AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:44 p.m. EST

Hurts, Barkley each rush for 3 TDs to help Eagles reach Super Bowl with 55-23 win over Washington

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed 60 yards for a touchdown on Philadelphia’s first play and finished with 118 yards and three scores, Jalen Hurts rushed for three TDs and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hurts and the Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and this time Barkley is along for the ride. The Eagles will play either the Buffalo Bills or former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Commanders warned referees can ‘award a score’ after 4 straight penalties near goal line vs. Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders jumped offsides four times in a sequence of five plays while trying to stop Philadelphia’s vaunted tush push. The repeated penalties earned them a warning from a referee that he could award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders did it again. Jonathan Allen was flagged twice and Frankie Luvu was flagged twice during the sequence, with Luvu leaping over the Eagles’ line on consecutive plays. Referee Shaun Hochuli told the crowd, “Washington has been advised that referees can award a score if this type of behavior happens again.”

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley shines in 1st half of NFC title game with TD runs of 60, 4 yards

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown on his first carry of the NFC championship game and the Eagles running back had a 4-yard scoring run on his second carry to roaring “MVP! MVP!” chants each time. Barkley had 85 yards rushing in the first half Sunday and helped the Eagles lead the Washington Commanders 27-15 at halftime.

Eagles reach fifth Super Bowl and second in 3 seasons, will face Bills or Chiefs

Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev in 3 sets for his second Australian Open title in a row

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to claim his second consecutive Australian Open championship. The victory in the final Sunday night by the 23-year-old Italian makes him the youngest man to leave Melbourne Park with the trophy two years in a row since Jim Courier in 1992-93. Sinner has won three of the past five major tournaments, including the 2024 U.S. Open, and rose to No. 1 in the ATP rankings last June. He’s also on a career-best 21-match winning streak. The No. 2-ranked Zverev is now 0-3 in Grand Slam finals.

Taylor Swift arrives for AFC title game, hoping Travis Kelce and the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium to see whether her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs can get back to the Super Bowl. They’re playing the Buffalo Bills for the AFC title. Swift was on hand in Baltimore last season for the conference championship game, when Kelce played a big role in a win over the Ravens. She also made a high-profile dash from a concert in Tokyo to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, where she celebrated Kansas City’s win with Kelce on the field. The Chiefs are trying to win an unprecedented three straight Lombardi Trophies.

Ryan Pressly waives no-trade clause to join the Chicago Cubs, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade for Ryan Pressly, adding the right-hander to the back end of their bullpen in their second major offseason deal with the Houston Astros. Pressly has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the situation, and there is an agreement in place between the teams, pending a review of medical records. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized. The Cubs also acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a multiplayer trade with the Astros in December.

Women’s basketball players reflect on Kobe Bryant’s impact on their game five years after his death

Five years after NBA great Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California, several women’s basketball players reflected on what he meant to their game and how he championed it. Many of them thought Bryant would be pleased with the overall progress of women’s sports, which have skyrocketed in popularity and reach in recent years. That growth has been most prominent in the women’s basketball arenas that Bryant and Gianna loved so much.

Penske’s pair of Porsches dominate as The Captain wins Rolex 24 at Daytona for 2nd consecutive year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske started his 59th season in motorsports the same way he closed last year — as a champion. Porsche Penske Motorsport on Sunday won the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the second consecutive year and third time overall. At the same place and race where Team Penske debuted in 1966, Penske returned to victory lane. And, as he always does, the billionaire who turns 88 next month stayed awake and sat with the team on the timing stand for the entire 24 hours. His two cars dominated the twice-round-the-clock endurance race and finished first and third. It was the No. 7 full-time IMSA entry that won, making it back-to-back victories for that car despite a different driver lineup from 2024.

Ohio State celebrates national championship run amid change and farewells

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State, the first team to run the gauntlet of four playoff games on its way to the national title, celebrated with 30,000 Buckeyes fans on Sunday at Ohio Stadium. Fans braved 30-degree temperatures to welcome home a team that beat five top-10 rivals on its way to the title, including Oregon in the Rose Bowl, Texas in the Cotton Bowl and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff championship game. Ohio State was the first to win the inaugural four-team playoff a decade ago and became the first to win the 12-team version.

