AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:30 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has matched Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record by getting to 894. He gets a chance to break it Sunday at the New York Islanders. Ovechkin took in the moment of scoring twice at home in a Washington Capitals win and seemed to soak in the chance to celebrate tying one of hockey’s most hallowed records. But then in an instant, when asked about when he might want to break it, Ovechkin went back to his standard response from the past several weeks and months chasing down the mark. Gretzky smiled at the fact he still gets a share of it for a little while longer.

Wayne Gretzky has been helping Alex Ovechkin long before this record goal chase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Gretzky made his first in-person appearance during Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of the NHL career goals record in time to watch him tie it with No. 894. But Gretzky has been advising and helping Ovechkin from afar for much longer. Gretzky provided help when Ovechkin stalled out short of 800 goals, and he tried to keep him loose with the record approaching. Now, the “Great One” will follow the chase to New York on Sunday as Ovechkin takes his first opportunity at getting No. 895 and the record all to himself.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Sue Bird highlight Basketball Hall of Fame class

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are going into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, not once but twice. Anthony and Howard were announced Saturday as members of the Class of 2025, as was the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team that they played on — dubbed the “Redeem Team,” the one that captured gold at the Beijing Games and started a still-going run of five consecutive Olympic titles. Also selected: WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

Carla Bernat Escuder leans on her Spanish roots to win Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Carla Bernat Escuder has won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur by coming from two shots behind with a 68 at the home of the Masters. She knows the tournament usually starts on the back nine and that’s what stands out. The Spaniard hit a brilliant flop shot on No. 10 to save par and was on her way. Defending champion Lottie Woad made a double bogey on the same hole and never caught up. The charge came from Asterisk Talley. She got within one shot of the lead but couldn’t give herself a good look at birdie on the 18th.

Dawn Staley has South Carolina one win away from a 3rd NCAA Tournament title in 4 years

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina are one win away from joining an elite group of programs in women’s basketball history with a third national championship in four seasons. Only two other schools have accomplished that feat, UConn and Tennessee. The Huskies, led by coach Geno Auriemma, stand in the way with the teams set to play Sunday for the NCAA title. It’s been nine years since Auriemma’s team won a championship, which capped off a run of four consecutive titles from 2013-16. That win was the most recent of the record 11 national titles that Auriemma has won in his four decades at the school.

The Final Four again has multiple 5th-year starters. This time, it’s a farewell to an uncommon era

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The final Final Four marks an end to the era of players sticking around college longer with an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That fifth year largely cycled out of the sport this season. But the Final Four has all four of its teams featuring at least one fifth-year player as a starter. Former Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin is with Florida at the Final Four. He says he’s appreciative of this extra year after playing his first college season during the pandemic.

USC’s JuJu Watkins wins John R. Wooden Award as nation’s top women’s player over UConn’s Bueckers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins is adding more hardware to her trophy case. The Southern California sophomore guard won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s outstanding women’s basketball player. She beat out UConn’s Page Bueckers by 46 votes. Watkins was honored as the AP player of the year on Friday. The other Wooden finalists were Lauren Betts of UCLA, Madison Booker of Texas and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame. The trophy will be presented April 11 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Shohei Ohtani throws second bullpen since resuming mound ramp up

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw a 26-pitch bullpen session before the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies, another step toward his mound return. Recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, the two-way star threw his second bullpen session since resuming his pitching ramp up. He paused after his mound session on Feb. 25 to prepare for opening day as a hitter, then threw a bullpen on March 29. He incorporated splitters on Saturday. When Ohtani is ready for game pitching, the Dodgers plan to use a six-man rotation.

Hamlin looks to back up Martinsville win with one at Darlington Raceway, where he’s won four times

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is coming off a victory and heading to one of his most successful tracks in Darlington Raceway. That does not mean he’s coming in overconfident. Hamlin said he’s continually self-scouting, no matter how successful he’s been because he wants to ensure he’s doing all he can to make the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team perform at its best. Count on the 44-year-old Hamlin to bring that renewed confidence to Darlington, where he leads all current drivers with four victories.

Coach Luis Enrique’s guile guides PSG to 13th Ligue 1 title without defeat

PARIS (AP) — Luis Enrique was mobbed by staff members and thrown into the air in celebration when Paris Saint-Germain won a record-extending 13th Ligue title with six games to spare. PSG’s 1-0 win against Angers secured the title without losing a match and PSG’s 11th French championship since Qatari backers QSI took over the club in 2011. The other two were in 1986 and ’94. PSG extended its lead to a massive 24 points after Monaco lost 2-1 at Brest and can secure a second straight domestic double by beating Reims in the French Cup final next month. Lyon beat Lille 2-1 in Saturday’s other game and climbed into fourth.

