AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:39 p.m. EST

NFL emails reveal extent of Saints’ damage control for clergy sex abuse crisis

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hundreds of internal emails show executives of the New Orleans Saints were far more involved than previously known in providing public relations help to Catholic Church leaders as they confronted a clergy sex abuse crisis. The emails sharply undercut assurances the Saints provided five years ago when they asserted they had provided only “minimal” assistance to the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Survivors of clergy abuse say they’re disgusted by the team’s involvement. The Saints said in a statement Saturday that the team does not condone sex abuse. They also criticized the media for using leaked emails to misconstrue what they called “a well-intended effort.”

Chiefs and Eagles shouldn’t be fazed by the zany extravaganza of Super Bowl opening night

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Before Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, they have to tackle the media repeatedly. The wild week kicks off Monday at Super Bowl opening night, a zany extravaganza that could overwhelm teams that aren’t used to the circus atmosphere. But the Chiefs have been here five times in the past six years and the Eagles are back after nearly beating Kansas City in 2023. Both teams have plenty of new players but neither side should be fazed by strange questions or odd requests that are far too common at this media spectacle.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett requests to be traded so he can have chance at Super Bowl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns with the hope of better positioning himself to play in a Super Bowl. That’s according to a statement he sent to media outlets. The Browns finished last in the AFC North with a 3-14 record and general manager Andrew Berry said last week that he would not trade Garrett. Garrett is under contract with the Browns for two more seasons under a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020.

Umpire Pat Hoberg fired by MLB for sharing sports gambling accounts with friend who bet on baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Pat Hoberg was fired by Major League Baseball for sharing his legal sports gambling accounts with a friend who bet on baseball games and for intentionally deleting electronic messages pertinent to the league’s investigation. MLB opened the investigation last February when it was brought to its attention by the sportsbook, and Hoberg did not umpire last season. While MLB said the investigation did not uncover evidence Hoberg personally bet on baseball or manipulated games, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill recommended on May 24 that Hoberg be fired. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday he upheld Hill’s decision. Among the highest-rated umpires at judging the strike zone, Hoberg can apply for reinstatement no earlier than 2026 spring training.

Roger Goodell says perception that officials favor the Chiefs is a ‘ridiculous theory’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shot down the perception that officials favor the Kansas City Chiefs, saying it’s a “ridiculous theory.” Goodell addressed several topics, including diversity, an 18-game season, international expansion, Tom Brady’s dual role as a broadcaster and co-owner and more during his annual news conference that kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday. The Chiefs are going for a three-peat Sunday in a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to Kansas City 38-35 two years ago. The two-time defending champions have benefited from calls that have gone their way in the playoffs. There were two roughing-the-passer penalties during a 23-14 victory over Houston in the divisional round that viewers considered egregious.

Longtime FSU coach Leonard Hamilton is stepping down ‘with no regrets’ at the end of the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton is stepping down at the end of the season. Hamilton, who is being sued by several former players over allegations he failed to deliver on name, image and likeness promises, announced his decision Monday following a team meeting. The 76-year-old has coached the Seminoles for 23 seasons, winning an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in 2012. The Seminoles also won the 2019-20 regular-season conference title before the pandemic halted postseason play. But the NIL lawsuit has taken center stage the last two months. Hamilton says he is leaving with “no regrets.”

Trump sticks to hockey, avoids tariff talks during Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers’ visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump mostly stuck to sports and avoided any talk of tariffs as he celebrated the NHL’s defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at the White House. The ceremony was delayed nearly an hour because Trump was talking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump made repeated references to Panthers owner Vinnie Viola being a friend. Viola was briefly Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of the Army during the first administration before withdrawing from consideration. The team had a customized “Trump 45-47” jersey framed for him.

‘I felt disrespected’ Hermoso says after World Cup kiss from former Spain soccer boss

MADRID (AP) — Spain forward Jenni Hermoso has testified at Luis Rubiales’ trial in Madrid that she did not consent to being kissed by the country’s former top soccer official after winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Rubiales is accused of sexual assault and of trying to coerce Hermoso to publicly support him after the incident in Sydney. The 47-year-old has denied the charges but was forced to resign and banned by FIFA for three years. The trial in Madrid’s High Court is expected to last at least 10 days. Court officials say Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty.

The NBA trade deadline is approaching and Antetokounmpo says no player is exempt from the chaos

The list of NBA players who might get traded before the 3 p.m. Eastern deadline on Thursday is a long one, according to Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo. It includes basically everybody. After this weekend, he might be right. Luka Doncic is now with the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis is now with the Dallas Mavericks. It’s the first time that two reigning All-NBA players were traded for one another in season. That move overshadowed another one that sent De’Aaron Fox from Sacramento to San Antonio, where he’ll play with Victor Wembanyama.

Controlling owner Josh Harris says the Washington Commanders name is not changing

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris says the team name is not changing. Harris said the name is here to stay after inheriting it when he and his group bought the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder in 2023. Harris said the name has come to mean something and has been embraced by staff and fans. Harris, who grew up as a Washington football fan, had previously said upon taking over that the team would not be going back to its old name that Snyder dropped in 2020.

