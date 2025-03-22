AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:42 p.m. EDT

Sweet 16: Calipari guides Arkansas past Pitino, St. John’s 75-66 for 16th trip to regional semifinal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Calipari is heading to the Sweet 16 for the 16th time. The Arkansas coach guided the Razorbacks past nemesis Rick Pitino and second-seeded St. John’s 75-66 to bring his fourth school to the NCAA Tournament’s second week. Billy Richmond III scored 16 points and Karter Knox had 15 for the 10th-seeded Razorbacks. They sent Kansas and their Hall of Fame coach Bill Self home from the “Region of Coaches” in the first round. Zuby Ejiofor had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Big East champion St. John’s.

McNeese’s Will Wade signs a 6-year deal to become NC State coach, AP source says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says McNeese coach Will Wade has a signed six-year deal to take over as N.C. State’s next coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t publicly discussed its coaching search. Wade’s second straight NCAA Tournament run with the Cowboys ended Saturday with a second-round loss to Purdue. That came two days after his team upset Clemson in the first round. Wade won 58 games in the past two seasons at McNeese. He will replace fired coach Kevin Keatts.

March Madness: No. 2 UConn routs Arkansas State 103-34 in opener as Fudd has 27 points

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 21 of her 27 points in the first half as second-seeded UConn rolled to a 103-34 win over Arkansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Freshman Sarah Strong added 20 points and 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in her NCAA Tournament debut. Most of those came in the first half when UConn jumped out to a 66-16 advantage at the half, playing nearly flawless basketball. The Huskies had runs of 22-0, 12-0 and 13-0 in the first half as UConn won its 31st consecutive first-round game. Crislyn Rose led the Red Wolves with seven points. The team shot 17% from the field (12-for-70), including going 7-for-40 from behind the arc.

Hailey Van Lith vs. Louisville when TCU guard faces team she went deep in March Madness with 3 times

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith is hoping to go deep into the women’s NCAA Tournament with TCU like she did three times with Louisville. As fate would have it in the standout guard’s fifth and final March Madness, Van Lith faces her old team in the second round. Van Lith started 101 games and averaged 15.4 points for the Cardinals while going to an NCAA Final Four and two other Elite Eights from 2021-23. She then went to LSU and another Elite Eight before transferring to TCU. The Horned Frogs have never been past the second round. They host Louisville on Sunday.

Former US police officer Tiara Brown beats Skye Nicolson to become WBC featherweight champion

SYDNEY (AP) — Former police officer Tiara Brown became WBC world featherweight champion by beating Skye Nicolson in a split-decision victory. The 36-year-old Brown took Nicolson’s belt when judges scored the bout 97-93 and 96-94 in her favor, with one judge scoring it 96-94 for Nicolson. Brown (19-0) dropped to the canvas in tears when she was announced as the winner. It was the first professional loss for Nicolson (12-1), an Australian. Brown had been an officer both in the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. and more recently for the Fort Myers Police Department in her native Florida.

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76

George Foreman has died, his family says. The fearsome heavyweight who lost the “Rumble in the Jungle” to Muhammad Ali before authoring an inspiring second act as a 45-year-old champion and a successful businessman was 76. A native Texan, Foreman began his boxing career as an Olympic gold medalist who inspired fear as he climbed to the peak of the heavyweight division by stopping Joe Frazier in 1973. His formidable aura evaporated a year later when Ali pulled off one of the most audacious victories in boxing history in Zaire, baiting and taunting Foreman into losing his belt in one of the greatest fights ever staged.

Missing madness: NCAA Tournament first round bereft of buzzer-beaters and major upsets

The calendar says it’s March. Most of the madness has been missing so far. There certainly have been upsets. Just ask the owners of the 99.9956% of brackets with at least one blemish. But with the first round of the NCAA Tournament complete, the bracket has been bereft of the buzzer-beaters and major upsets that have become ubiquitous during March Madness. The best the bracket has so far is a pair of No. 12 seeds over 5s. That’s become almost expected — occurring at 35% clip, according to the NCAA. And the only buzzer-beater was in the First Four on Tuesday.

Duke star Cooper Flagg has a smooth March Madness debut in his return from an ankle injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg looked comfortable and unbothered in his NCAA Tournament debut as he returned from a sprained ankle. Flagg finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes against Mount St. Mary’s. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed in the East Region and beat the 16-seed 93-49 to open their push for a sixth national title. Flagg says he had long dreamed about playing in the NCAA Tournament. So he had some jitters about that. But he says he wasn’t worried about his ankle.

Aaron Rodgers meets with the Pittsburgh Steelers and leaves without signing, AP source says

Aaron Rodgers has met with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A person familiar with the meeting tells The Associated Press that Rodgers visited on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was not made public. Rodgers spent several hours in the team’s facility gathering information but left without signing a contract. Pittsburgh has an opening at quarterback after Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets and free agent Russell Wilson appears unlikely to return. The 41-year-old Rodgers spent two turbulent years with the New York Jets after a long stint with the Green Bay Packers that included four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title.

McLaren’s Piastri takes his first F1 pole at Chinese Grand Prix. Hamilton to start fifth

SHANGHAI (AP) — McLaren’s Oscar Piastri has scored his maiden pole position in Formula 1 ahead of Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix by delivering two sizzling laps that were quick enough for the top spot ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. The 23-year-old Australian was second in Saturday morning’s Sprint race and says he’s “pretty pumped” to go one better Sunday, with the major challenge being tire wear. Norris who won the season opening Australian Grand Prix will start ahead of his expected title rival Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in fourth. Sprint winner Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.