AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:36 a.m. EST

Cam Newton doubles down on saying Panthers had ‘locker room of losers’ prior to drafting him

Former Carolina star quarterback Cam Newton doubled down on recent comments that the Panthers had “a locker room of losers” before drafting him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, saying his remarks were “aggressive” but “true.” Newton says during Thursday’s “4th and 1 with Cam Newton” podcast that he was referring to the team’s performance as a whole and not individual players. Several former teammates, including star receiver Steve Smith Sr., took exception to comments Newton made during an appearance on a podcast featuring University of Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. He spoke about the pressures Hunter might face if he’s drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

Philadelphia turns green on Valentine’s Day to celebrate Super Bowl champions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles fans climbed trees and atop ladders to get a glimpse of their Super Bowl champion Eagles. Screams and cheers broke out Friday when MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the team’s victory parade through the City of Brotherly Love. Fans camped out along the parade route overnight. Some huddled under blankets and inside tents early Friday to secure prime spots near the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the Eagles took the stage. Running back Saquon and other players hopped off the open-air buses to walk along the parade route and exchange high-fives with fans.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner gets 3-month ban in settlement of doping case, can return before French Open

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency and says the agreement ends a case that was “hanging over me” since his two positive doping tests nearly a year ago. WADA was seeking to ban the three-time Grand Slam champion from the sport for at least one year. It had challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March. The timing means the 23-year-old Italian won’t miss any Grand Slam tournaments. The French Open starts May 25.

NASCAR draws stars to Daytona 500 with Trump, Captain America expected at ‘Great American Race’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s NASCAR’s turn to throw its version of the Super Bowl with Sunday’s Daytona 500. The “Great American Race” has Captain America coming and maybe even President Donald Trump. The field is stacked with stars, including four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who at age 49 is making his NASCAR debut. The start of the race has been moved up an hour, to 1:30 p.m. Eastern, with the threat of rain later Sunday. Pitbull is scheduled to perform the pre-race concert after his appearance was canceled last year because of rain.

Davis Thompson leads by 1 over Scottie Scheffler with Rory McIlroy lurking at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Davis Thompson has the lead at the Genesis Invitational thanks to a birdie on the final hole for a 66. He’s one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler. The world’s No. 1 player only hit five fairways and still managed a bogey-free 67 at Torrey Pines. Rory McIlroy is three shots out of the lead after a 67. Scheffler isn’t used to spending so much time in the rough. But even after a round like that, he was a constant presence atop the leaderboard and was satisfied that his short game is coming back after a delayed start to the year.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Micky Arison, ‘Redeem Team’ among Hall of Fame finalists

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are one step closer to going into the Basketball Hall of Fame. If all goes well, they might get in twice. Anthony and Howard were among the finalists announced Friday by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame for enshrinement as part of the class of 2025. They both made it as individuals — and for their roles on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that won gold at the Beijing Games. The team also is now one step from induction. Other finalists include women’s basketball greats Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore and Jennifer Azzi.

Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD

Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill moved one step closer to settling things on the track. When, where and at what distance? All still to be determined. The reigning 100-meter Olympic champion and the fleet-footed NFL receiver conducted a joint interview and trash-talk session with People magazine this week in which they seemed to point toward a showdown sometime, somewhere.

Left-hander Cole Ragans and Royals agree to $13.25 million, 3-year contract

SUPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star left-hander Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $13.25 million, three-year contract. Ragans gets a $250,000 signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $4.5 million in 2026 and $7.5 million in 2027. His 2027 salary would escalate to $8 million if he wins a Cy Young Award in either 2025 or 2026. Ragans, 27, remains eligible for salary arbitration after the 2027 season and can become a free agent after the 2028 World Series. Ragans was 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA in 32 starts last year with 223 strikeouts.

Strength in numbers: New Red Sox righty Walker Buehler sees club joining trend of Dodgers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Walker Buehler won a World Series last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that’s stocked with starting pitching. He left as a free agent for a $21.05 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, a team also trying to loading up on starting arms. Before agreeing to terms with infielder Alex Bregman on Wednesday, most of Boston’s offseason was spent bolstering its staff. The Red Sox acquired 25-year-old left-hander Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox and signed 28-year-old lefty Patrick Sandoval, who hopes to return from Tommy John surgery this summer.

Marcus Stroman reports to Yankees camp and insists he won’t go to the bullpen

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Stroman has reported to New York Yankees spring training after missing the first two days of workouts and said he will refuse to pitch out of the bullpen. Stroman repeated “I’m a starter” seven times in a 13-second span and says: “I won’t pitch in the bullpen.” Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt are the Yankees’ top five starters, and a bullpen role for Stroman appears possible if he isn’t traded and the others don’t get hurt. Stroman is due an $18 million salary in the second season of a $37 million, two-year contract.

