AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:10 p.m. EST

The AP NFL MVP finalists are Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Saquon Barkley are finalists for The Associated Press 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. Josh Allen and Jared Goff also are MVP finalists while Burrow is also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year. Ja’Marr Chase and Derrick Henry are the other finalists for the Offensive Player award. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

Ichiro Suzuki wants to have a drink with writer who left him off Hall of Fame ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki wants to raise a glass with the voter who chose not to check off his name on the Hall of Fame ballot. Speaking through a translator, Suzuki says: “I would like to invite him over to my house, and we’ll have a drink together, and we’ll have a good chat.” Suzuki had been to the Hall seven times before attending a news conference with fellow electees CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner. The trio will be inducted on July 27 along with Dave Parker and Dick Allen, voted in last month by the classic era committee.

Welcome home, Wemby: As expected, Spurs’ star gets a hero’s welcome in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The first enormous roar from the crowd came before the game even started. All Victor Wembanyama needed to do to get the fans in Paris into a full-blown frenzy was, it turned out, say hello into a microphone. The roar just from that lasted about 30 seconds. Welcome home, Wemby. For the first time as an NBA player, Wembanyama played in his homeland on Thursday — the star attraction in this two-game set of games between San Antonio and Indiana, a series that concludes on Saturday night.

Victor Wembanyama scores 30, and Spurs roll past Pacers in Paris 140-110

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points in his first NBA game on his native French soil, Devin Vassell added 25 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Indiana Pacers 140-110. Wembanyama finished with 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks for the Spurs on Thursday in Paris. Harrison Barnes scored 20 for San Antonio, which won for only the second time in its last eight games. Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana with 24 points.

Australian Open: Did the Happy Slam become the Angry Slam? Or is tennis just changing?

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Why is everyone so angry at what long has been known as the Happy Slam? Things are a little out of control at the Australian Open this year, and that’s got only a little to do with the results on the courts. Yes, there have been some upsets, including Madison Keys eliminating No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the women’s semifinals Thursday night. But the real fuss is happening elsewhere. The rowdy fans are continuing a recent trend at Grand Slam tennis tournaments of loud and unruly folks in the stands. Also drawing attention have been some of the folks in television coverage at Melbourne Park.

Scott’s $72 million, 4-year contract finalized by Dodgers, who spent $452 million on 8 players

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reliever Tanner Scott’s $72 million, four-year contract has been finalized by the Los Angeles Dodgers, raising the World Series champions’ offseason spending to $452 million on eight players. Scott was a first-time All-Star last year, going 9-6 with a 1.75 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances for Miami and San Diego, which acquired him on July 30. The left-handed 30-year-old struck out 84 and walked 36 in 72 innings. Scott is 31-24 with a 3.56 ERA and 55 saves for Baltimore, Miami and San Diego.

Lawsuit says ex-Yankee Mariano Rivera failed to protect a girl from sexual abuse at a church camp

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera and his wife are accused in a lawsuit of failing to protect a young girl who was sexually abused by an older child during a summer camp trip sponsored by their church. In a lawsuit filed in this month, lawyers for the girl allege that the Hall of Fame pitcher and his wife, Clara Rivera, flew from New York to Florida to investigate after the girl’s mother expressed concerns about her daughter’s safety. But rather than take action, the lawsuit says the couple “isolated and intimidated” the victim into remaining silent. The Riveras’ lawyer says any allegations that they “knew about or failed to act on reports of child abuse are completely false.”

Woman testifies during trial that Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers attacked her

BOSTON (AP) — A woman has testified that Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers grabbed her by the neck and slammed her against the wall after she got a phone call while they were in bed. She testified Thursday on the first day of the Peppers’ trial on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The attorney for Peppers, Marc Brofsky, challenged the woman’s account and the extent of her injuries during cross-examination. He also brought up a $9.5 million civil lawsuit the woman has filed against Peppers, noting she was “looking for money.” Peppers missed seven games since being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list on Oct. 9 following the incident.

Mikaela Shiffrin healed from puncture wound suffered in ski crash, will race next week in France

Mikaela Shiffrin has recovered from her ski crash two months ago and tells The Associated Press she plans to return to World Cup racing next Thursday at a slalom event in Courchevel, France. Shiffrin has been out since the serious spill in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont, where something punctured her in the side and caused severe trauma to her oblique muscles. The 29-year-old Shiffrin remains focused only on progression, not picking up her pursuit of World Cup win No. 100. Her plan includes racing the slalom and giant slalom at the world championships next month in Austria.

Meyer Shank Racing returns to Rolex 24 as 61 cars and 235 drivers prep for Daytona endurance race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A new-look Meyer Shank Racing team is back at the Rolex 24 after a one-year hiatus and it is just one of dozens of changes as IMSA heads into the most prestigious endurance race in North America. The Rolex 24 at Daytona begins Saturday and runs around the clock until Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway. There are 61 cars entered. The entries account for 235 drivers representing 31 countries and includes Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Australian V8 Supercar champions Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen in an entry by NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing, Formula 1 veterans and IndyCar champions.

