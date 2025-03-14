AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:23 p.m. EDT

No. 1 Duke rules out Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown with injuries for ACC semifinal vs. UNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown have been ruled out for No. 1 Duke’s game against North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament because of injuries. The team announced the status for each player a little less than two hours before tipoff of their semifinal matchup with the rival Tar Heels. Both players were hurt in Thursday’s quarterfinal against Georgia Tech, with Flagg spraining his left ankle and Brown re-injuring a dislocated left shoulder. Flagg walked with no boot and no major limp when the star freshman arrived at Spectrum Center before the game. Brown arrived with his left arm in a sling after being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Hawkeyes’ worst season in 7 years prompts firing of Fran McCaffery, program’s all-time wins leader

Iowa has fired coach Fran McCaffery after the Hawkeyes won their fewest games and had their lowest Big Ten regular-season finish in seven years. The 65-year-old McCaffery was under contract through 2028 and said last week that he intended to return for a 16th season rather than retire. Athletic director Beth Goetz decided a change was in order amid declining attendance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will sign off on McCaffery’s $4.2 million buyout. McCaffery was 297-207 at Iowa. He was fired on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani and four other Japanese players come home to start the MLB season

TOKYO (AP) — It’s the World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome to start the Major League Baseball season. It’s only two games. For the record, the MLB regular season consists of almost 2,500 games. But it’s much more than just two games for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was born in Japan. And for Shohei Ohtani and the four other Japanese players competing at home for the Dodgers and Cubs. MLB is opening its regular season for the second straight year in the Asian market.

Myles Garrett thinks Browns are in a better place after extension, discussions about team’s future

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett believes a trade request and voicing his frustrations during Super Bowl week about the Browns’ 3-14 campaign was the catalyst for more conversations with general manager Andrew Berry about the franchise’s future. Instead of being traded, Garrett agreed to a four-year contract extension with an annual value of $40 million that makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

NFL Draft: How to watch, dates, draft order and potential top picks

Quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders figure to be among the top picks in next month’s NFL draft, though there’s no current consensus that either player will be the No. 1 overall selection. The three-day draft is scheduled for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is the home of the Green Bay Packers. The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and New York Giants at No. 3.

Bills have 2 free-agent additions facing 6-game NFL suspensions for PEDs, GM Beane reveals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills stand to open the season minus two new free-agent defensive line additions upon learning Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht both face six-game suspensions for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. General manager Brandon Beane said Friday that the team was aware of Hoecht’s positive test before agreeing to sign the hybrid defensive lineman/linebacker to a three-year contract on Monday. As for Ogunjobi, Beane said the player revealed he had just received notice of testing positive upon arriving at the team’s facility to sign a one-year contract the two sides agreed to on Tuesday.

Not just Ohtani: Tokyo Series will showcase the depth of Japanese talent in Major League Baseball

TOKYO (AP) — The spotlight will be on slugger Shohei Ohtani this week when the superstar returns to Japan and leads the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs in the first two games of the Major League Baseball season at the Tokyo Dome. But he won’t be the only one playing in front of his home country. Four other Japanese players — LA’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, along with Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga — will be on the field in a display of how deep the talent pool is in the country.

Bubble watch: Indiana and Xavier now feeling the heat with Texas and North Carolina closing strong

Xavier and Indiana had chances to give their NCAA Tournament resumes a significant boost. But the Musketeers lost 89-87 to No. 25 Marquette, and Indiana fell 72-59 to No. 23 Oregon. Those aren’t bad losses by any means, but they were squandered chances. And Xavier and Indiana are very much on the bubble. Texas and North Carolina are two bubble teams whose outlooks seemed pretty precarious a couple days ago. Now they’re still alive in their conference tournaments. The Longhorns snagged a huge win over No. 14 Texas A&M, 94-89 in double overtime. The Tar Heels beat Wake Forest 68-59.

Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia grab early lead at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are tied for the lead midway through the second round of The Players Championship. Lee was in the lead until he made bogey on the par-5 ninth to end his round of 66. Bhatia birdied the ninth for 66. They are one shot ahead of J.J. Spaun. Rory McIlroy did a better job keeping the ball in play and was atop the leaderboard at various points until a few bogeys at the end for a 68. He was two shots behind along with Bay Hill runner-up Collin Morikawa. Scottie Scheffler was six back.

‘Ted Lasso’ is coming back

It’s been two years since we last heard from Ted Lasso but the show is officially set to return for a fourth season. Apple TV+ announced the beloved character’s return on Friday. It stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a U.K. soccer team and is based on a character he played in promos for NBC Sports. The series premiered in 2020 and went on to win seven Primetime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. The series made stars of its supporting cast, including Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple. Sudeikis is hinting the new season will be about taking chances.

