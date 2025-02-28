AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:47 p.m. EST

Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season for treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season, with the Philadelphia 76ers saying he is “medically unable to play” and will focus on treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee. Embiid was already set to miss his 40th game of the season Saturday when the 76ers host Golden State. But the 76ers said there will be no more games for the All-Star center in 2024-25. They said in a statement they would “continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.” One of the preseason favorites to contend for an NBA title, the Sixers take a nine-game losing streak into Saturday’s game.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward take center stage at NFL combine, though neither will step on the field

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the top two quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft and they are both opting out of workouts at the league’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. They join a long list of top quarterbacks who have not worked out over the years. The list includes Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Joe Burrow, each of whom went No. 1 overall in their respective drafts. Quarterbacks, running backs and receivers are all scheduled to do their on-field work Saturday.

QB Shedeur Sanders uses vast array of football resources to emerge as possible No. 1 draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Shedeur Sanders used everything at his disposal to finetune his game — six college offensive coordinators at two different schools, a multitude of NFL resources, his own father, even Tom Brady. Now, the former Colorado star thinks he can handle just about anything at the pro level. Sanders spoke Friday at the league’s annual scouting combine, and, naturally, he wasn’t bashful about why he thinks he can excel as the face of a future franchise.

Investigator on SafeSport case gets arrested, and now a survivor is facing trauma once again

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport’s recent firing of an investigator who was arrested for sex crimes is having a negative ripple effect for some of the people whose cases he handled. One such person is Jacqui Stevenson, who received an email earlier this month from the center notifying her that it fired the investigator after learning of his arrests. Stevenson tells The Associated Press the email reopened wounds that were healing after her case had been closed, and her abuser given a year of probation. Now, she looks at all her conversations with the investigator, Jason Krasley, in a different light, and also worries this might reopen the case and allow her ex-coach to refute the allegations against him.

Jose Mourinho banned for four matches and fined after Turkish referees comment

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has been given a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray on Monday. The Turkish federation fined the 62-year-old Portuguese coach 1.6 million Turkish lira ($44,000) after he criticized the match officials in a media conference following a 0-0 Super Lig draw. Mourinho served one of his suspended four games on Thursday when he was absent from the bench for Fenerbahce’s 4-1 Turkish Cup win at Gaziantep. Fenerbahce says it is appealing the ban.

Reese, Clark to meet in bigger arena when Sky host Fever, with games moved to United Center

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will meet in a bigger venue when the Chicago Sky host the Indiana Fever this season, with the games being moved from Wintrust Arena to the United Center. The Sky announced Friday that the games in Chicago featuring two of the WNBA’s brightest young stars will now be held at the home of the NBA’s Bulls and NHL’s Blackhawks with a capacity of 20,917. Wintrust seats 10,387. The teams are set to meet in Chicago on June 7 and July 27, with the second game getting pushed back a day with the venue change. They will be the first WNBA games ever at the United Center. The Sky and Fever will also play three times in Indianapolis.

NFL coaches value face-to-face interviews with draft prospects at the scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DeMeco Ryans has experienced the NFL scouting combine as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He values the opportunity to meet draft prospects this week. A second-round pick by Houston in 2006, Ryans was a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker in six seasons with the Texans and four with the Philadelphia Eagles. He began his coaching career as an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers from in 2017 before going back to Houston to serve as head coach. A total of 329 college players were invited to the combine to showcase their skills in front of general managers, coaches, scouts and other team personnel. They’ll endure medical evaluations and rounds of interviews with various teams.

QB Matthew Stafford gets a restructured contract and agrees to stay with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is staying with the Los Angeles Rams under a restructured contract. The Rams’ announcement ends weeks of speculation about the Super Bowl winner’s future. The 37-year-old Stafford had two years left on the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in 2022, shortly after leading Los Angeles to a championship in his first season with the team. But his $27 million salary for the upcoming season was significantly less than the compensation for most quarterbacks of Stafford’s stature, and the deal had only $4 million in guaranteed money remaining.

College star Luke Clanton easily makes the cut in Cognizant Classic and earns PGA Tour card

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Florida State junior Luke Clanton has a PGA Tour card. Clanton qualified for the U.S. Open last summer and made the cut. So began an incredible rise through the PGA Tour University program for underclassmen. He has twice been runner-up on the PGA Tour. Clanton needed only to make the cut at the Cognizant Classic and that was a breeze. He shot 66. Not only did he make the cut, he’s only four shots out of the lead going into the weekend at PGA National. Clanton can start using his card as soon as the NCAAs are over in late May.

NCAA committee proposes charged timeout if player goes down with apparent injury after ball spotted

The NCAA Football Rules Committee announced it would propose that a team be charged with a timeout if one of its players falls to the ground because of an apparent injury after the ball is spotted for the next play. Feigning injuries has become a tactic defenses use to slow down tempo offenses or as a way for an offense to avoid a delay of game penalty or get an extra timeout. Under the committee’s proposal, if the team does not have any timeouts remaining, a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty would be assessed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.