AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:57 p.m. EDT

Inter beats Barcelona 4-3 after extra time to reach another Champions League final

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan beat Barcelona 4-3 after extra time in another rollercoaster encounter to reach a second Champions League final in three years. In the end it took extra time, two astonishing Barcelona fightbacks and 13 goals to separate the two sides and see Inter prevail 7-6 on aggregate. Substitute Davide Frattesi was the extra-time hero for Inter, firing home in the 99th minute to leave the Barcelona players slumped to the ground and all his Nerazzurri teammates racing to celebrate with him. Inter will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. Inter lost to Manchester City in the showpiece match in 2023.

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t run in the Preakness, dashing Triple Crown possibility

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t run in the Preakness Stakes. That means there won’t be a Triple Crown winner for a seventh consecutive year. Trainer Bill Mott told Preakness officials that the plan will be to enter Sovereignty in the Belmont Stakes on June 7. This is the fourth time since Justify won all three races in 2018 that the Preakness will go on without a true shot at a Triple Crown. The short, two-week turnaround from the Kentucky Derby to the Preakness and changes in modern racing have sparked debate around the sport about spacing out the races.

NBA playoffs are seeing close games become the norm. And there have been some heroic moments, too

Aaron Gordon went to the postgame interview room after his latest heroic moment for the Denver Nuggets, took a seat with his two nephews on his lap and waited for somebody to say something. He finally broke the silence by asking, “Any questions?” Seems about right that he would ask that, given that so far in these NBA playoffs, Gordon has been one of the players with all the answers when games are on the line. New York’s Jalen Brunson hit a 3-pointer to beat Detroit in Round 1. Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton got a layup with 1.4 seconds left in overtime of the Pacers’ series-clinching Game 5 to oust Milwaukee.

Sliding mitts are baseball’s ‘must-have,’ even if at youth levels, they’re all fashion, no function

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Baseball players from major leaguers to Little Leaguers are using sliding mitts as a form of self-expression, even if at some levels, they’re not needed at all. The padded gloves are designed to protect a player’s hand when they slide headfirst to reach for a base. The equipment was first introduced by former major leaguer Scott Podsednik in the late 2000s. The market has exploded in the last 16 years, with millions of mitts being sold each season to players at all levels in a wide array of colors and designs. At the youth levels, it’s all about fashion over function. Most leagues ban or limit headfirst slides for players 12 and under. That hasn’t stopped them from being in heavy demand anyway.

The stars are still aligned in golf as the PGA Championship nears

The PGA Championship once was described as the “other” major. Now it’s as compelling as any. The stars are aligned going into the second major of the year. Rory McIlroy is still buzzing in his green jacket after winning the Masters. Three weeks later on the same day but 14 time zones apart, Bryson DeChambeau won on LIV Golf in South Korea and Scottie Scheffler obliterated the field in Dallas. And by the way, Jordan Spieth closed with a 62 in Dallas. That’s significant because Spieth goes into the PGA Championship with a spark in his pursuit of the career Grand Slam.

Caitlin Clark’s return to Iowa for Fever preseason game draws average ESPN viewership of 1.3 million

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s return to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the WNBA preseason game between the Indiana Fever and Brazilian national team averaged 1.3 million viewers on ESPN. The average viewership for Sunday’s game was 13% higher than ESPN’s 2024 regular-season average for the WNBA. The Fever-Brazil television audience peaked at 1.6 million, and the game drew a sellout crowd of 15,000 at Carver-Hawkeye, where the average paid ticket price on the resale market was $440.

Thunder, Celtics look to bounce back after series-opening losses to Knicks, Nuggets

The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder looked very much like the dominant teams they were during the regular season in securing lopsided first-round playoff series wins. Suddenly, both teams are facing their first dose of adversity this postseason following Game 1 losses to open Round 2. The Celtics missed an NBA playoff-record 45 of their 60 3-pointers and blew a 20-point lead in a 108-105 overtime loss to the Knicks. Meanwhile, the West’s top-seeded Thunder will look to recover after surrendering a 42-point scoring night to Nikola Jokic and 3-pointer to Aaron Gordon in the closing seconds of their 121-119 loss to Denver.

Lynx’s Napheesa Collier poised for another WNBA title run after an offseason playing with Unrivaled

Napheesa Collier spent the offseason working on her game and raising her profile. After the Minnesota All-Star forward and the Lynx came up short in their bid for title last season, falling to Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, Collier went to work as one of the marquee players in the Unrivaled and as co-founder of the league. She was named the MVP of the 3-on-3 women’s basketball tournament and won the 1-on-1 Unrivaled tourney title. She hopes the time she put in will help Minnesota return to the finals — and walk away with the title.

College football powers Notre Dame, Clemson agree to 12-year scheduling agreement from 2027 to 2038

Notre Dame and Clemson know each other pretty well in football. That relationship will become even more familiar in the future after the two college football powers announced a 12-year home-and-home scheduling agreement on Tuesday that will pit them against each other annually from 2027 through 2038. Clemson and Notre Dame were already scheduled to play in 2027, 2028, 2031, 2034 and 2037. Under the revamped schedule, the Tigers will host the games during odds years during that time frame, while the Fighting Irish will host the games in even years. Clemson holds a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series, which has included some memorable matchups.

Defending PWHL champion Minnesota opens playoffs in rematch vs. Toronto; Montreal faces Ottawa

Kendall Coyne Schofield and the Minnesota Frost are back in the PWHL playoffs — but barely — in a bid to defend their inaugural Walter Cup championship. Montreal and Toronto return, carrying the weight of losing in the semifinals last year. And welcome Ottawa to the postseason after the Charge secured their first playoff berth with an overtime win in their final game. Montreal is the top seed and elected to play third-seeded Ottawa over Minnesota in a series that opens Thursday. Minnesota is the fourth seed, just like last year, and faces Toronto in a rematch in a series that opens Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.