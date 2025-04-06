AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:06 p.m. EDT

UConn returns to top of women’s basketball, dominates South Carolina 82-59 to capture its 12th title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — UConn is back on top of women’s basketball, winning its 12th national championship by routing defending champion South Carolina 82-59 behind Azzi Fudd’s 24 points. Sarah Strong added 24 points and 15 rebounds while Paige Bueckers had 17 points in her final game at UConn. She capped her stellar career with the Huskies’ first championship since 2016, ending a nine-year title drought for the team. That was longest for coach Geno Auriemma and his Huskies since the team won its first championship in 1995. Dawn Staley’s South Carolina team was trying for a third title in four years and fourth overall

Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record by scoring his 895th

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has broken Wayne Gretzky’s record for the most goals in NHL history by scoring the 895th of his career. Ovechkin made hockey history on Sunday in a game against the New York Islanders. He scored on countryman Ilya Sorokin for the first time, doing it a power play with 12:34 left in the second period. The 39-year-old Russian superstar did it even after missing 16 games in November and December because of a broken leg. Sorokin became the record-extending 183rd different goaltender Ovechkin has beaten during his two-decade career in the league.

A healthy Azzi Fudd stars as UConn wins women’s NCAA Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — This time, Azzi Fudd was healthy. And she made a big difference for UConn. Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after leading the Huskies to the program’s 12th national championship. The dynamic guard scored 24 points during UConn’s 82-59 victory over South Carolina in the title game. UConn also reached the Final Four last season, but Fudd was sidelined by a torn meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. She could only watch as the Huskies were eliminated by Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the semifinals. Fudd was ready to go this time around. She scored 19 points in Friday’s 85-51 victory over UCLA.

How Alex Ovechkin became the top goal-scorer in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is now the leading goal-scorer in NHL history. He passed Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 that was long considered unapproachable. Ovechkin did it behind his rocket of a shot, consistent scoring over 20 NHL seasons and remarkable durability and longevity.

Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal count. Here are other ‘unbreakable’ sports records

Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal-scoring record is no longer considered unbreakable — because Alex Ovechkin just broke it. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal for the Washington Capitals on Sunday in a game against the New York Islanders. That gives the 39-year-old Russian winger one more goal than Gretzky scored before retiring in 1999. There are other marks in various sports that are thought to be unsurpassable. That includes Cy Young’s 511 pitching wins and the 762 home runs Barry Bonds hit in Major League Baseball, Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in the NBA, and American swimmer Michael Phelps’ 23 Olympic gold medals.

Houston, Florida play for title and put a different spin on the underdog role to wrap March Madness

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Whoever said there were no great underdog stories left in March Madness, or that the title would go to whoever spends the most money — or amasses the best collection of big names from the transfer portal — clearly never checked out Houston. Coach Kelvin Sampson’s squad of defenders and deniers face Florida for the national title Monday night. They wrap up a front-runner’s Final Four that featured all No. 1 seeds but left the two top ones — Auburn and Duke — sitting at home.

Doncic scores 30 points as Lakers dominate NBA-leading Thunder 126-99

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 126-99. Austin Reaves scored 20 points and LeBron James added 19 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who have won four of five. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points and Jalen Williams added 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City entered the day two games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for the league’s best record with five games to play. The Thunder lost consecutive games for just the second time this season. The teams will meet again Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

Sagstrom to face Coughlin in T-Mobile Match Play final at Shadow Creek

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom again needed extra holes to advance Sunday in the T-Mobile Match Play and then made the final with a more conventional 4 and 2 victory over Angel Yin. Sagstrom was scheduled to play Lauren Coughlin in the afternoon for the title at Shadow Creek. The pairing guarantees there will still not be a repeat winner in this 5-year-old tournament. Sagstrom’s match against Celine Boutier was suspended Saturday because of darkness with the players tied through 17 holes. Their match began late after Sagstrom defeated Carlota Ciganda in 19. It took Boutier 28 holes to beat Ashleigh Buhai.

Clemente Jr. unhappy about Pirates removing sign honoring his Hall of Fame father at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have angered the family of the late Roberto Clemente by removing a sign honoring the franchise icon on the right-field wall at PNC Park. The sign featured Clemente’s name and his No. 21. Replacing it is an advertisement for Surfside, an alcoholic drink. The right-field wall at PNC Park stands 21 feet high in honor of Clemente. The Pirates said in a statement that the sign, which had been on the wall since 2022, was meant to be a temporary adornment. However, Roberto Clemente Jr. expressed his unhappiness on Sunday in a statement.

Alijah Martin’s emphatic impact for Florida in this Final Four comes after 2023 heartbreaker at FAU

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alijah Martin never really liked talking too much about his first Final Four experience because of the heartbreaking ending with FAU two years ago. Now in what will be the graduate transfer guard’s only season with Florida, he will get to play in the national championship game. He has already had an emphatic and electrifying impact for the Gators in this Final Four. In a 79-73 national semifinal victory over SEC rival Auburn, Martin had a steal and breakaway one-handed slam midway through the second half. He later added another rim-rattling dunk. The 35-4 Gators play Houston on Monday night.

