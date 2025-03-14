AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:26 a.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani and four other Japanese players come home to start the MLB season

TOKYO (AP) — It’s the World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome to start the Major League Baseball season. It’s only two games. For the record, the MLB regular season consists of almost 2,500 games. But it’s much more than just two games for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was born in Japan. And for Shohei Ohtani and the four other Japanese players competing at home for the Dodgers and Cubs. MLB is opening its regular season for the second straight year in the Asian market.

Injuries to freshman star Cooper Flagg, Maliq Brown hit at inopportune time for No. 1 Duke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer says it’s a “real long shot” that freshman star Cooper Flagg will be able to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals because of an ankle sprain. The 6-foot-9 Flagg rolled his left ankle in the first half of the top-ranked Blue Devils’ quarterfinal win against Georgia Tech on Thursday. He hobbled off the court before heading to the locker room. He returned to the bench for the second half but didn’t play again. Duke plays in the semifinals on Friday night. Duke also lost versatile defensive forward Maliq Brown to a shoulder injury.

John Feinstein, bestselling author and one of the country’s foremost sports writers, dies at 69

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Feinstein, one of the country’s foremost sports writers and the author of numerous bestselling books, has died unexpectedly, according to his brother, Robert Feinstein. John Feinstein was 69. He died of natural causes at his brother’s home in McLean, Virginia. He was a full-time reporter for the Washington Post from 1977 to 1991 and a commentator for outlets such as NPR, ESPN and the Golf Channel. Feinstein was comfortable writing about all sports, but he was best-known for his connection to college basketball because of his groundbreaking book “A Season on the Brink.” He was an AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll voter for more than 20 years.

Bubble watch: Indiana and Xavier now feeling the heat with Texas and North Carolina closing strong

Xavier and Indiana had chances to give their NCAA Tournament resumes a significant boost. But the Musketeers lost 89-87 to No. 25 Marquette, and Indiana fell 72-59 to No. 23 Oregon. Those aren’t bad losses by any means, but they were squandered chances. And Xavier and Indiana are very much on the bubble. Texas and North Carolina are two bubble teams whose outlooks seemed pretty precarious a couple days ago. Now they’re still alive in their conference tournaments. The Longhorns snagged a huge win over No. 14 Texas A&M, 94-89 in double overtime. The Tar Heels beat Wake Forest 68-59.

Lewis Hamilton ready to race for Ferrari for the first time in F1’s season-opening Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton racing a Ferrari for the first time. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen arriving without a lot of mileage in his Red Bull. Lando Norris helping McLaren set a benchmark with his pace in testing. Formula 1 is expecting a hyper-competitive milestone 75th anniversary season in 2025 which starts this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix. There’s no shortage of unknowns in terms of the pecking order, or the weather. Most of the headlines ahead of Sunday’s Australian GP have revolved around Hamilton’s move to Ferrari from Mercedes. The normally relaxed pre-event news conference at Albert Park was overflowing with media there to hear from a rejuvenated Hamilton about how much he’s enjoying the prancing horse-ride.

Stephen Curry becomes first player in NBA history to make 4,000 3-pointers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history with 4,000 3-pointers. He did it a day before his 37th birthday. His 4,000th came from the right wing on a pass from Moses Moody with 8:19 left in the third, on his fourth attempt of the night. The two-time NBA MVP needed two more from deep coming into Thursday night’s game against the rival Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. He hit his first from the left wing with 5:35 remaining in the opening quarter.

Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday withdrew from a $1.3 billion ballpark project, citing hurricanes and delays that likely will drive up the proposal’s cost. The team issued a statement by principal owner Stuart Sternberg saying that “a series of events” in October, which included severe damage to the existing Tropicana Field, led to what he called “this difficult decision.” the Rays are set to play this season’s home games across Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees’ spring training home, 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field. Meanwhile, repairs are envisioned to the Trop, including replacing its roof shredded by Hurricane Milton, that would have it ready for the 2026 season.

Camilo Villegas and Lucas Glover among those sharing Players Championship lead on wild day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Players Championship always delivers the unpredictable at the TPC Sawgrass. Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover and J.J. Spaun are tied for the lead. Villegas got a lesson on the day before the opening round from a swing coach who was in Singapore for the start of a LIV event. Rory McIlroy was one behind. He made four of his birdies from the rough or the pine straw. Jordan Spieth had an eagle, birdie, par, bogey and double bogey after only six holes. He shot 70. Chandler Phillips set a Players record with three eagles. He also had a triple bogey.

Rory McIlroy mum on video of him taking phone from University of Texas player heckling him

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot a 67 at The Players Championship. Getting as much attention is a video of him taking a phone away from a University of Texas player who heckled him during a practice round. Golf.com reported that Texas player Luke Potter took a dig at McIlroy about the 2011 Masters after McIlroy hooked a tee shot into the water during a Tuesday practice round. Potter had just won a college tournament across the street on Monday. Potter tells GolfChannel.com that he’s sorry for the incident. Asked about it on Thursday, McIlroy said only he was happy with a 67.

Commanders, Bears, Patriots among the biggest winners in NFL free agency so far

The NFL’s new year officially kicked off Wednesday, two days after teams began spending big money in free agency. The Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots are among the biggest winners. The Commanders made two major moves through trades, acquiring star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to surround Jayden Daniels with even more talent on a team that reached the NFC championship game.

