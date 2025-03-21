AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:31 a.m. EDT

Arkansas holds off Kansas 79-72 in March Madness matchup of coaches Calipari and Self

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo scored 22 points to help 10th-seeded Arkansas to a 79-72 opening-round NCAA Tournament victory over No. 7 seed Kansas on Thursday night in the latest meeting between two of college basketball’s winningest coaches. Johnell Davis added 18 points, including some crucial late free throws, to help John Calipari to his first tournament victory as the Razorbacks’ coach. Arkansas moves on to face St. John’s and coach Rick Pitino, the NCAA’s active leader in victories. Zeke Mayo had 18 points for Kansas, which has made 35 straight NCAA Tournaments and hadn’t lost in the first round since 2006.

Alex Ovechkin gets 888th career goal to move 7 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has scored his 888th career goal to move seven away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record. Ovechkin scored in the Washington Capitals’ home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. The 39-year-old winger now has 35 goals this season. Ovechkin at his current pace is on track to pass Gretzky’s legendary 894-goal mark that was long considered unapproachable this spring. The Capitals have 13 games left in the regular season before starting the playoffs. Ovechkin has one year left on his current contract in case he does not get there this season.

NBA’s Celtics to be sold for record $6.1 billion to group led by private equity mogul Bill Chisholm

BOSTON (AP) — Private equity mogul William Chisholm has agreed to buy the Boston Celtics in a deal that values the NBA’s reigning champions and most-decorated franchise at a minimum of $6.1 billion. It’s the largest price ever for American professional sports team. If the deal is approved by the NBA’s board of governors this summer, the sale would top the $6.05 billion paid for the NFL’s Washington Commanders in 2023. Chisholm is a Massachusetts native and graduate of Dartmouth College who is the managing partner of California-based Symphony Technology Group.

Stephen Curry taken for MRI after Warriors star leaves game with pelvic injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s playing status is uncertain after the two-time NBA MVP sustained a pelvic injury during Thursday night’s 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors. Curry, who was returning to the court after sitting out Tuesday to rest, got hurt while driving for a layup late in the third quarter. He landed hard on his tailbone as he crashed to the floor and remained down for several moments before being helped to his feet and taken to the locker room.

Panama stuns US 1-0 on Waterman’s late goal, eliminating Americans from CONCACAF Nations League

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cecilio Waterman scored a stunning goal in the fourth minute of second-half injury time, and Panama beat the three-time defending champion United States 1-0 to reach the CONCACAF Nations League final. Waterman took a pass down the right side from Adalberto Carrasquilla in front of a packed-in U.S. defense and fired a perfect right-footed diagonal shot past Matt Turner into the far left corner. Waterman’s 11th international goal, on Panama’s only shot on target on the night, advanced the Panamanians to a final Sunday against Mexico.

Former NFL, Michigan assistant coach Matt Weiss charged with hacking for athletes’ intimate photos

DETROIT (AP) — An indictment filed Thursday says that a former NFL and University of Michigan assistant football coach hacked into the computer accounts of thousands of college athletes to access intimate photos and videos. Matt Weiss was charged with 14 counts of unauthorized computer access and 10 counts of identity theft. Weiss worked for the Baltimore Ravens before joining the University of Michigan in 2021.He was fired in 2023 as Michigan’s co-offensive coordinator after failing to cooperate with the school’s investigation of his access to computers.

Freshman star Cooper Flagg is ready to go for No. 1 seed Duke in March Madness

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg said he’ll be ready to play in Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener against Mount St. Mary’s as he recovers from a sprained ankle. Flagg missed the last two games in top-seeded Duke’s run to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. The unanimous Associated Press first-team All-American went through the team’s home-state public practice Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Friday’s East Region schedule also includes Mississippi State against Baylor in Raleigh. In Cleveland, second-seeded Alabama faces Robert Morris, while Saint Mary’s faces Vanderbilt. And in Seattle, Arizona meets Akron while Oregon faces Liberty.

Lewis Hamilton wins sprint pole position in China days after a disappointing F1 debut for Ferrari

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has surprised the crowd and himself by securing his first sprint pole position for Ferrari in the final moments of qualifying at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Hamilton arrived in Shanghai after a disappointing season-opening race last weekend in Australia, where he finished 10th. He only managed fourth fastest in opening practice Friday for a modest improvement on that. He topped the first section of sprint qualifying of the season before the dominant McLaren of Lando Norris took over in SQ2. An aborted lap from the McLaren driver handed Hamilton his chance – and the seven-time world champion took it in stunning style. He says “I’m a bit in shock.” Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes this season.

Will Wade’s impending departure a price McNeese is happy to pay for revived basketball program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — McNeese President Wade Rousse had a two-year plan when he hired Will Wade as basketball coach. The goal was to make the NCAA Tournament in the first year and win a game in the second. After that, he figured it might be tough to keep Wade around. He was right on all counts. But that’s OK with Rousse because he thinks the success of the basketball team will have a long-lasting effect on campus.

Bronny James sets new highs in depleted Lakers’ loss to Bucks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James was the bright spot for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers. He set career highs with 17 points and five assists in his most extensive NBA minutes in a 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The oldest son of LeBron James was the Lakers’ most effective offensive player in a game in which they were missing their top four scorers because of injury. Bronny James was 7 of 10 from the field, showing the growth and promise that makes head coach JJ Redick confident the 20-year-old can and will contribute as a professional.

