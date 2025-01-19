AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:10 a.m. EST

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders stun the top-seeded Lions 45-31 to reach NFC title game

DETROIT (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns in a flawless performance by Washington’s dazzling rookie, and the Commanders stunned the Detroit Lions 45-31 to reach the NFC championship game for the first time since winning the Super Bowl 33 years ago. The sixth-seeded Commanders were nearly double-digit underdogs against the Super Bowl favorite Lions and overcame doubts as they did all season with a rookie quarterback, new coach and general manager. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time, doomed its chances by turning it over five times. Washington rookie Mike Sainristil had two interceptions.

Mahomes and Kelce help Chiefs to a 23-14 win over Texans and another AFC title game trip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 177 yards and a touchdown, Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and the score and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 to advance to the AFC championship game for the seventh straight season. The Chiefs will face Buffalo or Baltimore next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium as they try to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Mahomes improved to 7-0 in the divisional round while Andy Reid became the fourth NFL coach with 300 career wins. The Texans still have never won in six trips to the divisional round.

Texans’ Kris Boyd flings helmet, gets penalized and then shoves his coach on first play vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground after the opening kickoff of their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Boyd had caused a fumble on the kickoff and ripped off his helmet and sent it sailing into the bench to celebrate. But the ball was recovered by Kansas City, which wound up kicking a field goal on the drive. Boyd was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet.

Taylor Swift joined by Caitlin Clark as she watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs as they beat the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Swift was dressed nearly head to toe in Chanel, including a black-and-white tweed jacket, a quarter-zip romper, a pearl strand belt and pendant earrings. She spent some of the game sitting in a suite alongside Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who is likewise a big Chiefs fan. Kelce had a huge game with seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Turnovers and depleted defense contribute to top-seeded Lions’ quick playoff exit

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions worked all season to earn the NFC’s top seed and ensure they wouldn’t have to play anywhere but Ford Field until the Super Bowl. Their ambitions came to a quick halt when they self-destructed against the Washington Commanders in a 45-31 loss on Saturday night in the divisional round of the playoffs. This year’s Lions team went 15-2 in the regular season but didn’t advance as far in the playoff teams as they did last season, when they lost at San Francisco in the NFC title game. Detroit was undone by five turnovers and the stellar play of Washington rookie Jayden Daniels.

Islam Makhachev submits late-replacement Renato Moicano in 1st round at UFC 311

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev submitted 10th-ranked Renato Moicano at 4:05 of the first round Saturday night at UFC 311 for his 15th straight victory. It didn’t take long for Makhachev (27-1-0) after he took down Moicano (20-6-1), as he quickly administered a D’Arce choke. The 33-year-old Makhachev has the most title fight wins in the division with five, and accomplished what no other fighter in his division had ever done — successfully defending his belt four times. It was his 13th win by submission. Moicano was a last-minute replacement for top-ranked challenger Arman Tsarukyan, who pulled out of the bout Friday because “of significant back pain” related to an injury.

Coco Gauff writes ‘RIP TikTok USA’ on a TV camera at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff has mourned the loss of TikTok’s app back home. The 20-year-old from Florida wrote “RIP TikTok USA” on a TV camera lens and drew a broken heart right after winning a match at the Australian Open to reach the quarterfinals. Gauff’s three-set victory in the Grand Slam tournament’s main stadium finished about an hour after TikTok could no longer be found on prominent app stores in the U.S. on Saturday. When users opened the TikTok app, they encountered a pop-up message from the company that prevented them from scrolling on videos. Gauff frequently has posted on TikTok, often mimicking popular trends.

Coco Gauff drops a set but reaches the Australian Open quarterfinals. Sabalenka wins, too

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff dropped a set but came back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the Australian Open quarterfinals. Gauff struggled with her shots in the opening set before dominating down the stretch for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory on a hot Sunday afternoon in Rod Laver Arena. Gauff will face Paula Badosa for a berth in the semifinals. Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at Melbourne Park to 18 matches and will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next. Sabalenka is trying to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to 1999 with three titles in a row at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Men’s winners included Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul.

Alexander Zverev returns to the Australian Open quarterfinals and faces Tommy Paul next

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the fourth time and will face Tommy Paul next. The No. 2-seeded Zverev beat No. 14 Ugo Humbert 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 with the help of 19 aces on Sunday night. Paul ended Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s run of comebacks at the Australian Open and reached his third Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory earlier. Paul is an American seeded 12th at Melbourne Park. He needed less than 1 1/2 hours on Sunday to finish off a diminished opponent. The 66th-ranked Davidovich Fokina had won his last two matches despite dropping the first two sets in both.

Million-dollar questions abound in changing college game as Irish and Buckeyes prepare

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the wackiest seasons in college football history will end with two schools whose traditions are as old as the game itself — Ohio State and Notre Dame — playing for a national championship. Monday night’s final in Atlanta will mark the latest finish to a season in college football’s 155-year history. It’s a product of the new 12-team playoff that itself is worth billions. The big question is if it’s ready for what comes next — with name, image and likeness deals; the transfer portal; the playoff; Title IX and other issues still to be resolved.

