AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:10 a.m. EDT

The NBA Finals are set: It’ll be Thunder vs. Pacers, starting Thursday night

The seeds for the 2025 NBA Finals began getting planted unknowingly in 2017, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was about to enroll at Kentucky and Tyrese Haliburton was getting ready for his senior year of high school. That was the year when the Indiana Pacers traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pacers landed Domantas Sabonis out of that deal. The Thunder would trade George in 2019 to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package that included Gilgeous-Alexander. The Pacers would trade Sabonis in 2022 to Sacramento for a package that included Haliburton. And here we are. It’s Pacers vs. Thunder in the NBA Finals, starting Thursday.

Pacers beat Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 to reach NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 13 assists and the Indiana Pacers pulled away for a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday night to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history. Obi Toppin added 18 points and six rebounds against his former team as the gold-clad crowd gave the starters a roaring ovation when they departed with 47.2 seconds left. Indiana will visit Oklahoma City for Game 1 on Thursday night.

Doué double leads PSG thrashing of Inter Milan for first Champions League trophy

MUNICH (AP) — French teenager Désiré Doué has scored twice to help Paris Saint-Germain finally win the Champions League by routing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich. The 19-year-old Doué set up Achraf Hakimi for the opening goal in the 12th minute. He made it 2-0 eight minutes later with the help of a deflection, and grabbed the third in the 63rd by shooting inside the right post. Ousmane Dembélé sent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia through to seal the result 10 minutes later, and substitute Senny Mayulu completed the annihilation in the 87th, three minutes after going on as a substitute. It’s the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.

PSG set a new benchmark in the Champions League, but can it stay at the top of European soccer?

MUNICH (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s ascent to the top of European soccer is complete. Staying there is another matter entirely. Saturday’s Champions League triumph confirmed what many observers had suspected for some time – that PSG’s moment had finally come. Years of frustration in European club soccer’s elite competition was blown away in one glorious and historic night in Munich. Not only did PSG end its long wait for the trophy it prized most of all but it produced a statement performance and set a new benchmark for what it is to win the Champions League title.

Muncy powers Dodgers with 7 RBIs in 18-2 rout of Yankees, LA’s most runs ever vs New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit two three-run homers and tied his career high with seven RBIs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rout Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 18-2 on Saturday. The Dodgers pounded out 21 hits and their runs were their most ever scored against the Yankees. The runs set a record for most by a National League team against the Yankees. New York’s only runs came on Judge’s 20th and 21st homers. Dodgers rookie Hyeseong Kim had a two-run homer and Andy Pages added a solo shot. Rookie catcher Dalton Rushing had his first big-league homer, a three-run shot against position player Pablo Reyes, who pitched the eighth.

Trans athlete wins 2 girls events at California track and field finals

CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) — A transgender athlete has won two girls events at the California high school track and field championship. AB Hernandez topped the field in the girls high jump and triple jump. She shared first place with her closest competitors in because of a new policy in California. Hernandez’s participation in the state championships has stirred controversy, with some protesters arguing that she should not have been allowed to compete in the girls field. California’s governing body for high school sports changed the rules ahead of the meet to allow more girls to compete and medal in events in which Hernandez competed. Hernandez also placed second in the long jump.

2 fans died and an officer is in a coma after Champions League celebrations in France

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say 2 fans died and a police officer is in a coma after celebrations around the country for Paris-Saint Germain’s historic Champions League victory, European soccer’s biggest prize. A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the city of Dax during a PSG street party, the national police service said Sunday. A man was killed in Paris when his scooter was hit by a car during PSG celebrations Saturday night, the interior minister’s office said. The circumstances of both are being investigated. A police officer was hit accidentally by fireworks in northwest France and placed in an artificial coma because of grave eye injuries, the national police service said.

Piastri and Norris to start Spanish GP from front row with Verstappen right behind

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Oscar Piastri will start the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris on Sunday with the papaya-colored cars poised to continue their early dominance of the Formula 1 season. Defending F1 champion Max Verstappen will start from third and will be hard pressed to extend his winning streak at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to a fourth win in a row. Piastri leads Norris by three points at the top of the points standings after they won six of the eight races so far this year. Verstappen is 25 points off Piastri’s lead in his Red Bull.

Scottie Scheffler has flawless card and surges into lead at the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was slow and steady at the start and had a big finishing kick in the Memorial. The result was a bogey-free 68 that gave him a one-shot lead at tough Muirfield Village. Scheffler leads over Ben Griffin, who had a rough back nine that ended with him missing a par putt from 3 feet. Griffin shot a 72. He’s going for his second straight title after winning last week at Colonial. Scheffler is trying to win for the third time in his last four starts. He has won the last eight times he has held the 54-hole lead.

Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul try to add to the best French Open for US men in decades

PARIS (AP) — It’s been 30 years since three American men reached Week 2 at the French Open. Back then, it was Andre Agassi, Michael Chang and Jim Courier. Each of them won the tournament at some point. This time, the trio is Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. All are scheduled to be on court Sunday in fourth-round action at Roland-Garros. The 13th-seeded Shelton goes up against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for a berth in the quarterfinals. No. 12 Paul takes on No. 25 Alexei Popyrin of Australia. No. 15 Tiafoe meets unseeded Daniel Altmaier of Germany. Five American women are still in the tournament.

