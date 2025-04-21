AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:09 p.m. EDT

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is headed to the NBA as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall draft pick

Duke star Cooper Flagg is headed to the NBA as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall draft pick. The program announced Flagg’s move in a social media post Monday. That came after a lone college season that saw the 18-year-old become only the fourth freshman named as The Associated Press national player of the year while leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward from Newport, Maine, averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals to lead Duke in each category.

Thunder, Pacers and Timberwolves look to stay focused after lopsided playoff-opening wins

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves will try to avoid complacency when they return to action on Tuesday after dominating their first-round playoff series openers. The Thunder, the top seed in the Western Conference, rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80. It was the fifth-largest postseason victory margin in NBA history and a record for a Game 1. Indiana, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, rolled past Milwaukee 117-98. The Pacers led 69-43 at halftime and cruised from there. Minnesota defeated the Lakers 117-95 and seized homecourt advantage in their Western Conference series.

Sports world mourns soccer-loving Pope Francis with games in Italy and Argentina postponed

ROME (AP) — Top-flight soccer matches in Italy and Argentina have been postponed after the death of Pope Francis. The Buenos Aires club that the Argentine pontiff supported throughout his life is also mourning its most famous fan. The wider soccer and sports world also paid homage after Francis passed away at 88. All sports events scheduled for Monday in Italy were postponed including four Serie A games. Three top-flight games in Argentina were postponed to Tuesday. Francis’ passion for soccer became known almost immediately after he was elected pope in 2013 when the Argentine club San Lorenzo tweeted a photo of him holding up the team’s crest. San Lorenzo says in an Instagram tribute that Francis “was always one of us.”

Long journey to the NFL draft is only the beginning for college prospects aiming to make the pros

The NFL draft is the culmination of a lifelong dream for many college players who’ve envisioned hearing their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell since they were kids. They’ve put in a ton of work, made plenty of sacrifices and spent hundreds of hours practicing on the field, exercising in the weight room and studying film. They’ve dealt with injuries and battled adversity along the way. It’s been a long, arduous road just getting to this point and the journey is just beginning, especially for the players who aren’t picked in the first round and don’t get a guaranteed multiyear contract.

Deion Sanders laments criticism son Shedeur faces ahead of NFL draft but says he’s ‘built for this’

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders says he shudders to think about the kind of negativity he would have faced back when he was preparing for the NFL draft in 1989. Today’s social media puts prospects in the spotlight and there’s plenty of online hate and nastiness. His sons are dealing with that now and Sanders thinks a good deal of it has to do with the fact that Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders are his sons. But he said they were raised to know how to handle the criticism.

Colorado Avalanche activate captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve

DALLAS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have activated captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve. The move paves the way for Landeskog to return from his nearly three-year absence as soon as Game 2 of Colorado’s first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Landeskog has not played in an NHL game since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup. A chronic right knee injury that led to two surgeries kept him off the ice through multiple attempts to get back. He did a two-game conditioning stint with the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles earlier this month.

Seattle Kraken fire coach Dan Bylsma. Botterill to replace Francis as GM, AP source says

The Seattle Kraken have fired coach Dan Bylsma after just one season. The Kraken regressed after Bylsma took over for Dave Hakstol, who coached them for their first four seasons of existence and got them to the playoffs in 2023. Bylsma had been promoted from within after coaching the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds to back-to-back Calder Cup Finals before losing to Hershey. This was Bylsma’s third stint as an NHL head coach. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that Seattle is also expected to move longtime general manager Ron Francis into another role and promote assistant Jason Botterill to replace him.

Here they go again: Lightning vs. Panthers in Round 1, for Sunshine State hockey supremacy

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — It’s starting to feel like an annual tradition: Panthers vs. Lightning in the NHL playoffs, the battle of Florida, a matchup that has seemed to decide which team will eventually get to the Stanley Cup Final. And here they go again. Defending Stanley Cup champion Florida heads to Tampa Bay for Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night, the start of the fourth postseason meeting in five years between the Sunshine State rivals. Tampa Bay won the East title in 2020, 2021 and 2022; Florida is trying to match that run of success after winning the East in 2023 and 2024.

JJ Redick still pushing to get better after success in tumultuous coaching debut season with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JJ Redick says he enjoys coaching more than he enjoyed playing in his 15-year NBA career. His passion for his new profession has shone through while he keeps the Los Angeles Lakers on target during a tumultuous season. The 40-year-old Redick was only three years removed from being Luka Doncic’s teammate during the final season of that lengthy playing career when he took over the Lakers with absolutely no coaching experience. He attacked his new job with the same work ethic and intensity he showed during his days in uniform, and he has showed immediate acumen. His Lakers won 50 games and the Pacific Division title.

‘The runners are coming’: Lokedi breaks Boston Marathon course record, John Korir takes men’s race

BOSTON (AP) — Sharon Lokedi broke the Boston Marathon course record, and fellow Kenyan John Korir joined his brother as a race champion on Monday as the city celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War. The runners followed in the hoofsteps of a Paul Revere reenactor who rode down Boylston Street and proclaimed “the runners are coming” as the race celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War. Lokedi finished in an unofficial 2 hours, 17 minutes, 22 seconds. Korir won in 2:04:45.

