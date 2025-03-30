AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:56 p.m. EDT

Houston’s defense carries Cougars into 7th Final Four with 69-50 March Madness win over Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston’s relentless defense confused and harassed Tennessee and carried the Cougars into their seventh Final Four and first since 2021, with L.J. Cryer scoring 17 points in a 69-50 victory. Emanuel Sharp scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime for top-seeded Houston, which extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 17 games. The Cougars had been eliminated as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 in each of the past two years, but this time coach Kelvin Sampson’s team has a shot at the program’s first national title. The Cougars will face Cooper Flagg and five-time national champ Duke Saturday in San Antonio.

Lauren Betts and UCLA reach first Final Four of women’s NCAA Tournament, beating LSU 72-65

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 17 points and seven rebounds despite spending the entire second quarter on the bench, and top overall seed UCLA reached its first Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 72-65 victory over LSU. The 6-foot-7 Betts added six blocks for the Bruins, who will face the winner of Monday’s game between Southern California and UConn. The Final four is Friday night in Tampa, Florida. Gabriela Jaquez added 18 points for the Bruins and Timea Gardiner finished with 15, helping to pick up the slack went Betts went to the bench after committing two first-quarter fouls.

Defending champion South Carolina returns to Final Four, beating Duke 54-50 in March Madness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chloe Kitts scored 14 points and defending national champion South Carolina reached the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight year, beating Duke 54-50. The top-seeded Gamecocks are two wins away from becoming the first team to repeat as champions since UConn won four straight from 2013-16. South Carolina will play the winner of the Texas-TCU game that takes place Monday night. The Final Four is in Tampa, Florida, on Friday night. Second-seeded Duke was looking to get to its first national semifinals since 2006. The Blue Devils women were also looking to join the men’s program in the Final Four.

Torpedo-shaped bats draw attention after Yankees hit team-record 9 homers in rout of Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — New torpedo bats drew attention when the New York Yankees hit a team-record nine homers that traveled a combined 3,695 feet. Using a strikingly different model in which wood is moved lower down the barrel after the label and shapes the end a little like a bowling pin, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in New York’s 20-9 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The bats are allowed under Major League Baseball’s rules.

Figure skater who lost both parents in DC plane crash brings world championships crowd to its feet

BOSTON (AP) — Since the plane crash that killed his parents, figure skater Maxim Naumov has become in many ways the face of the tragedy. The 23-year-old received an outpouring of affection when he performed in the gala following the world championships in Boston. There were more than two dozen members of the skating community who died in the January crash. Naumov’s parents were former world pairs champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova. After his performance on Sunday, Maxim Naumov looked up at the sky and told his parents he loved them.

Judge homers again, Chisholm Jr. goes deep twice as Yanks rout Brewers 12-3 to complete 3-game sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered in his first at-bat, Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice and the New York Yankees went deep four more times in a 12-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, a day after becoming the third team in major league history to hit nine homers in a game. The Yankees hit a total of 15 homers and scored 36 runs as they swept the three-game series. A day after homering three times for the third time in his career and finishing with a career-high eight RBIs, Judge hit a two-run homer off Aaron Civale in the first inning, sending a full count 89 mph fastball into the lower left field seats. Judge is the first Yankee with four homers in the opening three games. He finished with 11 RBIs in the series.

Can Villanova rise into a championship contender again? Wildcats bank on Kevin Willard to lead them

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Villanova Wildcats have hired Maryland’s Kevin Willard as their new coach. Willard had been linked to the Villanova job throughout the NCAA Tournament, where the Terrapins earned a No. 4 seed and reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Florida. Maryland went 27-9 this season and 14-6 in the Big Ten Conference. Willard replaces Kyle Neptune, who was fired earlier this month after three straight seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

New Mexico taps UC San Diego’s Eric Olen to replace Richard Pitino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has hired UC San Diego’s Eric Olen as its next basketball coach. Olen will replace Richard Pitino, who left to become Xavier’s coach on Tuesday. Olen spent 21 years at San Diego, the last 12 as head coach, and guided the Tritons through their transition from Division II to Division I. San Diego qualified for the NCAA Tournament this season in its first year of eligibility after winning the Big West Conference regular-season and tournament titles. The Tritons lost to Michigan 68-65 in the first round. Olen is the school’s all-time leader in wins at 240-119. He takes over a Lobos program that reached the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons.

Man City rallies to beat Bournemouth and reach FA Cup semifinals but Haaland goes off injured

Manchester City could still end its disappointing season with a trophy after rallying to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals as Erling Haaland inspired the comeback before being forced off injured. Haaland equalized in the 49th but hobbled off 12 minutes later. Omar Marmoush came on as Haaland’s replacement and scored the clinching goal to ensure City won in the quarterfinals for a record seventh straight season. Marcus Rashford scored his first goals for Aston Villa to help his new team beat second-tier Preston 3-0 and reach the semis for the first time since 2015. Villa will play Crystal Palace in the last four at Wembley Stadium while City will face Nottingham Forest.

Paige Bueckers and UConn hope to take next step toward title in Elite Eight rematch with USC

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma caused a minor stir during last year’s NCAA Tournament when he proclaimed that his star guard, Paige Bueckers, was the best player in the country. It raised eyebrows given Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark’s stature, but Auriemma stood by his assessment. With a career-best 40-point performance in this year’s Sweet 16, Bueckers keeps proving that she’s one of the game’s top talents and perhaps the best player in the tournament this year. Now she’ll try to win the national title that eluded Clark and Iowa. Next up is an Elite Eight rematch with Southern California.

