AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:03 a.m. EST

Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in women’s final for 1st Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys of the United States has upset two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final. The victory Saturday allowed Keys to collect her first Grand Slam title at age 29. Keys adds this win over the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to her elimination of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to defeat both of the WTA’s top two players at Melbourne Park. Keys was playing in her second major final after being the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open. She prevented Sabalenka from becoming the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to 1999 with three straight Australian Open titles.

Cowboys say offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will be storied franchise’s next coach

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys say offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has agreed to become the storied franchise’s next coach. The somewhat surprising choice is a familiar one for Dak Prescott. The star quarterback worked closely with Schottenheimer the past two seasons with former coach Mike McCarthy as the play-caller. Schottenheimer is the ninth coach hired by owner Jerry Jones since he bought the team in 1989 and fired the only coach the Cowboys had for their first 29 seasons, Tom Landry.

Las Vegas Raiders agree to hire 73-year-old Pete Carroll as their head coach, AP source says

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to hire Pete Carroll as their head coach, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The team and Carroll agreed in principle on a three-year deal with a one-year team option, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized. The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce this month. Carroll won a Super Bowl as coach of the Seattle Seahawks and won a college football championship with Southern California.

Australian Open: Defending champion Jannik Sinner plays Alexander Zverev in the men’s final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open men’s final on Sunday. Sinner is seeking his third Grand Slam title overall. Zverev is trying to win his first after finishing as the runner-up in two previous major finals. Sinner is a 23-year-old from Italy who is seeded No. 1. Zverev is a 27-year-old from Germany who is seeded No. 2. It is the first time the men seeded 1-2 will meet each other in the final at Melbourne Park since No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Rafael Nadal in 2019. Zverev advanced when Djokovic quit because of an injury after one set of their semifinal.

Jaguars hire Bucs OC Liam Coen as head coach after making necessary moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the eighth head coach in franchise history. It capped a covert operation that included owner Shad Khan moving on from general manager Trent Baalke and Coen reversing course with the Buccaneers. Khan fired Baalke on Wednesday to clear a path for Coen to land in Jacksonville. The 39-year-old Coen was the architect of one of Tampa Bay’s most productive offenses in its history in 2024. The Bucs ranked third in the NFL in yards and fourth in points.

Hurricanes acquire Rantanen from Avs, Hall from Blackhawks in 3-team trade

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired forwards Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche and Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team trade. In the deal, Carolina has sent forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury, as well as a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a fourth-rounder in 2026, to the Avalanche. The Blackhawks have reclaimed a third-round pick for this year’s draft and took on half of Rantanen’s salary.

No deal. Young collector who nabbed one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes card turns down Pirates trade offer

The young collector who scored a one-of-a-kind baseball card featuring National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes has turned down a trade offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Topps announced the 11-year-old from the Los Angeles area had declined the deal and instead was going to put the card — which features Skenes’ autograph and a patch from a game-worn jersey, had been found — up for auction. The Pirates had put together a package that included 30 years’ worth of season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park and the chance to play a softball game on the field in exchange for the card.

Harris English makes a late charge to the take 3rd-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Harris English finished his 6-under 66 with three straight birdies Friday, charging into a one-shot lead over Andrew Novak at 9-under 207 heading into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. English capitalized in the third round after Torrey Pines’ brutal wind calmed down and the coastal South course returned to picture-perfect weather, making three birdies in four holes before the turn and adding four in his final six holes. The four-time PGA Tour winner put his 131-yard third shot inside 3 feet on the 18th, holing out for the 54-hole lead. Novak also shot 66. South African rookie Aldrich Potgieter was 7 under.

The 49ers bring back Robert Saleh for 2nd stint as defensive coordinator

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back Robert Saleh for a second stint as defensive coordinator after a failed tenure as head coach of the New York Jets. Saleh will be fourth defensive coordinator in the past four seasons for San Francisco. DeMeco Ryans replaced Saleh in 2021 after Saleh left to coach the Jets. Ryans then left to become head coach in Houston following the 2022 season. Steve Wilks and Nick Sorensen were each replaced after one season the past two years.

Jalen Hurts practices on injured left knee for Eagles, ready for NFC championship game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a full participant in practice with an injured left knee for the second straight day and is set to start in the NFC championship game. The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday and are trying to make the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Hurts was injured last weekend on a sack against the Rams. Hurts never missed a snap to help the Eagles win their ninth straight home game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.