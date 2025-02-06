AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:24 a.m. EST

Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins to Miami Heat, AP source says

Jimmy Butler has gotten his wish. He’s being traded out of Miami. The Heat and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a deal that sends Butler to the Bay Area, a person with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday. The trade ends a Miami era for Butler that will be remembered first for two trips to the NBA Finals and then three suspensions toward the end of a hostile breakup.

Pete Alonso stays with Mets, agreeing to $54 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that first baseman Pete Alonso is staying with the New York Mets, agreeing to a $54 million, two-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Alonso gets a $10 million signing bonus and gets salaries of $20 million this year and $24 million in 2026. He can opt out after the 2025 season to become a free agent again. New York also offered a $71 million, three-year deal with salaries of $27 million in 2025 and $22 million in each of the following two seasons, with the ability to opt out after each of the first two years, the person said.

Trump signs executive order intended to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order designed to prevent transgender athletes from participating in girls’ or women’s sports. The order gives federal agencies wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration’s view, which interprets “sex” as the gender someone was assigned at birth. It is the latest aggressive shift by the Republican president’s second administration in how the government views transgender people and their rights. Trump has already ordered the government to define sex as only male or female.

Trump administration plans to pressure the IOC to come up with a uniform transgender athlete ban

President Donald Trump is ready to take his fight against transgender athletes to the International Olympic Committee. Trump wants the IOC to “change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject” ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Trump made the remarks while signing an executive order designed to keep men out of women’s sports. The order empowers both the office of the Secretary of State and the Department of Homeland Security to take steps to attempt to prevent international transgender female athletes from competing in the United States.

Lakers land center Mark Williams in trade with Hornets for Knecht and Reddish, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade for rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and two draft picks, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the latest trade by the busy Lakers hasn’t been finalized. The Hornets are also getting the Lakers’ first-round pick in 2031 and a draft pick swap in 2030 in exchange for Williams, one of the NBA’s most compelling young centers.

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud. He stole nearly $17 million from the Japanese athlete’s bank account. Ippei Mizuhara is scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court in Santa Ana, California. Mizuhara pleaded guilty last year to bank and tax fraud. He stole the money to cover his growing gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker as well as other expenses. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of four years and nine months. His lawyer is asking for a sentence of one and a half years.

Deion Sanders says he “couldn’t coach pro ball” in a recent episode of his television series

DENVER (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders said in a segment of his new television series that he “couldn’t coach pro ball.” In his show, “We Got Time Today” that streams on Tubi, Sanders chatted with former Dallas Cowboys teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Troy Aikman about an array of topics. They reminisced about their Super Bowl experience and touched on Sanders’ chat with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones concerning the Dallas head coaching vacancy. The team ended up hiring Brian Schottenheimer. Sanders pointed out the differences at practices from their time to now.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 50 points as NBA-leading Thunder rout Suns 140-109

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 50 points and the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Phoenix Suns 140-109 on Wednesday night to improve to 40-9. Gilgeous-Alexander became the ninth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points three times in a seven-game span. He had a career-high 54 against Utah on Jan. 29 and 52 at Golden State a week ago. Phoenix’s Kevin Durant sat out with a sprained left ankle. The 36-year-old All-Star forward remains 26 points short of 30,000 for his career. Oklahoma City’s fans still got a show. Several times, they serenaded Gilgeous-Alexander with the “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants once reserved for Durant as the former Thunder star watched from the Phoenix bench. Bradley Beal led Phoenix with 25 points

Fox enjoys successful debut with Spurs as Wembanyama’s point guard in win over Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had a quick description of his first game as the point guard for 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama. Fox said the big San Antonio center is “different” and “special.” It was a winning combination in Fox’s debut with the Spurs. Fox scored 24 points and matched his season high with 13 assists and Wembanyama’s go-ahead free throw with 2.4 seconds remaining gave the Spurs a 126-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Fox was acquired by San Antonio from Sacramento in a three-team trade Sunday. Fox fit in quickly with his new team.

Wizards trading Valanciunas to the Kings for Cissoko and 2 2nd-round draft picks

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and second-round draft picks in 2028 and 2029. The Wizards announced the trade Wednesday night. The Kings just acquired the 6-foot-6 Cissoko from San Antonio in the three-team deal that sent De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs and Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento. The 32-year-old Valanciunas is averaging 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds this season despite playing a career-low 20.1 minutes per game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.