AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:32 p.m. EDT

Injuries to freshman star Cooper Flagg, Maliq Brown hit at inopportune time for No. 1 Duke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer says it’s a “real longshot” that freshman star Cooper Flagg will be able to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals because of an ankle sprain. The 6-foot-9 Flagg rolled his left ankle in the first half of the top-ranked Blue Devils’ quarterfinal win against Georgia Tech on Thursday. He hobbled off the court before heading to the locker room. He returned to the bench for the second half but didn’t play again. Duke plays in the semifinals on Friday night. Duke also lost versatile defensive forward Maliq Brown to a shoulder injury.

John Feinstein, bestselling author and one of country’s foremost sports writers, dies at 69

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Feinstein, one of the country’s foremost sports writers and the author of numerous bestselling books, has died unexpectedly, according to his brother, Robert Feinstein. John Feinstein was 69. He died of natural causes at his brother’s home in McLean, Virginia. He was a full-time reporter for the Washington Post from 1977 to 1991 and a commentator for outlets such as NPR, ESPN and the Golf Channel. Feinstein was comfortable writing about all sports, but he was best-known for his connection to college basketball because of his groundbreaking book “A Season on the Brink.” He was an AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll voter for more than 20 years.

Ohtani’s Tokyo airport arrival hidden from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Japanese star

TOKYO (AP) — Hundreds of fans at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport lined up 10 deep and hoping to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani as he arrived. But they saw nothing of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar. What they saw was a 40-meter-long temporary white wall to shield the players in case they came through the arrival area. The Chicago Cubs exited the same way when they arrived late Wednesday night. The Dodgers were seen on the tarmac disembarking from their charter from Phoenix and Ohtani was one of the first off. But the players didn’t make it to the arrival area, apparently taking an escape route.

Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday withdrew from a $1.3 billion ballpark project, citing hurricanes and delays that likely will drive up the proposal’s cost. The team issued a statement by principal owner Stuart Sternberg saying that “a series of events” in October, which included severe damage to the existing Tropicana Field, led to what he called “this difficult decision.” the Rays are set to play this season’s home games across Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees’ spring training home, 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field. Meanwhile, repairs are envisioned to the Trop, including replacing its roof shredded by Hurricane Milton, that would have it ready for the 2026 season.

Commanders, Bears, Patriots among the biggest winners in NFL free agency so far

The NFL’s new year officially kicked off Wednesday, two days after teams began spending big money in free agency. The Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots are among the biggest winners. The Commanders made two major moves through trades, acquiring star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to surround Jayden Daniels with even more talent on a team that reached the NFC championship game.

San Diego FC announces measures to discourage fans from engaging in homophobic chant

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC has announced it will use pre-match and in-stadium messaging, enhanced security measures and strong enforcement of policies to discourage fans from engaging in what it called discriminatory chants at home matches. A homophobic chant marred the Major League Soccer expansion club’s inaugural home match March 1. In addition to video messages, the number of stadium security personnel will be increased and positioned in key areas, with a heightened presence near the opposing goalkeeper’s section. Offenders will be identified and ejected, and may face additional sanctions.

Jordan Spieth shows there’s rarely a dull moment with his game at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Spieth knows how to put on a show. The TPC Sawgrass was made for that. Spieth had an eagle, birdie, par, bogey and double bogey before he reached his seventh hole of the first round at The Players Championship. It was a wild back nine. It was a boring front nine. It added to a 70 and Spieth can live with that. He’s still working his way back from surgery on his left wrist last August that kept him out for five months. Spieth says he’d prefer a boring round. But he thinks he’s headed in the right direction.

Lucas Glover on the good side of Sawgrass and opens with 66 to lead Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Lucas Glover never knows what he’s going to get at the TPC Sawgrass. Most everything fell his way in the opening round of The Players Championship, especially at the end. Glover finished with four straight birdies for a 66. That gives the 45-year-old a two-shot lead among the early starters in the richest tournament in golf. Scottie Scheffler played in the afternoon. Glover says the margins at Sawgrass are razor thin. That much was evident by some of the scores. Viktor Hovland had an 80. Justin Thomas birdied his last two holes and shot 78.

The growth of women’s sports is spurring a building boom

While it might not be the flashiest way to chart success, a building boom is showing that more investment is flowing into women’s sports. There’s already a dedicated soccer stadium in the National Women’s Soccer League and another one is planned. The WNBA has seen a jump in new practice facilities. These new facilities, often designed specifically for women’s needs, help teams attract and retain talent, while also allowing for new revenue streams, like additional sponsorship opportunities.

Aches, pains and joy for 40-year-old man savoring his second chance to play college volleyball

Damon LaSalle is making the most of his second chance. He’s a 40-year-old volleyball player for New Jersey City University. Most of his teammates weren’t born 20 years ago when he was one of the biggest stars in Division III. His first go-round in college ended because he was ruled academically ineligible before what would have been his senior season. With his wife’s encouragement, the former stay-at-home dad went back to school. He is getting playing time at middle blocker and is on track to graduate this spring.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.