AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:32 p.m. EDT

NFL postpones a decision on the tush push but passes other rule changes

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The future of the tush push has been pushed until next month. NFL team owners had been set to vote Tuesday on Green Bay’s proposal to ban the play that’s helped the Philadelphia Eagles win one Super Bowl and reach another, but the proposal was tabled until May. Team owners approved modifying the kickoff rule, expanding replay assist and revising overtime rules, along with other changes. The decision to postpone the tush push vote means the debate will continue as the league seeks more information about the safety of the play. Proponents of the play and those who oppose it presented strong arguments while the league’s medical experts expressed safety concerns.

Maryland hires Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams as basketball coach after Kevin Willard’s departure

Maryland has hired Buzz Williams as its men’s basketball coach. The Terrapins quickly moved on after Kevin Willard left to take the Villanova job. Maryland says it will introduce Williams at a news conference Wednesday. Willard left for Villanova last weekend after leading the Terrapins to the Sweet 16. Williams arrives after six seasons at Texas A&M. He took the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons. He previously was the head coach at Virginia Tech, Marquette and New Orleans.

NBA suspends 5 players for their roles in Pistons-Timberwolves altercation that spilled into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two games by the NBA and four other players from the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves drew one-game suspensions for the roles in an on-court altercation between the teams earlier this week. The league says Stewart got two games “based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.” The NBA handed the one-game bans to Detroit’s Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser along with Minnesota’s Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo.

The Masters goes on without Tiger Woods. No joke

Tiger Woods is out of action with a ruptured Achilles tendon and has plenty of time for social media. His latest move was an April Fools’ Day joke saying that he had miraculously healed and would be playing at the Masters next week. He waited six minutes to say it was a joke. But there was enough reaction to show how much hope his fans still have about seeing a little more magic. The sad thing is that Woods hasn’t finished closer than 12 shots to a winner in the last five years. But his presence at Augusta National is still missed.

Why college basketball coaches say the game no longer has the same appeal

Coach after coach, from Miami’s Jim Larrañaga to Virginia’s Tony Bennett to Villanova’s Jay Wright, have walked away from college basketball, saying it no longer holds the appeal it once did. With the Final Four approaching, The Associated Press asked coaches a simple question: Do you still like your job? Most said they did, but expressed concerns. Tom Izzo of Michigan State called the transfer portal a “urinal.” Cori Close says her UCLA women will have resources but wonders if they’re learning the right lessons. And Leonard Hamilton, who recently stepped down from Florida State, asks if anyone out there thinks about academics anymore.

No stigma for Bueckers, Van Lith or Fudd. The basketball stars seek out mental health professionals

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith and Azzi Fudd have reached out to a mental health professional for help at one point, seeking assistance to cope with the increasing pressure on college basketball players. That pressure can come from high expectations, social media attention, sports bettors, the transfer portal or the grueling solitude when rehabbing from an injury. One major difference in today’s sports world is a willingness to ignore the stigma attached to seeking professional help and acceptance of psychologists.

Mike Bibby is already bringing in former NBA players’ sons as he begins rebuilding Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Bibby and Shaquille O’Neal will be mixing it up again, this time with Bibby coaching Shaq’s son at Sacramento State. Shaqir O’Neal verbally committed to play for Bibby in the former Kings star’s new position. And don’t be surprised if more NBA players’ sons wind up in California’s capital with one of the most beloved stars to come through the Sacramento franchise. Bibby’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since he was hired last week to take over the program. He doesn’t even have time anymore to take his daily naps.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II sees ‘positive signs’ that Aaron Rodgers will join the team

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Steelers owner Art Rooney II says there are “positive signs” that Aaron Rodgers will play in Pittsburgh. The four-time NFL MVP worked out recently with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf after previously visiting the team. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he’s staying in touch with Rodgers and is comfortable with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback. The Steelers allowed Russell Wilson (Giants) and Justin Fields (Jets) to leave in free agency and brought back Rudolph. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since reaching the AFC title game following the 2016 season.

Michigan State’s Holloman and Booker enter transfer portal, St. John’s adding Sanon and Hopkins

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan State’s Tre Holloman plans to end his college career at another school and Xavier Booker is shooting for a fresh start. Agent Brandon Grier says Holloman entered the transfer portal and informed coach Tom Izzo of his decision on Tuesday. The program later confirmed Booker and Gehrig Normand also entered the portal. Meanwhile, St. John’s coach Rick Pitino replenished his roster in the transfer portal with former Arizona State guard Joson Sanon and ex-Providence forward Bryce Hopkins. Connecticut freshman forward Liam McNeeley, who averaged 14.5 points a game, announced on social media he’s entering the NBA draft.

Trump tariffs and statehood comments about Canada stir loyalty debate about NHL great Wayne Gretzky

BRANTFORD, Ontario (AP) — In Wayne Gretzky’s hometown of Brantford, Ontario, and across Canada, the Great One’s loyalty and legacy are being questioned at a time the nation’s independence is being threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. The debate was stirred by Gretzky’s ties to Trump, and further heightened by his silence in the wake of a growing trade dispute and the president’s talk of turning Canada into a 51st state. Gretzky still has many supporters, while others who have known him have changed their views in feeling betrayed by the hockey icon.

