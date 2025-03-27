AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:03 p.m. EDT

Opening day is here: Juan Soto debuts, Paul Skenes vs Sandy Alcántara, and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Blake Snell and Clay Holmes debut for new teams. Paul Skenes makes his first opening-day start at age 22 and Sandy Alcántara returns from Tommy John surgery. A week after the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers swept an opening two-game series over the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, 26 other teams get underway Thursday on opening day in the U.S. and Canada. One day later the Rays and Rockies become the final clubs to take the field, given extra time while Tampa Bay moved into the New York Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field, its temporary home this season after Hurricane Milton destroyed Tropicana Field’s roof.

Manager Carlos Mendoza among those eagerly anticipating Juan Soto’s New York Mets debut

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Soto’s debut with the New York Mets has seemingly the entire baseball world excited. “Yeah, put me in that category too,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday. “I’m excited to watch him today and every day.” Soto was set to bat second and play right field in his first game with the Mets on Thursday against the Houston Astros after signing a blockbuster 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason.

Don’t write off future Cinderellas just because it’s an all-power conference Sweet 16, coaches say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly every year there’s at least one lovable underdog that rises from obscurity in the NCAA Tournament to capture the hearts of basketball fans and bust their brackets. Not this year. All 16 regional semifinalists are from power conferences for the first time since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The popular theory is that the transfer portal has led to a concentration of the best players at the big schools paying the most NIL money and, soon, the most through revenue sharing. Coaches say don’t write off future Cinderellas because there is so much talent.

Valieva’s attorneys accuse WADA of ‘procedural fraud,’ ask court to revisit her doping case

Attorneys for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva are taking her doping case back to court. They argue the World Anti-Doping Agency withheld and altered evidence that could have proven her contamination claim during the hearing that resulted in her four-year suspension. The experiment conducted by scientist Martial Saugy was kept secret until The Associated Press revealed details of it last September. Valieva’s attorneys learned of the experiment and said failure to include it during the case robbed the skater of a legitimate defense for her positive. They want Switzerland’s highest court to send the case, with details of the experiment, back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

NBA will not keep All-Star mini-tournament for 2026, is ‘back to the drawing board’

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA will not bring back its All-Star Game mini-tournament next season. Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that the format used last month — a four-team tournament made up of 24 NBA All-Stars and another team of rookies and sophomores to fill out the field, all playing to a target score of 40 points — “was a miss.” The game is shifting to NBC next season as part of the league’s new broadcast deal, and Silver said the league and the network are talking about what may work. The league tried something new this season with hopes of sparking some competitiveness, which the game has lacked for years.

Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach John Tortorella with nine games left in another losing season for a franchise that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2020. The Flyers are last in the Metropolitan Division at 28-36-9 for 65 points under the notoriously brusque Tortorella. The Flyers suffered their sixth straight loss Tuesday 7-2 to Toronto. The Flyers named Brad Shaw the interim coach, starting with Thursday’s game against Montreal.

Mikaela Shiffrin powers through tricky course to win the slalom at the World Cup finals

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin smoothly navigated a bumpy course to easily win the women’s slalom at the World Cup finals. The first-run leader, Shiffrin found another burst to finish in a combined time of 1 minute, 45.92 seconds and beat Lena Duerr of Germany by 1.13 seconds. Andreja Slokar of Slovenia took third. Shiffrin glided through the course at Sun Valley with a large crowd cheering her through every gate. She closed out the World Cup slalom season the same way she started it — with a win. Croatian ski racer Zrinka Ljutic was 10th and captured the season-long slalom title race over Katharina Liensberger of Austria.

Figure skating embraces the future with new technology, modern concepts to engage athletes and fans

BOSTON (AP) — The governing body of figure skating has embarked on an ambitious plan called “Vision 2030,” and the idea is simple: Make the sport cool again. Or at least, cool to a bigger audience. The idea is to bring figure skating into the modern era with new technology and more engaging music. And to foster a connection between the athletes and their fans, which build during the run-up to the Winter Olympics and then wane just as quickly. International Skating Union president Jae Youl Kim put it simply: “We are so proud of our athletes and we want to make sure we shine a brighter, stronger spotlight on our skaters.”

Penn hires former Iowa coach Fran McCaffery to lift fallen program back into Ivy contention

Penn has hired Fran McCaffery as its men’s basketball coach, two weeks after he was fired at Iowa in a season where the Hawkeyes won their fewest games and had their lowest Big Ten regular-season finish in seven years. Penn fired Steve Donahue earlier this month after the Quakers went 8-19 in his ninth season on the job. McCaffery played three seasons with the Quakers and led the Ivy League in assists (105) and steals (51) as a senior in 1981-82. Penn went 36-6 in Ivy League play across McCaffery’s three seasons, winning three conference titles. He played in two NCAA Tournaments.

Once a ride-share driver, J.C. Escarra takes an Uber to Yankee Stadium for his first game in MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Escarra’s winding path through professional baseball included a detour to gig work as a ride-share driver. When it was time to head from his midtown Manhattan hotel to Yankee Stadium on Thursday for his possible major league debut, the 29-year-old catcher and infielder called for a car — Uber Black. “There was a time in my life that I thought I wasn’t going to be playing baseball no more. So to wake up this morning as a Major League Baseball player, especially for for the New York Yankees, it means the world to me,” he says.

