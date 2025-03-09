AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:17 p.m. EDT

Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year

Myles Garrett is staying in Cleveland after the Browns gave him a record four-year contract extension that makes the four-time All-Pro edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press that Garrett’s deal includes $122.8 million guaranteed, an average annual salary of $40 million with a total value of $204.8 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms weren’t announced. Garrett, the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, had asked for a trade last month but the Browns were adamant about keeping the 29-year-old star in Cleveland.

Buffalo Bills release NFL’s active sacks leader Von Miller in a salary cap-saving move

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills made the long-anticipated decision to release Von Miller, parting ways with the aging edge rusher whose contract proved too expensive for his dwindling playing time and production. The move allows the Bills to free up about $8.4 million in salary cap space. The figure comes close to matching how much Buffalo was projected to be over the limit before the NFL’s new year begins Wednesday. The Bills posted a picture of Miller with the words “Thank You Von” in making the announcement on their X account.

Russell Henley with a late charge and a big eagle wins Bay Hill for biggest career win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Russell Henley has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the biggest victory of his career. And he might not have seen this one coming. Henley was three shots behind Collin Morikawa with five holes to play at Bay Hill when everything changed so suddenly. There was a two-shot swing on the 14th hole when Henley made birdie and Morikawa made bogey. And on the par-5 16th, Henley chipped in from some 50 feet away for eagle to take the lead. He closed with two pars for a 70 and a one-shot victory over the hard-luck Morikawa.

No. 11 Duke takes over after halftime to beat No. 7 NC State 76-62, win 1st ACC title since 2013

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 11 Duke rally from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 7 N.C. State 76-62 for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. The win secured the Blue Devils’ first ACC title in a dozen years and their first under coach Kara Lawson. Okananwa was voted the tournament’s MVP after coming off the bench to match her career high for scoring. Ashlon Jackson also scored 22 points for the third-seeded Blue Devils. Aziaha James scored 18 points for the top-seeded Wolfpack. Duke shot 55.2% after halftime and held N.C. State to just 32.3%.

NC State fires coach Kevin Keatts a year after improbable ACC title and Final Four run

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State has fired men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts. That marks an abrupt end to an eight-year tenure and comes less than a year after the Wolfpack’s improbable run to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and the Final Four. The school announced the move Sunday, a day after the Wolfpack closed a 12-19 season.

Man United draws 1-1 with Arsenal after brilliant late save denies Bruno Fernandes

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s players produced one of their most spirited performances of the season after fan protests in the street to draw 1-1 with Arsenal in the Premier League. Only a stunning double save from David Raya in added time denied United victory at Old Trafford. The Arsenal goalkeeper flung himself in front of Bruno Fernandes from close range and then leapt to his feet to claw the spinning ball away just before it crossed the line. Thousands of United supporters marched in unity to protest the club’s ownership before kickoff. But on the field Ruben Amorim’s team produced a unified display of its own to deal another blow to Arsenal’s flagging title challenge. Chelsea is fourth after beating Leicester 1-0.

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 as Thunder top Nuggets 127-103 in matchup of West leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 127-103 in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference standings. Jalen Williams added 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City. Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who is competing with Gilgeous-Alexander in the most valuable player race, had 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. He was coming off the league’s first 30-20-20 triple-double in his team’s 149-141 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Nuggets.

No. 8 Michigan State tops No. 17 Michigan 79-62, winning the 18-school Big Ten title by 3 games

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tre Holloman scored a career-high 20 points, Jase Richardson had 18 points and No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 17 Michigan 79-62. With 37.2 seconds left, the rivals pushed and shoved one another at center court, where the Wolverines players were standing near the spot where Spartans seniors have kissed the logo before walking off the court in their final home game at Breslin Center since 1995. The Spartans closed the regular season with seven straight wins, including five against ranked teams. The Wolverines have lost a season-high three consecutive games. Michigan State won the Big Ten’s first basketball title with 18 teams by three games over the Wolverines and No. 13 Maryland.

Bowling Green hires former NFL star running back Eddie George as coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green hired former NFL running back and Tennessee State coach Eddie George as the Falcons’ head coach. George is a four-time Pro Bowl running back and an All-Pro who was the 1996 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after winning the 1995 Heisman Trophy at Ohio State. George also is coming off four seasons as the head coach at Tennessee State where he was named the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year. George led the Tigers to a share of the league championship and a berth in the Football Championship Series playoffs.

Fast-flying Avs forward Nathan MacKinnon closing in on 1,000-point milestone

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon’s fast. Every defenseman and goaltender around the league knows about his elite speed all too well. Knowing that, though, doesn’t make containing the hard-charging, fast-flying Colorado Avalanche forward any easier. MacKinnon’s swiftness on the ice has led to an accelerated pace through the record books. His next goal or assist will join him with Hall of Famers Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny as the only skaters in franchise history to reach 1,000 points. The reigning NHL MVP also became the first player in the league this season to reach 100 points.

