AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:40 p.m. EST

Daytona 500 stopped by rain after 11 laps with Trump on hand for NASCAR’s biggest race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rain has stopped the Daytona 500 on Sunday after 11 laps, not long after President Donald Trump in his heavily armored presidential limousine known in Washington as “The Beast” led the drivers on two laps around the track. The caution flag came out with defending Daytona 500 champion William Byron out front. Rain started falling in turns one and two, the West side of the 2 1/2-mile Daytona International Speedway. Trump spoke to the drivers as he led them through several ceremonial laps.

Azzi Fudd helps No. 4 UConn end No. 7 South Carolina’s 71-game home win streak with 87-58 rout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 28 points and No. 7 UConn ended No. 4 South Carolina’s 71-game home winning streak with an 87-58 victory Sunday. Sarah Strong added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (24-3), who had lost their past four to the Gamecocks. Paige Bueckers had 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as UConn took control late in the opening quarter and was up by 22 points by halftime. Uncharacteristically, defending champion South Carolina could not respond and lost for the first time at home since North Carolina State beat the Gamecocks 54-46 on Dec. 3, 2020. That ended the fourth longest home winning streak ever in women’s Division I basketball history. Joyce Edwards had 17 points to lead South Carolina (23-3)

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is uncertain for opening day because of tendinitis in both elbows

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is uncertain for opening day because of chronic tendinitis in both elbows. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement as position players reported ahead of the first full-squad workout Monday. Asked whether it could impact Stanton’s availability for the March 27 opener against Milwaukee, Boone responded: “Tough to say.” In addition, outfielder Trent Grisham pulled a hamstring a few weeks ago in training but is running at close to full speed.

Booker and No. 3 Texas rally from poor shooting start to beat No. 5 LSU 65-58

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 16 points and No. 3 Texas overcame a woeful shooting start to rally for a 65-58 victory over No. 5 LSU on Sunday. Booker made four consecutive free throws in the final 24 seconds to close out Texas’ 10th consecutive victory. Texas was just 7 of 37 shooting in the first half and trailed by as much as 12 in the third quarter. Texas fought through it to take a 50-49 lead on Bryanna Preston’s basket with just under 6 minutes to play and never trailed again. Aneesah Morrow had 15 points and 20 rebounds for LSU.

UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and Notre Dame are No. 1 seeded teams in first NCAA Tournament reveal

UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and Notre Dame would be the No. 1 seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA basketball selection committee on Sunday did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds. The top 16 seeds in the 68-team field will host first- and second-round games, with the regional rounds being played at two neutral sites for the third straight year. Spokane, Washington, will host half of the Sweet 16 and Birmingham, Alabama, will host the other eight teams. UCLA and Notre Dame were projected as the top seeds in the Spokane Regional, with South Carolina and Texas in Birmingham.

Nolan Arenado reports to camp after the Cardinals tried to trade him in the offseason

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, showing up to play for a team that tried to trade him. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner is coming off a season that was not up to his standards, hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. Arenado is owed $74 million for the next three seasons. The Cardinals could not move him and his contract, which gives Arenado a full no-trade provision. He said there were about five teams he would consider going to, noting he would have to pick up his family and move them and that “it has to be something that is worth it.”

The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — This will be an actual All-Star matchup. On one side, there’s a team with 86 combined All-Star selections, $2.7 billion in on-court earnings and where every single player on the team is either an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist, or both. On the other, there’s a bunch of young guys without much in the way of resumes yet. Welcome to the reimagined NBA All-Star Game, a single-elimination mini-tournament: four teams of eight players, three games, first to 40 points wins and a David vs. Goliath element thrown in there for good measure. It happens Sunday night in San Francisco, the NBA’s latest way of trying to make the midseason showcase event competitive again.

It’s not just Shiffrin and Vonn. The US Ski Team has multiple medal contenders for the Olympics

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — A year before the Winter Olympics the U.S. Ski Team just had a performance to remember. The women’s squad won medals in four out of five events at the world championships in Austria and also had two fourth places. The Americans finished fourth in the mixed team parallel and the men just missed the podium with a fourth in the new team combined race. The only event the women did not win a medal in was the slalom when Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth just behind teammate Paula Moltzan in fourth. With Lindsey Vonn expecting to be more competitive come the Milan-Cortina Olympics the U.S. women have multiple medal contenders in every event. And Ryan Cochran-Siegle likes the course in Bormio.

Trump attends the Daytona 500 and says the spirit of NASCAR will ‘fuel America’s Golden Age’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says the spirit of NASCAR will “fuel America’s Golden Age.” In a presidential message released as he flew to Daytona Beach, Florida, to attend the Daytona 500, Trump says the opening race of the NASCAR series is a unifying event that brings together people from all walks of life. He called the Daytona 500 a “timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great” and said “that spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age.” Trump’s appearance will be his second time attending the Daytona 500 as president.

Liverpool continues Premier League title charge and Man United’s season keeps getting worse

Liverpool has continued its charge toward the Premier League title with a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton. For Manchester United, it just keeps getting worse after a 1-0 loss at Tottenham. The fortunes of England’s two most successful teams could hardly be more contrasting. Victory for Liverpool on Sunday saw it restore its seven-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table and move ever closer to equaling United’s record haul of 20 league crowns. United lost for the 12th time in the league this season and is 15th after James Maddison’s first-half strike for Spurs. It is turning out to be another miserable campaign for the club that dominated English soccer under former manager Alex Ferguson.

