AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:51 p.m. EST

Man City rallies to beat Club Brugge and advance in Champions League. PSG also wins and stays in

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City flirted with a disastrous exit from the Champions League before rallying to beat Club Brugge 3-1 in a must-win game. City advanced to the knockout phase in the top 24 teams in the 36-team standings. Man City had trailed 1-0 at halftime, and was then sitting 26th in the 36-team standings. The 2023 title-winner was sparked by substitute Savinho to score three times and avoid elimination. City finish3d 22nd. Paris Saint-Germain also secured its place in the top-24 teams and will enter the knockout playoffs rounds, winning 4-1 at Stuttgart to eliminate the German club.

As the Chiefs chase a 3-peat, DeAndre Hopkins and other vets finally get their Super Bowl chance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is finally getting his Super Bowl chance after 12 years in the NFL. It took a midseason trade from Tennessee to Kansas City to make it to the big game. Kareem Hunt, Marquise Brown and several other vets are likewise experiencing a career-defining moment with the Chiefs, who are trying to win the Super Bowl for an unprecedented third straight time. Those guys had played for good teams, marginal teams and losing ones, but they struck gold when they landed with the Chiefs, whose expectation every year is to be playing in the big game.

Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl vs. the Chiefs is fueled by changes after epic collapse last season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles can trace their run to the Super Bowl to an epic collapse last season. The Eagles were 10-1 and flying high as the best team in the NFL in 2023. Then they limped to a 1-5 regular-season finish before they were put of their misery in a wild-card loss to Tampa Bay. Changes were mandated. The Eagles needed to fix everything from the assistants to the game plan to drafting to repairing the loose connective tissue inside the locker room. The pain and lessons learned from last season fueled the Eagles on their way to a 14-win regular season and three more wins in the playoffs.

Objections flow in on NCAA settlement over ‘unnecessarily harsh’ impact of roster limits

Most of the objections posted so far to the lawsuit settlement set to alter the college-sports model concerned the impact roster limits will have on players in so-called “Olympic sports,” some of whom have already been cut from their teams. As part of the settlement, the NCAA proposed limits on rosters that would be imposed for schools that choose to adhere to the terms of the deal. While the new roster limits expand the number of scholarships schools can provide, estimates are they could lead to the loss of 10,000 or more spots in “non-revenue,” or Olympic sports, across the NCAA.

Caitlin Clark declines invite to a 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star weekend

Caitlin Clark is going to wait until Indianapolis hosts the WNBA All-Star weekend to enter her first 3-point contest. Clark’s representatives said Wednesday that the Fever star declined an invitation to participate in a special challenge during NBA All-Star weekend next month. There had been discussions for Clark to participate in a contest similar to the one that pitted Stephen Curry against Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point shootout during last season’s NBA All-Star festivities. The upcoming season’s WNBA All-Star weekend is scheduled at the end of July in Indianapolis.

Utah Hockey Club narrows the choice of a permanent name to three finalists. It won’t be the Yeti

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club has chosen three finalists for the permanent team name it will adopt beginning with the 2025-26 NHL season. Yeti isn’t one of them. The franchise will use a final round of fan voting to decide among the Utah Mammoth, Utah Hockey Club and Utah Wasatch. Fans in attendance the next four home games beginning Wednesday night against Pittsburgh will vote at designated iPad stations at the Delta Center to help decide the name and logo. Team officials backed away from including Yeti as a finalist after being unable to work out a co-existence agreement with Yeti Coolers to use the name in branding and merchandising.

Ohio State quality control coach placed on leave amid university investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State defensive quality control coach Joe Lyberger has been on paid administrative leave for the last month while the university investigates him. Ohio State’s human resources department sent Lyberger a letter on Dec. 27 that noted he would be placed on leave immediately. The investigation is being conducted by the university’s Office of Institutional Equity. The letter was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press through a public records request. The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch first reported Lyberger’s situation and noted that the Office of Institutional Equity deals with complaints of harassment, discrimination and sexual misconduct among other things. The letter didn’t specify the nature of the investigation.

Mikaela Shiffrin prioritizes recovery over chasing World Cup win No. 100 in return from ski crash

Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of World Cup win No. 100 isn’t at the top of her priority list on the eve of her return to ski racing two months after a serious crash. For her, the slalom competition Thursday in Courchevel, France, is simply the next step in getting her health back to 100%. The two-time Olympic champion is still rounding into top form after a spill in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont, where something punctured her in the side and caused severe trauma to her oblique muscles. Shiffrin said she wasn’t even sure if she would make it back at all this season.

The US Open tennis tournament is adding a 15th day by moving to a Sunday start in 2025

The U.S. Open is expanding to 15 days this year as it shifts to a Sunday start for the first time in the Open era. The U.S. Tennis Association announced the additional day of main-draw action for the 2025 tournament in a news release on Wednesday. Past ticket-buyers were being informed via email of the change for the season’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament. Its new dates are Aug. 24 to Sept. 7. The extra day puts the U.S. Open in line with the Australian Open and French Open. The Australian Open’s start was switched to Sunday last year. The French Open moved to a Sunday start in 2006.

Pebble Beach with its beauty and loaded field gives the PGA Tour a chance to shine

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — If the PGA Tour is in need of an energy boost, Pebble Beach could be just the answer. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am combines one of the most famous golf courses in America with the strongest field of the year on the PGA Tour. It includes Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player making his debut after sitting out a month because of a hand injury. Jordan Spieth returns for the first time since August after wrist surgery. Rory McIlroy makes his PGA Tour season debut. With so much talk about entertainment, Scheffler says good competition will go a long way.

