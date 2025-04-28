AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:29 p.m. EDT

Trump celebrates the Super Bowl champ Eagles at White House, but star QB Jalen Hurts skips ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, skipped the event. Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences. That’s according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump in 2018 invited the Eagles to the White House after the franchise’s first Super Bowl title but later canceled it after it became clear most players weren’t going to show up. He instead threw his own brief “Celebration of America” event.

Rob Manfred says he discussed Pete Rose’s status with Donald Trump and will rule on reinstatement

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he discussed Pete Rose with President Donald Trump at a meeting two weeks ago and he plans to rule on a request to end the sport’s permanent ban of the career hits leader, who died in September. Speaking at a meeting of the Associated Press Sports Editors, Manfred said he and Trump have discussed several issues, including Manfred’s concerns over how Trump’s immigration policies could impact players from Cuba, Venezuela and other foreign countries. Manfred is considering a petition to have Rose posthumously removed from MLB’s permanently ineligible list.

Deciphering the reasons behind Shedeur Sanders’ stunning free fall in the NFL draft

It’s not often that the 144th overall pick is the biggest story of the NFL draft. In a three-day spectacle of cringe that will live in football lore for a long time, University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell from a potential top-five overall selection on Thursday to the fifth round on Saturday in an excruciating slide that had his supporters fuming and detractors laughing. The Cleveland Browns finally ended Sanders’ misery with the No. 144 selection. In this analysis, The Associated Press examines some of the potential reasons for Sanders’ free fall, using the quarterback’s own words, his father’s comments, the analysis of pundits and his on-the-field performance.

Bucks confirm Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon that will knock him out for the rest of this postseason. This type of injury also could put his status for next season in doubt as well. Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals and ended up missing the entire 2019-20 season. The Bucks had been bracing for this outcome after their 129-103 Game 4 loss to the Pacers. Milwaukee trails Indiana 3-1 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 5 is Tuesday at Indianapolis.

Stronger Caitlin Clark gears up for 2nd WNBA season with a revamped and upgraded Fever roster

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark slapped the court with both hands and started gesturing in her side’s direction after forcing a 5-second call near the end of Tuesday’s practice. It was only Day 2 of training camp, yet this is what Clark has yearned for these past seven months — playing basketball with even higher expectations in her second WNBA season. Last year, she helped the the Fever snap a seven-year playoff drought. She won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. She was named Associated Press 2024 Female Athlete of the Year and Time magazine’s 2024 Athlete of the Year. Now a stronger, wiser Clark wants to win the championship that eluded her during her college career.

NBA says Doncic was fouled, but it wasn’t called, late in Lakers’ Game 4 loss to Minnesota

Referees missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic getting fouled with 33 seconds left in Game 4 of their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA said Monday. The Lakers were down 114-113 in Sunday’s game when Doncic got tripped up — it appeared to be advertent — by Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels near midcourt. Doncic retained possession as he hit the floor and the Lakers called time-out to avoid an 8-second violation.

Celtics, Knicks, Pacers can advance Tuesday in Game 5s, but Nuggets-Clippers is too close to call

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are all on the verge of a second round that appears to be taking shape quickly in the Eastern Conference. Nothing can be decided Tuesday night in the only game out West, where the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers might be nowhere near finished in a series that’s too close to call as they play their Game 5. The Celtics, Knicks and Pacers will all be on their home floors with 3-1 leads they took with road victories on Sunday. The Clippers-Nuggets series is tied 2-2.

Andersen’s status could put spotlight on Kochetkov for Hurricanes’ clinching shot against Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have some uncertainty in net as they try to clinch their first-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils. Starter Frederik Andersen was knocked from Sunday’s Game 4 win on a hit by Timo Meier. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday that Andersen was still being evaluated for an unspecified injury. The Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs are both leading their first-round series by 3-1 counts and can become the first teams to advance with Tuesday wins. The Leafs host Ottawa. The schedule also includes Game 5 for the Edmonton-Los Angeles and Minnesota-Vegas series that are tied.

Commanders and Washington agree to a deal to build at RFK Stadium site, a nearly $4 billion project

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s NFL franchise is set to return to the nation’s capital. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the District of Columbia and the Commanders reached an agreement to construct a new home for the football team in the city on the site of the old RFK Stadium. The project will cost the team and city nearly $4 billion, with the Commanders paying $2.7 billion. Commanders ownership has been considering places in Washington, Maryland and Virginia since buying the team from Dan Snyder in 2022. Washington has played in Landover, Maryland, since moving there in 1997.

Team Penske turmoil at Talladega brings out defense of Cindric from ex Braves slugger Chipper Jones

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric and Joey Logano head to Texas this weekend after some weekend fireworks. At Talladega, Logano launched into an expletive-laden rant on his team radio in which he seethed at Cindric. Former Atlanta Braves infielder Chipper Jones rushed to Cindric’s defense on social media. Cindric went on to become the first Penske driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race this season.

