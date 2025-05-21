AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:44 p.m. EDT

Tottenham beats Man United 1-0 for Europa League title and ends long trophy drought

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Tottenham beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League final and lift its first European trophy in more than four decades. It is the first major title for Tottenham since it won the English League Cup in 2008, and first European triumph since it won its second UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — in 1984. Brennan Johnson squeezed in the winner at the end of the first half to help Spurs salvage a dismal season in which it will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings. The title guarantees Spurs a spot in next season’s Champions League.

NFL teams can keep using the tush push after ban proposal fails at owners meetings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners narrowly failed to pass a proposal to prohibit the tush push. The fate of the short-yardage strategy was on the agenda at their spring meetings. The ban on offensive players from pushing, pulling, lifting, grasping or encircling a runner was supported by a 22-10 vote, according to a person with knowledge of the proceedings, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because details weren’t made public. That’s two short of the three-quarters majority required by league bylaws. Health and safety committees for the players and owners and the league’s competition committee all unanimously recommended the proposal.

Penske fires top 3, including Tim Cindric, from IndyCar organization as part of cheating scandal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has fired team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer in the wake of an Indianapolis 500 cheating scandal. Penske said in a statement Wednesday that “nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams.” Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden and teammate Will Power were found to have an illegally modified part on their cars ahead of Sunday’s final round of qualifications for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

NBA to announce MVP award winner, with Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Antetokounmpo the finalists

It’s time: The NBA will unveil this season’s Most Valuable Player on Wednesday night. The winner will be Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’ll be the seventh consecutive time that a player born outside of the U.S. has won the award. Antetokounmpo, of Greek and Nigerian descent, won in 2019 and 2020. Jokic, a Serbian, won in 2021, 2022 and 2024. And Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon but since became a U.S. citizen, won the award in 2023.

Ernie Els, Retief Goosen join South African president in White House meeting with Trump

Ernie Els and Retief Goosen spent the day before the Senior PGA Championship as guests of the South African president in a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to shoot down Trump’s baseless claims that white Afrikaner farmers are being targeted by the government. Trump is at ease with some of golf’s greats from Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods. Els and Goosen have multiple major championships and are in the Hall of Fame. Both were children during the transition from apartheid. Els says he wants to see South Africa flourish and the U.S. to help.

Knicks and Pacers set for Round 9 in their playoff rivalry, with the winner going to the NBA Finals

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — When Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton glared at each other in a WWE wrestling ring last summer, it seemed like a fitting next step in the rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks that’s already featured headbutts and chokes. The teams go at it again starting Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Knicks’ first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, with the winner of their ninth playoff matchup headed to the NBA Finals. The Knicks and Pacers met six times in an eight-year span starting in 1993, then again last year when Indiana won Game 7 at Madison Square Garden in the second round.

Edwards, Timberwolves seek answers to Thunder’s ‘AAU’ defense to avoid 2-0 deficit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves will need to solve Oklahoma City’s ‘AAU’ defense to avoid a 2-0 deficit in the Western Conference finals. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards used the term to describe Oklahoma City’s young, aggressive unit after the Thunder held the Timberwolves to 34.9% shooting in a 114-88 victory in Game 1. Edwards said the first key for him is to be more aggressive. He didn’t like that he took just 13 shots in the Game 1 loss. Minnesota made just 15 of 51 3-pointers in the opener and committed 17 turnovers. Game 2 is on Thursday night.

Scottie Scheffler goes for 3 in a row by jumping right back in at Colonial after PGA win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is skipping some of his usual prep work for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial after winning the PGA Championship last weekend. The world No. 1 doesn’t want an emphasis on rest and recovery to be misunderstood. Scheffler says he didn’t show up at Colonial “to just walk around and celebrate last week.” Scheffler’s third major also set him up to be the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive PGA Tour starts. The streak started with a win in his hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson north of Dallas. Davis Riley is the defending Colonial champion.

Pro tennis tours file motion to dismiss antitrust lawsuit from Djokovic’s players’ association

The professional tennis tours and two other defendants jointly have filed a motion in federal court in New York to dismiss the class-action antitrust lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players’ Association, a group co-founded by Novak Djokovic. The PTPA sued the WTA women’s tour, the ATP men’s tour, the International Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Integrity Agency, which oversees anti-doping and anti-corruption efforts in the sport, in March, calling them a “cartel.” The players are seeking a greater share of revenues and also raised various other complaints about how tennis is structured, including limits on prize money and a lack of competition from rival tours or tournaments.

Ange Postecoglou delivers on second-season promise at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou has lived up to the promise he made back in September. The Tottenham manager said “I always win things in my second year. Nothing has changed.” That narrative has followed him all season yet eight months later, Postecoglou delivered on his word by leading Tottenham to the Europa League title with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the final in Bilbao on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.