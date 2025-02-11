AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:12 p.m. EST

Bellingham strikes late for Real Madrid in 3-2 win at Man City in Champions League 1st leg playoff

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to give Real Madrid the edge in its Champions League playoff against Manchester City. Bellingham sealed a stunning comeback for holder Madrid in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium after City had led 2-1 late on. Former City academy player Brahim Diaz had leveled the game at 2-2 in the 86th minute before Bellingham’s late winner silenced the home crowd. City had looked like taking a 2-1 lead into the second leg at the Bernabeu next week after two goals from Erling Haaland. His penalty in the 80th had given City the edge after Kylian Mbappe had cancelled out the Norwegian’s first half goal after the break.

Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning coordinator Kellen Moore will become the Saints head coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kellen Moore is leaving the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for his first NFL head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints. The 36-year-old Moore will join a Saints organization that’s been floundering since the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees and departure of Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. The Saints haven’t made the playoffs since the 2020 season. Moore has been an offensive coordinator for six seasons with Dallas, the Los Angeles Charges and the Eagles. The Saints fired third-year coach Dennis Allen this past season with the team at 5-12. Moore oversaw the second-ranked rushing offense in the NFL while playing to the strengths of star running back Saquon Barkley and a big offensive line.

Steve Smith Sr. unhappy with former teammate Cam Newton calling Panthers ‘losers’ prior his arrival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. took exception to comments made by former teammate Cam Newton, who called the team “losers” before he arrived in 2011 as the No. 1 overall pick. Newton, on a podcast with University of Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter last week, spoke about the pressures Hunter might face if he’s the top pick in the 2025 draft. Newton said “when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers,” referring to a team that finished 2-14 in 2010. Smith, who was a member of that team, says he’s “disappointed” with how the QB has talked about the Panthers.

Dept of Education asks NCAA, high schools to erase records set by transgender athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Education has taken another step in advancing the Trump administration’s new transgender policy for sports by asking the NCAA and a key high-school sports organization to restore titles, awards and records it says have been “misappropriated by biological males competing in female categories.” The department sent a letter requesting the changes to the National Federation of State High School Associations and the NCAA. The NCAA changed its participation policy to restrict competition in women’s sports to athletes who were assigned female at birth a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from women’s and girls sports.

Guy Gaudreau joins US team for practice at the 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL (AP) — The father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau is with the United States team at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Guy Gaudreau joined the U.S. players on the ice for practice Tuesday in Montreal and was at a team diner Monday night. Johnny and Matthew were killed in August while riding bicycles near their hometown of Carneys Point, New Jersey, on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding. Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey is displayed in the U.S. locker room at the NHL-run tournament, just as it was at the world junior championship.

Shiffrin says sharing gold with childhood friend Johnson ‘tops the list of any medal I’ve ever won’

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson have won gold in the new team combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships. The Americans beat silver medalists Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.39 seconds. Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe took bronze. The gold is Shiffrin’s 15th career medal from world championships and she matches the record set in the 1930s by German skier Christl Cranz. It’s the second gold medal for Johnson after she won the downhill three days ago.

Rubiales tells judge that Hermoso gave him consent for kiss after 2023 Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has reiterated before a judge that forward Jenni Hermoso gave him consent for a kiss at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony. Rubiales is accused of sexual assault and coercion for allegedly trying to downplay the kiss that sparked outrage in Spain and marred the celebrations of the team’s first World Cup title. He says, “I asked her if I could give her a little kiss and she said ‘OK.’ I’m totally sure (she gave consent.)” Hermoso said on the first day of the trial last week that she did not consent.

Long putts, halfcourt shots and other in-game contests keep fans engaged and raise the fun factor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fan at a Nebraska basketball game recently won a $75,000 Porsche for putting a golf ball the full length of the court into a 4-inch slot. It was one of the many in-game fan contests held across the country every night in almost every sport. The contests have been around since the mid-20th century and boomed in popularity in the 1990s. Businesses sponsor the contests to help build their brand. The sponsors usually buy insurance to cover the risk of potentially having to pay off tens of thousands of dollars in prizes.

NASCAR drivers divided on new rule that could guarantee Helio Castroneves a spot in the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A controversial new NASCAR rule designed for “world-class drivers” could give Helio Castroneves an automatic berth into the Daytona 500. Should the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner use the provisional, it will make for the largest field in a decade. The rule was written into the new charter agreement as a sort of “promoters provisional” in that it gives NASCAR the ability to designate one driver as a guaranteed 41st entry. But many have wondered why the provisional went to Castroneves, who at 49 will be making his NASCAR debut, instead of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

US Open and British Open put out the welcome mat for LIV Golf players. The door remains narrow

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adrian Meronk wants to get to Oakmont for the U.S. Open. The road might have started in Riyadh. He won his first LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia’s capital just three days after the USGA published new criteria that gives LIV players a path to the U.S. Open. The British Open followed suit five days later. Only one player at most has access to the new category. The PGA Championship and Masters use special invitations. All the while the PGA Tour is closer to a deal with the Saudi backers of LIV that could eliminate the topic of which LIV players get into which majors.

