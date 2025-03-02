AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:23 p.m. EST

Tears flow at a poignant figure skating event in Washington benefiting victims of the DC plane crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A star-studded group of some of the best U.S. figure skaters of the past and present took the ice in the nation’s capital to remember and raise money for the victims of the midair collision outside Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Olympic champions Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi emceed the Legacy on Ice benefit event, which included performances by the likes of Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn and Johnny Weir, as well as poignant tributes to the 67 people who died when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight and crashed into the Potomac River. That included 28 members of the figure skating community.

Jaden Agassi, son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, works to make mark in baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — It’s not the least bit surprising that Jaden Agassi — son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf — had a racket in his hand from the time he could walk. The little boy loved to run. He loved to hit the ball. The problem was accuracy wasn’t his thing. So his parents signed him up for baseball. About 20 years later, he’s trying to make his own mark in the sports world. The 23-year-old Agassi is a pitcher for Team Germany in this week’s World Baseball Classic qualifiers in Tucson, Arizona. Agassi grew up in Las Vegas but holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Germany.

With Joel Embiid’s fate for this season decided, plenty of questions linger for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is done for the season, at last shut down following the lingering effects of knee surgery. But plenty of hard questions remain in Philadelphia. There are no easy answers for team president Daryl Morey heading into the offseason and Embiid’s uncertain future only complicates any potential long-term success for the Sixers. This setback was the latest in a steady string of them with Embiid since the 76ers made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Man United crashes out of the FA Cup but Amorim says winning the Premier League is his ultimate goal

Manchester United has crashed out of the FA Cup in a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham. Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee had spot kicks saved after the fifth-round game ended 1-1 after extra time on Sunday. But United coach Ruben Amorim insists his sights are set on a bigger trophy. Amorim says “The goal is to win the Premier League” while adding “I don’t know how long it’s going to take.” Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was the hero as Fulham won 4-3 in the shootout and advanced to the quarterfinals. Danny Welbeck fired Brighton into the last eight with an extra-time winner against Newcastle.

Joe Highsmith goes from making the cut to a PGA Tour winner at the Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Highsmith had to make a nervy par putt just to make the cut in the Cognizant Classic. Two days later the lefty from Washington state had the lowest weekend score at PGA National and is headed to the Masters. Highsmith shot 64-64 on the weekend and rallied from a four-shot deficit for a two-shot victory. It’s the second week in a row for a first-time winner on the PGA Tour. Jake Knapp was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner in tournament history. That ended when it took two tries to blast out of the water, leading to triple bogey.

Panthers took their time before making the decision to execute the Jones-for-Knight trade

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The opportunity to acquire a defenseman like Seth Jones might seem like a simple decision. It was not that way for the Florida Panthers. A day after pulling off the deal that brought Jones in from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight, Panthers general manager and hockey operations president Bill Zito said the Stanley Cup champions took their time before finally executing the move and agreeing to bring on Jones — who has five years left on a big-money contract.

Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Tre White had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan 93-73. Kylan Boswell and Kasparas Jakucionis each scored 17 points for the Illini who have beaten Michigan nine straight times. The Illini struggled to make shots throughout, but 19 offensive rebounds led to 30 second-chance points. Vladislav Golden had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Wolverines, who lost for the second time in four games. Michigan’s other four starters scored 28 points on 11-of-29 shooting.

USC’s JuJu Watkins hangs 30 points on UCLA at historic Pauley Pavilion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 30 points, five assists, three blocks and two steals for No. 4 Southern California an 80-67 victory over No. 2 UCLA. The Trojans won their first Big Ten regular-season championship in the school’s first year in the league. Watkins dominated at Pauley Pavilion, where the Bruins men’s teams have hung 11 national championship banners. With Watkins’ help, the Trojans have handed UCLA its only two losses this season. The crosstown rivals could meet again next week in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Stephen Curry says he’s retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down 1st jam in 6 years

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says he’s retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down his first jam in six years. Curry had the ball alone for a seemingly easy uncontested layup, when he instead threw down a one-handed jam against the 76ers. Curry dunked for the first time since Feb. 21, 2019, at the Warriors’ old home, Oracle Arena. Curry noted he hasn’t dunked at the new home, Chase Center. Curry says he will “only lay the ball up” from here on out.

Kansas’ Zeke Mayo shows screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received after Texas Tech loss

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Zeke Mayo has shared screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received following his performance in a loss to No. 10 Texas Tech. Mayo shared the screenshots Saturday. His account on X appeared to be deactivated Sunday morning. He took credit for the loss in his post that shared the hateful messages, apologized and said he “can’t be perfect all the time.” Coach Bill Self and athletic director Travis Goff condemned the posts and wrote their own messages in support of Mayo.

