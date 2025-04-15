AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:12 a.m. EDT

Paige Bueckers is No. 1 pick in WNBA draft, going to the Dallas Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is headed to Dallas as the first pick in the WNBA draft. The versatile UConn star is the latest Huskies standout to go No. 1, joining former greats Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart. Bueckers will have plenty of company, especially with the WNBA having its first expansion team in 17 years and the Golden State Valkyries making their debut draft selection at No. 5 overall. The first round will feature 12 picks, with 13 in each of the final two rounds.

Vance fumbles Ohio State’s NCAA football championship trophy as Buckeyes visit the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President JD Vance ended the Ohio State football team’s visit to the White House by fumbling the trophy the players won as their sport’s national champion. After speeches Monday by President Donald Trump, Buckeye coach Ryan Day and himself on the South Lawn, Vance, an Ohio State graduate, gathered up the trophy from a table in front of the team and tried to hoist it aloft. He didn’t count on the gold top of the trophy being designed to pull away from its black base, though. After some struggling, the vice president managed to dramatically drop both pieces.

Play-in time: Magic-Hawks, Warriors-Grizzlies on Tuesday, Bulls-Heat and Kings-Mavs on Wednesday

The fifth full season of the NBA’s play-in tournament starts Tuesday. No. 7 Orlando hosts No. 8 Atlanta in the Eastern Conference, and No. 7 Golden State hosts No. 8 Memphis in the Western Conference. The winners of those games make the playoffs. The Magic-Hawks winner earns the chance to play Boston and the Warriors-Grizzlies winner will be off to play Houston. The tournament continues Wednesday with two elimination games. Miami goes to Chicago and Dallas goes to Sacramento. The losers of Wednesday’s games are eliminated.

Champions League: PSG and Barcelona protect leads heading into 2nd legs of quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain looks in better shape than ever to win the Champions League after shedding its “galacticos” and can reach the semifinals by completing the job against Aston Villa. PSG takes a 3-1 lead to Villa Park for the second leg of the quarterfinals later Tuesday. Neymar, Lionel Messi and most recently Kylian Mbappe left the club as PSG coach Luis Enrique placed his confidence in his younger, up-and-coming players. They are delivering and are on a run of 17 wins from its last 18 games. In another quarterfinal, Barcelona heads to Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 lead.

It’s a boy! Phillies slugger Bryce Harper uses blue bat to signal creative baby gender reveal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper is set to take another swing at fatherhood — and he did it with a blue bat. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger used a blue bat in his first plate appearance of Monday night’s game against San Francisco as part of a gender reveal for his fourth child. A two-time NL MVP, Harper announced in a team meeting that his family was set to grow. He later asked All-Star shortstop Trea Turner for an assist with a most unusual reveal. Turner handed Harper the bat in the dugout in the first inning.

Real Madrid needs epic Champions League comeback. Barcelona and PSG are flying post-Messi and Mbappe

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal hold such commanding leads in their Champions League quarterfinals that a place in the last four looks all but certain. Don’t be so sure. European club soccer’s most prestigious competition has a habit of upsetting the odds. Barcelona and PSG have very recent memories of how quickly things can change. Barcelona was 4-2 up on aggregate against PSG early in the second leg of last year’s quarterfinals – only to lose 6-4. In 2017 PSG led a round of 16 game between the two 4-0 after the first leg in Paris to famously lose 6-1 at Camp Nou. Part of what makes the Champions League such compelling viewing is the fragility of even the most commanding leads.

Roster limit changes not offered in latest filing on $2.8 billion NCAA lawsuit settlement

Attorneys working on the legal settlement designed to reshape college sports filed a brief that did not offer changes a judge suggested regarding roster limits, reiterating the benefit the limits provide to some athletes and the havoc a late change to that rule could create. The latest legal maneuver came in response to U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken’s suggestion that the terms of the roster limit rules be shifted “to grandfather in a group of rostered people” set to lose their spots on teams if the rule comes into play.

Denver Nuggets boss Josh Kroenke says firings of coach and GM were months in the making

DENVER (AP) — Firing the head coach and general manager with just three games left in the regular season might seem like an impulsive move but Denver Nuggets coach Josh Kroenke said Tuesday the split was months in the making. Kroenke said he seriously contemplated firing both men around Thanksgiving and then again at the All-Star break. He ultimately decided last November to wait to give the team time to work out the kinks and an eight-game winning streak waylaid his plans at the All-Star break. Last week, he fired Michael Malone and Calvin Booth and the Nuggets are 3-0 since then.

WNBA assembles task force to help combat online hate toward players and teams

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced shortly before the draft on Monday that the league has assembled a dedicated task force to help combat online hate and vitriol directed toward players and teams. Engelbert said that the task force will have a four-pronged approach including monitoring social media and other digital platforms by using advance technology to detect threats and comments. The league will also strengthen conduct standards across WNBA platforms. There will be added security measures at league and team levels as well as dedicated mental health clinicians.

Rockies manager Bud Black’s commute to Dodger Stadium interrupted by Southern California earthquake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black had his commute to Los Angeles interrupted by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California. The team had been in San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres that ended Sunday. The widely felt quake caused items to fall off shelves at Black’s house in San Diego, where he lives in the offseason. He planned to commute via train to Los Angeles and was waiting on the platform when an announcement said that because of the quake the tracks would have to be checked for damage. Black didn’t want to wait around, so he hailed a ride share to Dodger Stadium that cost him not quite $200.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.