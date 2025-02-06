AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:16 p.m. EST

The Associated Press NFL awards winners will be announced at NFL Honors

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Associated Press NFL awards winners will be announced Thursday night at NFL Honors. The eight awards include Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year. Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for MVP. Barkley, Burrow and Jackson also are finalists for Offensive Player of the Year and Burrow is also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members voted before the playoffs began.

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter is sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in sports betting case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison and three years’ supervised release. Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty last year to bank and tax fraud. He was accused of stealing nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account to cover his gambling bets and debts. Mizuhara was supposed to bridge the gap between Ohtani and his English-speaking teammates and fans. Prosecutors said Mizuhara never bet on baseball, and Ohtani was an unknowing victim of the scheme. The case stemmed from a broader probe of illegal sports bookmaking organizations in Southern California.

The trade deadline in the NBA has come and gone. Time for the dust to settle

The final numbers from trade-deadline time: no fewer than eight current and past All-Stars, some of them recent All-NBA selections, some among the league’s highest scorers and even three Olympic gold medalists, all of them headed to new homes. Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis got blindsided by a blockbuster. De’Aaron Fox gets to throw lobs to Victor Wembanyama now. Jimmy Butler got his wish, sort of. P.J. Tucker has, on paper, been on four teams in about a week. Dennis Schroder was basically part of four teams in the span of about 18 hours. Zach LaVine went to Sacramento, a place he considers home. It’s over. It was wild, but the trade deadline has passed.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says some fans concerned over lack of salary cap

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he is getting emails from fans concerned over the sport’s lack of a salary cap following an offseason spending spree by the Los Angeles Dodgers that sparked increased attention over the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement in December 2027. Manfred says following an owners’ meeting “this is an issue that we need to be vigilant on.” He adds, ”We need to pay attention to it and need to determine whether there are things that can be done to allay those kinds of concerns and make sure we have a competitive and healthy game going forward.”

NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women’s competition to athletes assigned female at birth

The NCAA has changed its participation policy for transgender athletes, limiting competition in women’s sports to athletes assigned female at birth. The change came on day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The NCAA’s revised policy permits athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women’s teams and receive benefits such as medical care while practicing. The policy is effective immediately and applies to all athletes regardless of previous eligibility reviews.

San Jose State and Penn face inquiries in Trump crackdown on transgender athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department says it is investigating potential civil rights violations at two universities and a high school sports league that allowed transgender athletes to compete on women’s teams. The department announced Thursday it’s opening reviews at San Jose State University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. It comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The order calls for penalties against schools and leagues that allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports, saying it deprives female students of equality in athletics.

Du Plessis puts middleweight title on the line in rematch with Strickland in UFC 312

Dricus Du Plessis disagrees that his previous fight with Sean Strickland should have been a split decision. He acknowledged he had to earn the victory that night just more than a year ago for the middleweight belt. Now they meet again in UFC 312 on Sunday in Sydney. Du Plessis doesn’t want to leave the outcome in the judges’ hands. He compared a split decision to a coin flip that could easily go the other way. This is the second title defense for Du Plessis. He is a -210 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Edwards and Rudd walked away from NASCAR and never looked back. Their reunion is at the Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carl Edwards and Ricky Rudd had very little overlap in their respective NASCAR careers. Edwards only entered the the elite Cup Series in 2004 — a mere 67 races before Rudd ended his 32-year career — so the two never got a chance to know one another. But two things tie Edwards and Rudd together — when each decided to retire, both essentially vanished from the NASCAR scene, and, on Friday night they will return to their old racing community as inductees of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Edwards and Rudd are among five being celebrated Friday night as the newest members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

NCAA committee to consider coaches’ proposal to combat ‘unethical behavior’ of fake injuries

A proposed rule change intended to discourage players from faking injuries that prompt unwarranted timeouts will be considered when the NCAA Football Rules Committee meets this month. Feigning injuries has become a tactic defenses use to slow down tempo offenses or as a way for an offense to avoid a delay of game penalty. The American Football Coaches Association submitted a proposal that would require a player who goes down on the field with a real or phony injury to sit out the rest of that possession. Currently, a player must go out for one play before re-entering.

Fox officiating analyst Mike Pereira dismisses ‘myth’ of pro-Chiefs favoritism

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mike Pereira walked out to his spot during Fox’s media day and was greeted by a larger contingent of reporters than usual for an officiating expert when there were Super Bowl-winning coaches and players around the room. He knew something was wrong. For the past few weeks, the officials have been nearly as big of a story as the players on the field thanks to mostly online conspiracy theories that NFL officials are biased in favor of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s an allegation that Pereira called a misguided “myth,” that Commissioner Roger Goodell called “ridiculous” and the head of the officiating union called “insulting.”

