AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:06 p.m. EST

NFL offseason priorities include health and safety, kickoff evaluation and expanding replay assist

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFL offseason won’t last long. By the time the Philadelphia Eagles complete their victory parade Friday, it’ll be less than two weeks until the scouting combine kicks off in Indianapolis. Free agency follows on March 10 with the two-day negotiating period. The annual league meeting starts March 30. The seven teams with new head coaches may open offseason workout programs on April 7 and the remaining 25 teams can follow two weeks later. Then, it’s time for the NFL draft on April 24 in Green Bay. Some of the league’s offseason priorities include player health and safety and conversations about potential new rules, including reviewing kickoffs following a one-year experiment with dynamic changes.

Jalen Hurts’ rocky road leads to a Super Bowl MVP award

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Hurts smiled as he held the Lombardi Trophy in his right hand and the Super Bowl MVP trophy in his left hand, reflecting on all he has gone through to reach the pinnacle of success. The hurdles he faced along the way helped lead to where he stood Monday morning as a Super Bowl champion and MVP. Hurts says he is always focused on the journey more than the results, but his performance in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs should quiet his critics.

Tiger Woods withdraws from his signature event as he processes death of his mother

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational. He says he planned to play and tried to get ready but is still processing the death of his mother. Kultida Woods died unexpectedly last Tuesday at the age of 80. Woods says he hopes to be at Torrey Pines later in the week. He is the tournament host of this $20 million signature event that benefits his foundation. The tournament is held annually at Riviera. But it had to relocated to Torrey Pines because of the deadly LA wildfires. Woods has won eight times as a pro at Torrey Pines, including the U.S. Open.

Luka Doncic donates $500,000 for wildfire relief ahead of his possible debut with Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic began the possible day of his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers by donating $500,000 to fire recovery efforts in his new community. The Slovenian star was upgraded to probable several hours before the Lakers’ home game against Utah on Monday night. Coach JJ Redick has said he hopes Doncic will debut at home against the Jazz for the Lakers, who acquired him just over a week ago from the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic hasn’t played in a game since Christmas because of a strained left calf, but he participated in practice with his new team last week.

Timberwolves sale to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez back on track after arbitration ruling

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The ownership transfer of the Minnesota Timberwolves must continue as originally planned. An arbitration panel has ruled that controlling owner Glen Taylor must cede control of the NBA club to partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez in the disputed final phase of the sale. The $1.5 billion transaction was uniquely arranged three years ago to give Lore and Rodriguez the majority stake. Lore and Rodriguez, the former Major League Baseball star, released a joint statement announcing that their timeline for obtaining league approval and completing the acquisition has not expired. Taylor bought the team in 1994.

Sidney Crosby says he’s good to go for Canada at 4 Nations after missing Penguins games with injury

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — Sidney Crosby says he’s good to go for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off after getting injured in one of Pittsburgh’s final games before the break in the NHL season. Crosby skated between reigning league MVP Nathan MacKinnon and 2023 Stanley Cup winner Mark Stone at practice. Coach Jon Cooper stopped short of saying Crosby was definitely playing in Canada’s tournament opener against Sweden on Wednesday, but all indications are the 37-year-old will be on the ice. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, who’s behind the bench for the United States, said for obvious reasons he was not a central figure in the decision-making process.

Track’s proposed eligibility, transgender rules would completely ban Semenya and others

Track and field moved toward adopting rules that would place athletes assigned female at birth but have higher testosterone levels, like Caster Semenya, under the same set of rules as transgender athletes who were born male and transitioned to female. World Athletics announced recommendations that would apply strict transgender rules to people like Semenya, who was born female but has what the organization describes as naturally occurring testosterone levels in the typical male range.

Record betting at BetMGM and Caesars for Sunday’s Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Eagles weren’t the only big winners Sunday. Sportsbooks also came out on top in the Super Bowl. BetMGM Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook each reported that Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs was the most-bet single sporting event in each of their histories. Caesars also said it was the first Super Bowl in which more game parlays were bet than the more traditional straight wagers.

Senator opens inquiry into US Center for SafeSport’s hiring of investigator charged with sex crimes

DENVER (AP) — The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee is looking into how a former police officer landed an investigator’s job at the U.S. Center for SafeSport despite sex-crime allegations that littered his past, while also asking if the center knew he had been accused of newer crimes when working there last year. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa sent a letter to the sex-abuse watchdog’s CEO with 13 questions related to how the center missed red flags about former Allentown, Pennsylvania, vice officer Jason Krasley. Krasley has been arrested multiple times over the past three months for crimes he allegedly committed between 2015 and 2024. The center fired Krasley in November after learning of his initial arrests.

Shiffrin says she’s dealing with PTSD after crash and won’t defend giant slalom title at ski worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin says she is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder following a crash in November and will not defend her gold medal in giant slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships. The American holder of a record 99 World Cup wins suffered a deep puncture wound when she fell in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Killington. Shiffrin says on Instagram that “I really didn’t anticipate experiencing so much of this kind of mental/PTSD struggle in GS from my injury in Killington.”

