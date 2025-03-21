AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:36 p.m. EDT

Aaron Rodgers meets with the Pittsburgh Steelers, AP source says

Aaron Rodgers has met with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A person familiar with the meeting tells The Associated Press that Rodgers visited on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was not made public. Pittsburgh has an opening at quarterback after Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets and free agent Russell Wilson appears unlikely to return. The 41-year-old Rodgers appears to be in no rush to make a decision. He spent two turbulent years with the New York Jets after a long stint with the Green Bay Packers that included four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title.

No. 1 seed Duke rolls past Mount St. Mary’s 93-49 to open NCAAs in Flagg’s return from injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor had 19 points and freshman star Cooper Flagg returned from an ankle injury as No. 1 seed Duke beat Mount St. Mary’s 93-49 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Flagg had 14 points and seven boards for the East Region’s top seed. He missed the past two games due to a sprained ankle. Arlandus Keyes scored 15 points for the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion and had beaten American in the First Four.

Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets remain perfect after first day of games

Fewer than 1% of NCAA Tournament brackets were still perfect after Thursday’s 16-game slate. That’s according to several services where fans attempt the all-but impossible task of predicting every March Madness game correctly. ESPN’s tracker listed 25,802 perfect brackets remaining out of more than 24 million filled out on its site following the final game of the day, Texas Tech’s win over UNC-Wilmington. The NCAA said 0.0938% of more than 34 million brackets were still perfect. The numbers were similar at CBS, where 0.09% of brackets were unblemished following the first day of action.

Kyan Evans and favored No. 12 seed Colorado State beat short-handed Memphis 78-70 in March Madness

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyan Evans made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead No. 12 seed Colorado State past fifth-seeded Memphis 78-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Rams extended their winning streak to 11 games and advanced to face either Maryland or Grand Canyon in the second round on Sunday. This 12-over-5 result was no shocker, with Colorado State a 2 1/2-point favorite according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers were not at full strength, with veteran guard and third-leading scorer Tyrese Hunter sidelined by a left foot injury.

V.J. Edgecombe and Baylor hold off Mississippi State in final seconds to win 75-72 in March Madness

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Robert Wright scored 19 points, V.J. Edgecombe added 16 and No. 9 seed Baylor squeaked past No. 8 seed Mississippi State 75-72 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Langston Love added 15 points and Norchad Omier had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bears, who led by 11 points midway through the second half but had to hold off the Bulldogs in the final seconds — and even tenths of seconds. Josh Hubbard had 26 points to lead the Bulldogs, who were seeking their first March Madness victory since 2008. Next up for Baylor in the East Region is either Duke or Mount St. Mary’s.

Georgia Amoore scores 34 points and Kentucky holds off charge by Liberty for 79-78 March Madness win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 34 points, including three free throws in the final 10 seconds for fourth-seeded Kentucky, which nearly blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead but held on for a 79-78 victory over 13th-seeded Liberty in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The second-team All-America guard made 6 of 10 3-pointers and added eight assists, two steals and two blocks. She scored 23 second-half points for the Wildcats (23-7), who led 67-50 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. But Kentucky then went cold, going nearly five minutes without scoring.

Pitcher Julio Urías suspended through the All-Star break by MLB under domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been suspended through the All-Star break by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence policy with the players’ association. The penalty was the second for Urías under the policy following a 20-game suspension in 2019. MLB said he will be reinstated from the restricted list on July 17. A 28-year-old left-hander, Urías has not pitched since Sept. 1, 2023. He was arrested two days later outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he had attended a Major League Soccer game on Sept. 3 involving Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

With her comeback season almost finished, Lindsey Vonn already turning attention to 2026 Olympics

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has two races left and her titanium knee is holding up just fine. The 40-year-old American ski racer is using this comeback season as a way to test equipment and get back up to speed. Everything she’s accomplishing this season is designed with the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics in mind. After that, medal or no medal, she will retire again. Although, Vonn did offer a caveat to that plan. If she’s in contention for a downhill or super-G title, she will remain on the circuit. Vonn turned in the 12th-fastest time during a downhill training session Friday on the new course at Sun Valley.

Stephen Curry will miss the start of the Warriors road trip with a pelvic contusion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry will miss at least the first game of the Warriors’ upcoming road trip because of a pelvic injury. Curry got hurt when he crashed to the floor in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors. An MRI on Friday found no structural damage and Curry was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. Curry will not travel with the team for Saturday’s game at Atlanta and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

A one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card sells for $1.11 million via auction

A one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card has been sold for $1.11 million after a two-week auction. There was a total of 64 bids on Skenes’ debut patch card, which is autographed and contains a patch that was on the pitcher’s jersey for his heralded major league debut in May. The final price announced by Fanatics Collect late Thursday night included a 20% buyer’s premium. The buyer was not identified. Fanatics Collect plans to donate its proceeds from the sale to the LA Fire Relief Fund. The 22-year-old Skenes is slated to make $875,000 while in the major leagues this year with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.