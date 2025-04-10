AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:07 p.m. EDT

Scottie Scheffler begins his pursuit of a third green jacket with a 68 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Defending champion Scottie Scheffler opened with a bogey-free 68 on Thursday to put himself in the mix at the Masters. The world’s top-ranked player made two long birdie putts and a couple of nice sand saves to finish at 4 under on a warm, sunny day that produced some low scores at Augusta National. Scheffler is trying to become the youngest player since Jack Nicklaus in 1966 to win three green jackets. He is winless heading into the week for the first time since 2021. Part of that may have to do with the late start he got on the year after cutting himself on a wine glass while making ravioli in December.

Fred Couples shoots 71 at the Masters. So much for the 65-year-old thinking he no longer belongs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Fred Couples shot a 1-under 71 in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday, the 65-year-old former champion proving to himself as much as anyone else that he still belongs. Couples had doubts after last year, when his back was bothering him and rounds of 80 and 76 caused him to miss the cut. His first round was highlighted by a chip-in for birdie at the first and a hole-out from 191 yards for eagle at the 14th. Couples became the second-oldest player to shoot a subpar round at the Masters behind Tom Watson, who was a month older when he shot 71 in 2015.

Player, Nicklaus and Watson hit ceremonial shots and joke about aging bodies to start the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters got underway at Augusta National on Thursday with Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson hitting the ceremonial opening tee shots. People watched from the clubhouse veranda, and the stately oak tree that serves as a popular meeting point on the course, as the three icons with their combined 11 green jackets striped their tee shots down Tea Olive, the scenic opening hole. The first official pairing was Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire, going off in a twosome before groups of three the rest of the day. The tradition of honorary starters began in 1963 with several players taking the role over the years.

Masters whiz kid: Jose Luis Ballester takes a different kind of relief and does No. 1 at No. 13

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester took a different kind of relief at the Masters. The 21-year-old from Spain had to use the restroom in the worst way on the par-5 13th hole at Augusta National. He wound up turning his back to the grandstand and going in Rae’s Creek. Ballester figured he would be discreet. And then the gallery began to clap for him when it was over. Ballester says it was probably the loudest cheer for him all day. The Arizona State senior opened with a 76. His big mistake? He didn’t notice restrooms by the tee box.

The race for promotion to the Premier League has a US flavor and there’s $180M riding on it

Two more American-owned clubs are headed for the Premier League in what is shaping up to be an exciting finale to the second-tier Championship. The top three of Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United are separated by two points with five rounds remaining. Two of them will be making a quick return to the lucrative Premier League. That will ensure an estimated revenue uplift of around $180 million in projected matchday, broadcast and commercial revenue — and much more if they survive the first season back in the top flight. One of them will drop into the four-team playoffs and all of the end-of-season uncertainty that brings.

WNBA salaries still an issue with Paige Bueckers set to earn about what Caitlin Clark did

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers will receive roughly the same salary that Caitlin Clark got last year as the top pick in the WNBA draft as player salaries continue to be a topic of conversation. Talks between the league and players union are ongoing about a deal when the current collective bargaining agreement expires next season, though players have indicated there could be a lockout if their salary demands aren’t meet. The spotlight on WNBA player salaries got brighter following Clark’s and Angel Reese’s much talked about rookie earnings last season.

Mbappé’s legal team says he has seized 55 million euros from PSG’s accounts in their legal dispute

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s legal team is going on the attack to try and resolve the legal dispute between the World Cup winner and his former club Paris Saint-Germain. The France striker argues that PSG owes him 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages. His lawyers say they have asked the Paris court to start proceedings. Legal expert Thomas Clay says Mbappé has been authorized by a Paris court to make a precautionary seizure of the money from PSG’s bank accounts and that he proceeded with the move on Thursday. A legal hearing is scheduled for 26 May, he adds.

Alan Huss will leave High Point to become coach-in-waiting at Creighton, says it’s a ‘dream job’

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — High Point coach Alan Huss will return to Creighton as the head coach-in-waiting for whenever Greg McDermott decides to leave or retire. The 60-year-old McDermott just completed his 15th season with the Bluejays. Huss was 56-15 overall and 27-5 in the Big South in two years. The Panthers earned their first NCAA Tournament berth this past season. Huss was a six-year assistant under McDermott and played for the Bluejays.

MLS will give further consideration to adopting a fall-to-spring calendar

Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors will give further consideration to adopting a fall-to-spring calendar, a major move that would align the league with its international counterparts. The next phase includes additional consultation with key stakeholders. The MLS said in a statement that any potential changes wouldn’t take effect until the 2027 season “at the earliest.” Advocates for a shift have said it will give MLS a more competitive position for player transfers, while also freeing up players for international duty during the summer, when many major global tournaments take place.

Volkanovski hoped for different opponent as he tries to win back featherweight belt at UFC 314

Facing Diego Lopes wasn’t Alexander Volkanovski’s first choice. He hoped to get another shot at Ilia Topuria and avenge his loss from more than a year ago at UFC 298. But Topuria moved up to the lightweight division. That left the featherweight class vacant. In stepped Lopes to take on Volkanovski in UFC 314 on Saturday night in Miami. Volkanovski is competing in his 10th consecutive title fight. Lopes gets his first title shot after winning his five previous bouts.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.