AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:54 p.m. EST

For Dominican baseball hopefuls, age fraud cases and a curveball from Japan reflect a broken system

BANÍ, Dominican Republic (AP) — Despite years of corruption and criticism, the entry point for talented players from the Dominican Republic into Major League Baseball’s development pipeline remains a Wild West form of free agency. Scouts fan out across the Caribbean country in search of talented players as young as 10 years old who then live and train at academies in hopes of reaching a handshake deal on a multimillion-dollar contract with an MLB franchise before they’re 16. There are mounting examples of players being pressured to falsify their age by as many as seven or eight years to increase their value.

New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees have dropped their ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner. Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team’s spring training opener. Hal Steinbrenner says in a statement: “It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.” As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day, which was ignored by closer Devin Williams.

Arrest made in theft of luxury cars from Miami athletes Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the theft of three luxury cars from a home where Miami quarterback Carson Beck and basketball player Hanna Cavinder were staying. Tykwon Anderson was arrested Thursday afternoon. The 20-year-old is one of four men accused of stealing the vehicles, including a Lamborghini. Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the couple’s home early Thursday morning. Beck and Cavinder told investigators that someone stole a silver Mercedes-Benz AMG, a red Lamborghini Urus and a white Range Rover while they were asleep. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Anderson.

4 Nations Face-Off shatters expectations as a hockey showcase. The Milan Olympics are up next

The 4 Nations Face-Off was a one-off, a tournament with no past and no future, a trimmed down version of the World Cup of Hockey staged because the NHL’s best players have waited so long for something of its kind. With tens of millions watching in the U.S. and Canada, it exceeded all expectations, with play on the ice better resembling a Stanley Cup Final or the Olympics than the All-Star Weekend festivities it replaced. In the grand scheme of things, the NHL, its players and the sport of hockey all came out as winners.

Roki Sasaki reveals marriage in social media post during Dodgers camp, like Shohei Ohtani last year

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Japanese phenom pitcher Roki Sasaki has revealed that he is married. That even caught Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts by surprise. When asked Friday if he had gotten Sasaki a wedding gift, Roberts said he didn’t even know the 23-year-old pitcher had a girlfriend. Sasaki revealed his marriage in an Instagram post. He didn’t name his wife or any specific details of their wedding. His surprise wedding announcement at Dodgers spring training came a year after two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani did the same thing, stunning the organization by revealing his marriage in an Instagram post.

With Wembanyama’s season now over, the Spurs and the basketball world wait for what’s next

The French sports newspaper L’Equipe published a photo of Victor Wembanyama across the entirety of its front page on Friday, the San Antonio star looking down with his hands on his hips. “Coup D’Arret” was the headline in big, white letters. “Coup D’Arret” was the headline in big, white letters. The translation, in this case, means Knockout Blow. For now, yes, Wembanyama’s season has been dealt a knockout blow. Deep vein thrombosis in the right shoulder is the diagnosis, meaning he has a blood clot. The Spurs have been told that doctors believe this is not a career-threatening issue.

Champions League draw serves up a Madrid derby, Bayern vs. Leverkusen and Liverpool-PSG

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A Madrid derby. A German classic. A rare meeting between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. The Champions League got more heavyweight clashes when the round of 16 draw was made Friday. Defending champion Real Madrid’s reward for ousting 2023 title winner Manchester City is two city derbies against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid won both times when they met in the finals of 2014 and 2016. Bayern Munich was paired with Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool was the top-seeded team in the draw after finishing first in the 36-team standings last month but still got a tough assignment as the Premier League leader was paired with No. 15 seed PSG.

4 Nations Face-Off final between US and Canada drew record betting action

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory over the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off set single-game hockey betting records. BetMGM Sportsbook said the game Thursday night was the most bet-on hockey game in its history. Caesars Sportsbook also said the championship attracted heavy action. The game was second in bets placed at Caesars only to last season’s Game 7 victory by the Florida Panthers over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Ovechkin’s record chase, Columbus outdoor game and trade deadline await down stretch of NHL season

The second half of the NHL season begins Saturday with 14 games coming out of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record, the outdoor game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings at Ohio State’s Stadium, the March 7 trade deadline and various injury situations coming out of the 4 Nations are among the things to watch. There are 422 games left before the playoffs begin on April 19. That makes this a four-month sprint until the Stanley Cup is handed out in late June.

Boston group hoping to land a WNBA franchise. The league has said it will add a 16th team in 2028

Former NBA player Michael Carter-Williams is hoping to get a WNBA franchise in Boston whether it’s through expansion or bringing in a current team that wants to move. He’s part of The Boston Women’s Basketball Partners group that is spearheading the initiative. The WNBA has already announced three expansion teams that will start play over the next two years with Golden State beginning this season and Toronto and Portland starting in 2026. The league has said it would add a 16th team to begin play in 2028. There have been a lot of cities that already have submitted bids, including Philadelphia, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Houston and Nashville.

