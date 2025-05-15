AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:59 p.m. EDT

Mud balls! Schauffele and Scheffler have rounds muddied by double bogeys at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mud balls are dominating the conversation at the PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele both made double bogey from the middle of the 16th fairway with mud splotches on their golf balls. The PGA of America chose to play the ball as it lies despite several days of rain that led to balls picking up mud when they landed in the fairway. Scheffler was proud of his 69. He wasn’t so happy with the decision. He says he practices to learn how to control his golf ball and mud makes it a guessing game.

Caleb Williams and his dad looked for ways to avoid him getting drafted by Bears, according to book

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams wanted nothing to do with the team as last year’s NFL draft approached. A forthcoming book describes how the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and his father explored options that would allow him to have a hand in which team selected him. In “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” author and ESPN reporter Seth Wicksham wrote about how the Williamses sought a workaround to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. The book says they also explored signing with the UFL and considered publicly ripping Chicago and the Bears to create an untenable situation for the team.

Uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers played a factor in the making of the NFL schedule

Pittsburgh Steelers executives aren’t the only ones eagerly awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers on whether he plans to play football this season. The NFL schedule makers also were following the Rodgers saga very closely. Rodgers has had talks about signing with Pittsburgh but hasn’t made a final decision if he wants to play in 2025, leaving the Steelers with Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard currently at the top of the depth chart. The league still gave the Steelers four prime-time games, banking that the team’s strong following and history of success under coach Mike Tomlin will make them an attractive team for networks no matter what Rodgers decides.

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever draw heavy betting action as WNBA season prepares to open

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s star power and the Indiana Fever’s offseason moves to bolster an already competitive roster around her is drawing strong betting interest. The Fever are +300 at BetMGM to win the WNBA championship, behind defending champion New York at +225 and Las Vegas at +275. Minnesota, at +400, is the other notable contender. The Liberty at +225 also is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Fever, Aces and Lynx next at +370 each.

Another Kentucky Derby winner not in the Preakness reignites debate about Triple Crown changes

BALTIMORE (AP) — To spread out the three Triple Crown races? Switch the order of them? Let horses run on a two-week turnaround? The absence of Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty from the Preakness Stakes has trainers and other industry leaders debating what changes, if any, are necessary to maintain sport’s traditions and go back to drawing the best horses to a race that used to always start with a shot at a Triple Crown. There are strong opinions all around horse racing about what to do when tradition and modernization of the sport clash.

Colts apologize to Tyreek Hill and Microsoft for schedule release video

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have apologized to Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and Microsoft for a video released on social media during the NFL schedule release. The video was a spoof of the video game Minecraft, which is owned by Microsoft. It poked some fun at Hill with a dolphin wearing a No. 10 jersey with Hill’s name being stopped by a U.S. Coast Guard board with a blaring siren. The post was quickly deleted. The team apologized to Microsoft, saying the clip exceeded its rights, and to Hill for what it described as a “insensitive” clip. Hill was dragged from his vehicle by Miami-Dade deputies last September, forced to the ground and handcuffed after arriving at the Dolphins’ stadium. Indy opens its season Sept. 7 against the Dolphins.

Defense and goaltending unlikely reasons why Oilers have moved on to Western Conference final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oilers have been the team that didn’t seem bothered by giving up four goals because they were more than capable of scoring at least five. Edmonton can still win shootouts with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl anchoring the team. But winning a Stanley Cup has been elusive because an uncertain defense and shaky goaltending has largely been the Oilers’ undoing. That doesn’t appear to be the case anymore as they prepare to face Dallas or Winnipeg in the Western Conference final.

Barcelona clinches 28th La Liga title after Yamal scores in win at Espanyol

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has clinched its 28th Spanish league title after Lamine Yamal starred in its 2-0 win at crosstown rival Espanyol. Yamal scored in the 53rd minute on when the teenage phenom slid past two defenders along the edge of the area before he whipped one of his now trademark left-footed curlers into the corner of the net. Fermín López scored in stoppage time after Espanyol was reduced to 10 men in the 80th when Leandro Cabrera saw a direct red for hitting Yamal in the stomach while disputing a ball. Barcelona won the title on Thursday with two rounds remaining. It completed a domestic double with the Copa del Rey title and reached the Champions League semifinals in an excellent first season for coach Hansi Flick.

Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe and politics: Baseball and the real world collide more often than we think

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Since the game’s early days, baseball mythology has been constructed — often deliberately — to set itself apart. But sometimes things happen that demonstrate otherwise, and reality pokes through. One of those things unfolded this week when Commissioner Rob Manfred decided that permanent bans from baseball expire upon the death of the banned player. In a single moment, he changed the possible posthumous career trajectory of two preposterously talented ballplayers — Pete Rose and “Shoeless Joe” Jackson.

WNBA set to tipoff season with host of teams looking to challenge for title including Clark’s Fever

There are no shortages of challengers to the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty or star power across the league. A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are some of the veterans who will share the spotlight with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers as the league, in its 29th season, hopes to continue its rise in popularity. The WNBA season tips off Friday with expansion team Golden State playing its first game that night. A day later the Liberty will host the Aces where New York will receive its rings and raise the first championship banner in the franchise’s history.

