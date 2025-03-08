AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:19 p.m. EST

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is arrested in Texas on a family violence assault charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas. Williamson County online jail records show Worthy was arrested Friday by deputies and held in the county jail on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking in common terms. Williamson County includes parts of Austin, where Worthy played college football at the University of Texas. The charge is a third-degree felony. In a statement, Worthy’s attorneys say their client is innocent of the charge against him.

Barcelona’s Spanish league game is postponed after death of team doctor

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna in the Spanish league was postponed after the death of a first-team doctor. Fans were informed of the decision around 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff Saturday night in Barcelona at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. Barcelona said it was “deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening.” Barcelona did not immediately provide any details on the cause of death, which local media reports said was due to medical reasons. The 50-year-old Miñarro Garcia joined the medical staff of Barcelona’s first team last season after previously working with its futsal team. Barcelona leads La Liga by one point over Atletico Madrid. Nine-man Alaves upset fifth-placed Villarreal 1-0.

Sweet Sixteen: Liverpool’s lead in Premier League grows to 16 points as ailing Man City loses again

Liverpool’s lead in the Premier League has grown to 16 points and Mohamed Salah’s lead in the Golden Boot contest is up to seven goals. Both races are turning into a procession after Salah converted two second-half penalties for his 26th and 27th goals of the campaign to clinch a 3-1 win for Liverpool at home to last-placed Southampton. It seems a matter of when, not if, Liverpool secures its record-tying 20th English top-flight championship even if second-placed Arsenal has two games in hand. Manchester City lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest and has a fight on its hands just to finish in the Champions League positions. Erling Haaland remains stuck on 20 goals and is struggling to be the league’s top scorer for the third straight season.

No. 6 St. John’s preps for March Madness with Pitino’s ‘favorite win of the season by far’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. John’s coach Rick Pitino wanted his Red Storm to close the regular season with the kind of challenge they could expect to face in the NCAA Tournament. They got all that and then some Saturday. And they responded by producing perhaps their most thrilling victory in a season full of memorable moments. Zuby Ejiofor hit a game-winning shot to beat the overtime buzzer as the sixth-ranked Red Storm beat No. 20 Marquette 86-84 for their sixth straight victory. Not a bad way to head into March Madness.

Bubble watch: Georgia is in position to end 10-year NCAA Tournament drought after beating Vanderbilt

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia may have ended its 10-year NCAA Tournament drought by beating Vanderbilt 79-68. In one of several games on Saturday involving teams perceived to be on the NCAA bubble, the Bulldogs improved to 20-11 overall and may have ended any remaining doubt about their hopes to make the NCAA field for the first time since 2015. In another Southeastern Conference game with NCAA implications, Arkansas edged No. 25 Mississippi State 93-92. Also, Wake Forest improved its fading NCAA hopes by beating Georgia Tech 69-43. Indiana beat Ohio State 66-60 in a Big Ten matchup of two bubble teams.

Brad Marchand plays for the Florida Panthers. It’s a move that the Panthers never saw coming

Aleksander Barkov looked across the Florida Panthers’ locker room on Saturday morning and noticed a new addition. A nameplate over a locker bearing the name Brad Marchand. A guy who always played like he hated Florida will soon be in uniform for Florida, after a stunning trade at the NHL’s deadline Friday brought Marchand — who was captain of the Boston Bruins — to the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. Marchand played 64 games against the Panthers including postseasons, fifth-most of all active players.

Sellers and Rantanen are among the NHL trade deadline winners. Hurricanes and Boeser are some losers

Sellers around the NHL from Philadelphia to San Jose, Mikko Rantanen and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were winners at the trade deadline. The Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver’s Brock Boeser and the July 1 free agent frenzy were among the losers. The path to the Eastern Conference final also has cracked wide open for the Washington Capitals. But there will also be one top team in the Atlantic Division and another in the Central that gave up significant assets and is guaranteed to lose in the first round of the playoffs.

Joey Logano returns to Phoenix Raceway after winning Cup Series title a year ago

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano already had an affinity for Phoenix Raceway. The Team Penske driver had won on the mile oval three times, including the 2022 Cup Series title, and had 15 top-10 finishes in 31 races since 2009. Logano’s love for Phoenix grew even deeper last November, when he held off teammate Ryan Blaney over the final 20 laps to win his third Cup Series title. Logano returns to Phoenix Raceway for Sunday’s 312-mile race and will start on the front row with Daytona 500 winner William Byron. Katherine Legge will become the first woman to race in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick seven years ago.

Ayumu Hirano, the Olympic champion snowboarder, has a new, more important title: dad

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The biggest life-changer in snowboard champion Ayumu Hirano’s life since he won an Olympic gold medal is that he became a father. That, as much as triple corks or big airs, has been his focus over the last few months, and it doesn’t figure to change much, even as he ramps up for the Olympics next year. Hirano is competing this week at the debut of The Snow League, a new pro snowboarder circuit being fronted by Shaun White. The Japanese star says his main goal before the Olympics is to perfect his entire trip down the halfpipe so that his biggest tricks will stand out even more.

Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with 30-20-20 triple-double in Nuggets’ OT win over Suns

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic sat in front of his locker, calmly scrolling through his phone, seemingly unimpressed that 30 minutes earlier he made NBA history. The three-time NBA MVP had the league’s first 30-20-20 triple-double in the Denver Nuggets’ 149-141 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists. Said Jokic: “It’s not supposed go that way.”,” Jokic said. “I was talking to (Aaron Gordon) and he said to me, ‘That was a quiet 30 points.’ I didn’t do anything special, just seemed like everyone was in flow.” Jokic tied his franchise record with his 29th triple-double of the season and has 149 in his career.

