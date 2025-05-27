AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:21 p.m. EDT

Despite the ‘constant noise’ surrounding Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph happy to be back in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph says he’s focused on being the best quarterback he can for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and not the club’s pursuit of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal in March. At the moment, he is also the most experienced quarterback on the roster. That would change if Rodgers signs. Rudolph says he’s learned during his career that there’s always noise surrounding a team and that he can only control what he can control.

Paige Bueckers returns to Connecticut hoping to get her first win as a pro

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — It’s been a week of homecomings for Paige Bueckers as the former UConn star will play in the state of Connecticut for the first time since helping the Huskies win the school’s 12th national championship nearly two months ago. Now she’ll be trying to get the Dallas Wings their first win of the season as they face the winless Sun on Tuesday night. Bueckers has never lost at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the WNBA Sun plays their home games. She went 15-0 at the arena, including winning four Big East championships.

Bills QB Josh Allen shows no signs of jitters with wedding to Hailee Steinfeld coming up fast

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was voluntary practice sessions this week, showing no jitters ahead of his wedding to actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld. The date has not been announced, though it could be as early as this weekend. The NFL’s MVP and Steinfeld were engaged during the Bills bye weekend off in November.

Jack Nicklaus was surprised by Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Rory McIlroy is not playing the Memorial for only the second time in his PGA Tour career. Tournament host Jack Nicklaus says McIlroy hasn’t called to say why. Nicklaus says he’s a fan of McIlroy and the decision won’t change that. He says he was surprised not to hear from him but understands every player has to make a schedule. McIlroy is a member at Nicklaus’ home course in Florida called The Bear’s Club. They had lunch before the Masters because McIlroy wanted to talk to him about how to win at Augusta National. He won the Masters.

French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic is bothered by the weather more than anything in 1st-round win

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to Roland-Garros with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Mackie McDonald in the first round. Tuesday’s victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a windy and rainy day comes after last year’s two trips to Paris. Djokovic experienced the lowest of lows — pulling out of the French Open after tearing the meniscus in his right knee — and the highest of highs — winning a long-sought Olympic gold medal for Serbia — in Paris in 2024. Other winners on Day 3 included Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev, but 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev lost to Cam Norrie.

Berlin presents bid to rehost Olympics with 100th anniversary of 1936 Games looming

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin has formally presented its bid to rehost the Olympic Games. The presentation took place in the same stadium where Jesse Owens starred during the 1936 Games under the Nazis. Berlin sports minister Iris Spranger says the city wants to put on a sustainable Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, 2040 or 2044, making use of existing sports venues. Her announced plans to include the former airport Tempelhof are likely to be resisted by locals who already opposed any development of the popular city park in a 2014 referendum. Spranger gave few details during the presentation, saying the bid was still at concept phase.

Liverpool is a soccer-mad city whose identity is woven with trophies and tragedies

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool is no stranger to triumph on the sports field, or tragedy off it. The northwest English port city experienced both joy and anguish on Monday. As fans lined the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club winning the Premier League title this season, a minivan crashed into the crowd. Police said more than 60 people were hurt, with 11 still hospitalized Tuesday. Police arrested the 53-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder. They are not treating it as an act of terrorism. Euphoria turned in an instant to chaos and grief. Within hours, came pledges of resilience and unity for a city that has weathered so much before. That includes deadly disasters at two stadiums hosting Liverpool games in the 1980s.

Memorial is a reminder of the start of LIV Golf and framework agreements and little progress

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The Memorial is the tournament Jack Nicklaus built and Tiger Woods once dominated. But lately it’s a tournament that brings memories of LIV Golf and the disruption it has caused. It was three years ago at the Memorial when LIV first announced the initial batch of defectors who had signed up for the start of the Saudi-funded league. It was two years ago at the Memorial when two PGA Tour board members had just completed a framework agreement to make peace with the Saudis. And now Rory McIlroy, who once pushed for signature events for the best players, is skipping the Memorial. He is playing the RBC Canadian Open next week.

EA Sports names WRs Ryan Williams, Jeremiah Smith as College Football 26 cover athletes

Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith are the cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 26. EA Sports announced the cover with the electric sophomore wide receivers on Tuesday. Last year’s game was the first for the franchise in 11 years and was among the best-selling video games in 2024. The ’26 edition will test if the franchise still has the same staying power it had when it was released annually in the early 2000s. Williams and Smith broke onto the national scene in 2024 with their miraculous catches on the biggest stages.

Play ball! Things to know entering the NCAA baseball regionals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The NCAA baseball tournament opens Friday with play in 16 double-elimination regionals. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals next week and the final eight go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 13. The hottest team entering the regionals is Northeastern which has won 27 straight. Arizona State and Kentucky are the coldest with four straight losses each. The regional hosted by Mississippi appears toughest with Georgia Tech, Murray State and Western Kentucky joining the Rebels. About a dozen projected first-round picks in the MLB draft will be playing.

