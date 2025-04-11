AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:12 p.m. EDT

Justin Rose stays in the Masters lead with some All-Star company

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Justin Rose is still in the lead at the Masters. He suddenly has a lot of All-Star company around him. Rose managed a 71 and was one shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy played bogey-free for a 66 to get back in the game. He was two shots behind. Still lurking on the course is defending champion Scottie Scheffler. He played in the afternoon. Rose says he doesn’t mind the world’s best around him because he has expected that for his whole career. He made a pair of short birdie putts on the back-nine par 3s.

Rory McIlroy catches fire, shoots 66 to get back into contention at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is in the mix at the Masters after a second-round 66 at Augusta National. He made three birdies and an eagle on the back nine to climb within two shots of Justin Rose on a leaderboard filled with big names. McIlroy opened with an even-par 72 that was a whole lot better until two late double bogeys. His ability to bounce back less than 24 hours later means the 35-year-old Northern Irishman will head into the weekend in good position to finally win the green jacket. McIlroy needs to win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.

On a heater: McCarty’s 8 birdies in 12-hole span leaves Masters rookie in the mix entering weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Five holes into the second round, the 27-year-old PGA Tour rookie Matt McCarty thought his first Masters was going to turn out to be a short one. He was 3-over par for the day and 2 over for the tournament with the cut line looming. And then the left-hander from Scottsdale, Arizona, settled down, and strung together eight birdies over the next 12 holes on Friday. It not only assured he’d be playing over the weekend, but also vaulted him near the top of the leaderboard at 5-under 139 for the tournament.

Joe Flacco is returning to the Cleveland Browns on a 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco is heading back to Cleveland. The veteran NFL quarterback agreed to terms with the Browns on a one-year deal. Flacco won the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023 after leading an inspiring late-season surge that carried the Browns to the playoffs. He spent last season in Indianapolis, throwing for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games, including a 2-4 mark as a starter. The 40-year-old Flacco joins a quarterback room that includes Kenny Pickett. Cleveland acquired the former first-round draft pick in a deal with Philadelphia in March.

Salah stays: Egypt star signs 2-year deal at Liverpool and sets sights on more trophies

Mohamed Salah’s trophy-laden spell with Liverpool is set to extend to a decade after the prolific Egypt forward signed a new contract with the Premier League leader after months of uncertainty over his future. The 32-year-old Salah was one of three key senior players with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk due to be out of contract at the end of this season. He is the first to extend his stay having already established himself as a club great with 243 goals in 394 appearances. That places him third in the list of Liverpool’s all-time top scorers. Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Salah signed a two-year deal.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever vs. Angel Reese and the Sky will tip off new WNBA Rivals Week in August

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will have its inaugural Rivals Week in August tipping off with Caitlin Clark and Indiana facing Angel Reese and Chicago in prime time. Other games include two between New York and Minnesota in a WNBA Finals rematch, an expected matchup of projected No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers and Dallas against Clark’s Fever and Atlanta’s Brittney Griner facing her old Phoenix squad. The week will be sponsored by Ally Financial, a new partner for the league this season. The NBA has had a Rivals Week for three years.

Kelsie Whitmore is feeling ‘awesome’ as she tries out in Mexican Baseball League and learns Spanish

MEXICO CITY (AP) — When El Aguila de Veracruz called with an opportunity to tryout for a spot on their roster ahead of the start of the Mexican Baseball League, Kelsie Whitmore accepted but knew she needed to learn Spanish. Pronto. The 26-year-old Whitmore is a pitcher and an outfielder who was the first female player in an MLB-partnered league while suiting up for the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League in 2022. A week ago, the American arrived at Veracruz, a port located on the Gulf of Mexico coast. She’s trying to become the first woman to play in the Mexican Baseball League.

Norris warns of challenging F1 track at Bahrain GP but McLaren sets the pace

Lando Norris has seemed pessimistic about McLaren’s pace for the Bahrain Grand Prix. It didn’t seem that way on track as he and teammate Oscar Piastri dominated Friday practice. After a setback at the Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren is hoping to get back on top of Formula 1 in Bahrain this week. Max Verstappen gave his title defense a big boost with his win in Japan last week but almost everything had to go right for him and Red Bull. Oscar Piastri thinks the desert heat could make it a “friendly” track for McLaren but his teammate Lando Norris is predicting a “trickier weekend than the last few.”

Capitals are the top team in the East after getting Alex Ovechkin the NHL career goals record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record, and the Washington Capitals clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference the following game. Getting that done finishes their regular-season checklist with four games to go and no real desire to win the Presidents’ Trophy. The Capitals won that three times between 2010 and 2017 and lost in the first or second round each time before not doing so and hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2018. They have not won a playoff series since.

Paige Bueckers is projected to go No. 1 in WNBA draft to Dallas Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is set to welcome its new rookie class, headlined by Paige Bueckers when the league holds its annual draft Monday night. The UConn star, who is fresh off leading the Huskies to their 12th national championship, is projected to go No. 1 to the Dallas Wings. Bueckers will be a big piece on and off the court for the Wings. Seattle has the second pick and potentially could take France’s Dominique Malonga. The 19-year-old helped France win the silver medal at the Paris Olympics this past summer. The Washington Mystics have the third, fourth and sixth picks.

