two seasons with the Boston Red Sox after a 12-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jansen will begin his 16th major league season with the Angels, who bolstered their bullpen with the move. He seems likely to be the closer for a team that traded former All-Star closer Carlos Estévez last July, allowing Ben Joyce to remain in a setup role.

Pirates ace Paul Skenes is looking to add to his already electric arsenal as he enters Year 2

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is focused on becoming a more complete pitcher in 2024. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year says he spent the offseason tinkering with adding two new pitches to an arsenal that includes a fastball that regularly hits 100 mph. Skenes says the goal is to give hitters something else to think about when they step to the plate. The 22-year-old added that he’s hoping to be more efficient during his second season and that he can earn the right to be the opening day starter when the regular season arrives in late March.

Former White Sox All-Star, World Series champion Bobby Jenks undergoing stomach cancer treatment

Former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks is being treated for stomach cancer. The two-time All-Star closer and World Series champion shared his condition from a Portugal hospital bed in an interview with MLB.com on Saturday. The White Sox later sent their best wishes via social media. The 43-year-old Jenks says he’s planning to recover well enough to return for a second season as manager of the minor league Windy City Thunderbolts in Crestwood, Illinois. Jenks helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series and was an All-Star in each of the next two seasons.

