AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:15 p.m. EDT

Opening day is here: Juan Soto debuts, Paul Skenes vs Sandy Alcántara, and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Blake Snell and Clay Holmes debut for new teams. Paul Skenes makes his first opening-day start at age 22 and Sandy Alcántara returns from Tommy John surgery. A week after the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers swept an opening two-game series over the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, 26 other teams get underway Thursday on opening day in the U.S. and Canada. One day later the Rays and Rockies become the final clubs to take the field, given extra time while Tampa Bay moved into the New York Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field, its temporary home this season after Hurricane Milton destroyed Tropicana Field’s roof.

Auburn’s Pearl says his March Madness call for hostage release was about ‘survival,’ not politics

ATLANTA (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he wasn’t mixing politics with sports last week when he called for the release of an American hostage in Gaza. Pearl says his comment was about “survival” when he called for the release of Edan Alexander, the last living American being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. No. 1 seed Auburn will play No. 6 seed Michigan in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal on Friday night. Auburn is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. Auburn players Dylan Cardwell and Johni Broome say they support Pearl’s right to speak out.

Don’t write off future Cinderellas just because it’s an all-power conference Sweet 16, coaches say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly every year there’s at least one lovable underdog that rises from obscurity in the NCAA Tournament to capture the hearts of basketball fans and bust their brackets. Not this year. All 16 regional semifinalists are from power conferences for the first time since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The popular theory is that the transfer portal has led to a concentration of the best players at the big schools paying the most NIL money and, soon, the most through revenue sharing. Coaches say don’t write off future Cinderellas because there is so much talent.

Mikaela Shiffrin powers through a bump-filled course to win the slalom at the World Cup finals

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin smoothly navigated a bumpy course to win the women’s slalom at the World Cup finals. The first-run leader, Shiffrin found another burst to finish in a combined time of 1 minute, 45.92 seconds and beat Lena Duerr of Germany by 1.13 seconds. Andreja Slokar of Slovenia took third. Shiffrin glided through the course at Sun Valley with a large crowd cheering her through every gate. She closed out the World Cup slalom season the same way she started it, with a win. Croatian ski racer Zrinka Ljutic was 10th and captured the season-long slalom title over Katharina Liensberger of Austria.

Manager Carlos Mendoza among those eagerly anticipating Juan Soto’s New York Mets debut

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Soto’s debut with the New York Mets has seemingly the entire baseball world excited. “Yeah, put me in that category too,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday. “I’m excited to watch him today and every day.” Soto was set to bat second and play right field in his first game with the Mets on Thursday against the Houston Astros after signing a blockbuster 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason.

Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach John Tortorella with nine games left in another losing season for a franchise that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2020. The Flyers are last in the Metropolitan Division at 28-36-9 for 65 points under the notoriously brusque Tortorella. The Flyers suffered their sixth straight loss Tuesday 7-2 to Toronto. The Flyers named Brad Shaw the interim coach, starting with Thursday’s game against Montreal.

NBA will not keep All-Star mini-tournament for 2026, is ‘back to the drawing board’

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA will not bring back its All-Star Game mini-tournament next season. Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that the format used last month — a four-team tournament made up of 24 NBA All-Stars and another team of rookies and sophomores to fill out the field, all playing to a target score of 40 points — “was a miss.” The game is shifting to NBC next season as part of the league’s new broadcast deal, and Silver said the league and the network are talking about what may work. The league tried something new this season with hopes of sparking some competitiveness, which the game has lacked for years.

Former Vols coach fired over benefits to players sues NCAA for making him a ‘sacrificial lamb’

Jeremy Pruitt is suing the NCAA for $100 million for lost and future wages, accusing the organization of conspiring with the University of Tennessee making him possibly the “last coach in America to be punished for impermissible player benefits.” Pruitt’s lawsuit, first reported by YahooSports and obtained by The Associated Press, was filed Wednesday in DeKalb County Circuit Court in northeast Alabama, about 170 miles south of Knoxville. The lawsuit also accuses the NCAA of negligence and Tennessee of limiting the investigation into rules violations before his hiring. The lawsuit accuses the NCAA and Tennessee of making Pruitt the sacrificial lamb for conduct that preceded his hiring.

Reigning champ Ilia Malinin of US leads Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama at figure skating world championships

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning champion Ilia Malinin delivered a season-best short program to take the lead over Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama heading into Saturday night’s free skate. The 20-year-old Malinin delivered a pair of quads and a brilliant triple axel to score 110.41 points, just over three points off the world record set by Nathan Chen at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Kagiyama scored 107.09 points with a near-career best performance. The competition continued later Thursday night with the pairs free skate, which was to decide the first medals of this year’s championships.

Valieva’s attorneys accuse WADA of ‘procedural fraud,’ ask court to revisit her doping case

Attorneys for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva are taking her doping case back to court. They argue the World Anti-Doping Agency withheld and altered evidence that could have proven her contamination claim during the hearing that resulted in her four-year suspension. The experiment conducted by scientist Martial Saugy was kept secret until The Associated Press revealed details of it last September. Valieva’s attorneys learned of the experiment and said failure to include it during the case robbed the skater of a legitimate defense for her positive. They want Switzerland’s highest court to send the case, with details of the experiment, back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.