AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:01 p.m. EDT

Ravens release Justin Tucker after accusations by massage therapists of inappropriate behavior

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they are releasing kicker Justin Tucker, months after reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists. The Baltimore Banner has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL said it would investigate, and the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop late last month. On Sunday, coach John Harbaugh suggested a decision on Tucker might come before the NFL completed its inquiry.

Washington to host the 2027 NFL draft on the National Mall, President Donald Trump says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced the NFL draft is coming to Washington in 2027. The plan is to hold the event on the National Mall with the Washington Monument, U.S. Capitol and other landmarks part of the backdrop. Trump announced the news in the Oval Office flanked by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, who a week ago reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site.

Browns linebacker Devin Bush accused of assaulting girlfriend in his Pittsburgh home

LEETSDALE, Pa. (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush faces charges of harassment and misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly chasing a woman through his suburban Pittsburgh house and smashing her cellphone. Officers said they responded to a 911 call on Sunday from Bush’s home in Sewickley. The woman, who was identified only as his girlfriend, alleges Bush assaulted her, took her car keys and broke her phone to prevent her from calling for help. Investigators say Bush admitted he smashed the phone but denies getting physical with the woman. Police say they saw injuries on her wrist and foot.

Atkinson, Bickerstaff and Udoka are the finalists for NBA coach of the year

Kenny Atkinson got Cleveland off to a 15-0 start to the season and led the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference. J.B. Bickerstaff pulled Detroit from the basement to the playoffs. Ime Udoka guided Houston’s path to ending its five-year playoff drought. All three did elite jobs this season. And Monday, one of them will be the NBA’s coach of the year. The winner will be revealed on a TNT broadcast shortly after 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The coach of the year award, like several other NBA honors, was voted on by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters.

Gregg Popovich shifts to role as ‘El Jefe,’ says it’s time for a new coach of the San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich spoke publicly Monday for the first time since suffering a stroke six months ago, saying at the news conference where the San Antonio Spurs formally introduced Mitch Johnson as his replacement that the time was right to make that move. Flanked by Spurs greats Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, the 76-year-old Popovich — speaking far more softly than he has in the past — said his health is improving and that he fully believes in Johnson. Popovich says “things are getting better by the day, but it’s not good enough for what we plan ahead.”

Can Aaron Judge hit .400? Peak Barry Bonds couldn’t, and that shows how daunting the math is

Ted Williams is the last American Leaguer to hit .400, and there are actually plenty of similarities between him and Aaron Judge. The one major difference is in the strikeout column. That’s why Judge is highly unlikely to repeat Williams’ famous feat. Judge has a .423 batting average through 34 games. His OPS of 1.287 is actually the same number Williams finished with when he hit .406 in 1941. Williams averaged a homer every 12.32 at-bats that year. Judge is hitting one every 11.82 so far this season. But Williams struck out only 27 times in all of 1941. Judge has already done so 31 times.

Michigan to suspend Sherrone Moore for 2 games to address NCAA allegations, AP sources say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is expected to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for two games this year to address allegations that he failed to cooperate in the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke with AP. Moore is expected to miss the Wolverines’ third and fourth games against Central Michigan and Nebraska and all athletic-related duties during those weeks.

Natalie Nakase is 1st Asian American WNBA head coach and unfazed by being the face of the Valkyries

Natalie Nakase is the coach of the San Francisco Bay Area’s first WNBA team and she has learned to block out those who underestimated her. That focus and grit is what led to Nakase blazing a trail to become the league’s first Asian American head coach. The distinction adds to an already impressive rise to be the leader of the Golden State Valkyries, the league’s first expansion franchise since 2008. Nakase is one of four head coaches of color in the league this season. Her hiring has electrified Asian Americans, young girls in particular.

Cadillac F1 makes its entrance as official team at Miami Grand Prix as questions swirl about lineup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The new Cadillac F1 team officially announced its arrival at a glitzy South Beach extravaganza over the weekend ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. Cadillac’s car was not revealed, a bit of a disappointment for those who expected to see all the bells and whistles of the newest team in Formula 1. No worries, promised the leaders of the new team: Cadillac F1 is on pace to be on the grid in 2026.

The rise of women’s soccer has led to more professional options for athletes

The opportunities for players looking to make soccer a career have increased as the popularity of women’s soccer grows. The National Women’s Soccer League was once the lone professional women’s league in North America. But others have more recently jumped into the market, including the USL’s Super League and the Northern Super League in Canada. Lower-tier leagues are forming, too. The NWSL has asked U.S. Soccer to sanction a second-division league that would include at least six teams and possibly launch in 2026. The WPSL Pro also will launch next year as a second-tier league.

