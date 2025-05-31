AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:51 p.m. EDT

Paris Saint-Germain routs Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time

MUNICH (AP) — French teenager Désiré Doué has scored twice to help Paris Saint-Germain finally win the Champions League by routing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich. The 19-year-old Doué set up Achraf Hakimi for the opening goal in the 12th minute. He made it 2-0 eight minutes later with the help of a deflection, and grabbed the third in the 63rd by shooting inside the right post. Ousmane Dembélé sent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia through to seal the result 10 minutes later, and substitute Senny Mayulu completed the annihilation in the 87th, three minutes after going on as a substitute. It’s the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.

Thousands take part in Gaudreau Family 5K walk and run in honor of brothers John and Matthew

SEWELL, N.J. (AP) — Thousands of people attended the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K Walk, Run and Family Day, with plenty more taking part in the event virtually. More than 1,100 participated in person in Sewell, New Jersey, not far from where brothers John and Matthew Gaudreau grew up and played hockey. They died in August while riding bicycles on the eve of their sister’s Katie’s wedding when they were struck by a driver. Their family and friends hosted the event in their memory and to raise money for an accessible playground at the school where sister Kristen and mother Jane work. NHL players Brady Tkachuk and Erik Gudbranson were among those involved.

Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul try to add to the best French Open for US men in decades

PARIS (AP) — It’s been 30 years since three American men reached Week 2 at the French Open. Back then, it was Andre Agassi, Michael Chang and Jim Courier. Each of them won the tournament at some point. This time, the trio is Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. All are scheduled to be on court Sunday in fourth-round action at Roland-Garros. The 13th-seeded Shelton goes up against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for a berth in the quarterfinals. No. 12 Paul takes on No. 25 Alexei Popyrin of Australia. No. 15 Tiafoe meets unseeded Daniel Altmaier of Germany. Five American women are still in the tournament.

French Open 2025: Coco Gauff emerges from a tough second set to return to Week 2 in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has moved into the French Open’s fourth round for the fifth consecutive year with a 6-1, 7-5 (3) victory over Marie Bouzkova. The second-seeded Gauff’s victory Saturday puts her into a matchup against No. 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova. Gauff got off to a terrific start by taking 12 of the first 15 points for a 3-0 lead against Bouzkova. But things got much tougher from there for 2023 U.S. Open champion Gauff. She was just two points from dropping the second set. Gauff is one of five American women who made it to Week 2 at Roland-Garros this year. She was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in Paris in 2022.

Pacers try to take advantage of 2nd chance to eliminate Knicks and advance to NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers will try to take advantage of a second chance to eliminate the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana is looking to make the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history and the first in 25 years. The Pacers still lead the series 3-2 after losing Game 5 on Thursday. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday in Indiana and will be televised on TNT. A Pacers win would be the final game broadcast by the network. A Knicks win would send the series back to New York on Monday night for Game 7.

59-0! NAIA champion LSU Shreveport is the first college baseball team on record to go unbeaten

LSU Shreveport is the first college baseball team on record to go unbeaten. The Pilots finished 59-0 when they won the NAIA championship in Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday with a 13-7 victory over Southeastern of Florida. The Pilots have appeared in the NAIA national tournament every year since 2005 and the NAIA World Series in 2021, 2022 and 2025. They’re 270-49 in six seasons under coach Brad Neffendorf. NCAA Division III Trinity of Connecticut held the previous record for winning percentage when it went 45-1 in 2008 for a .978 clip.

Yordan Alvarez’s return delayed by newly discovered hand fracture

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez’s hand injury is worse than it originally appeared. The Houston slugger has a small fracture that was previously believed to be a muscle strain. He felt discomfort while hitting Friday in hopes of coming off the injured list this weekend. General manager Dana Brown said he believes the fracture in Alvarez’s right hand wasn’t discovered in initial imaging on May 6 because there was too much inflammation and fluid. Alvarez has been out since May 3 with the injury. The team said the fracture is about 60% healed.

French Open: Novak Djokovic wins easily in a match filled with Champions League celebrations

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has reached the fourth round of the French Open for the 16th consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over qualifier Filip Misolic in a match marked by noise from Paris Saint-Germain fans cheering for goals as they watched the Champions League final on their phones. Saturday’s match also was dotted by the frequent sounds of fireworks popping from Paris Saint-Germain’s stadium, which is just a few blocks from Court Philippe-Chatrier. Djokovic has never lost to anyone ranked as low as No. 153 Misolic at a Grand Slam tournament, and this one was never really in doubt. Now Djokovic faces Cam Norrie.

Panthers are about to set the NHL mark for games played in a 3-year span

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers don’t play hockey every day. It only seems like that’s the case. When the Panthers take the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton on Wednesday night, it will be the team’s 309th game over the past three seasons and one that ties the NHL record for most games in a three-year span. That means they’ll break the record in Game 2 on Friday. There is no downside to making the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons, though there has been one unintended consequence — the Panthers are playing a ton of hockey. It’s simultaneously tiring and exhilarating.

