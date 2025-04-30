AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:59 p.m. EDT

Barcelona and Inter Milan draw 3-3 in thrilling first leg of their Champions League semifinal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Inter Milan have delivered a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first match of their Champions League semifinal. Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries had Inter up 2-0 before Lamine Yamal sparked the hosts into action with a goal in the 24th. Ferran Torres leveled by halftime. Dumfries put Inter back ahead in the second half before Raphinha’s long strike found the net. The second leg is in Milan next week.

NFL fines Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following prank call to Shedeur Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have been fined $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been fined $100,000 as the result of Ulbrich’s son participating in a prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft. The NFL confirmed the fines for the roles by the Falcons and Ulbrich in failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL draft. The Falcons, who disclosed the role of Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son Jax in the prank call Friday as Sanders was waiting for his name to be called in the draft, said Wednesday they accept the discipline from the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters this offseason with a big question awaiting him. Stay or go?

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to have known the question was coming. “Do you think that you can still win that second championship here in Milwaukee after a third straight first-round exit?” It was a more than fair question posed to the Bucks star after the Bucks’ season ended in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo is surely asking himself the same question right about now. Antetokounmpo didn’t have a public answer for it following the 119-118 overtime, season-ending loss in Game 5 of Round 1 against Indiana. He probably doesn’t have a private answer to it, either. But he needs that answer sometime over the coming days or weeks.

PWHL selects Seattle for 2nd expansion franchise. Plans to add another 2 by 2026-27, AP source says

The PWHL will expand to eight teams next season by adding Seattle as its second expansion franchise alongside Vancouver. The two teams provides the PWHL a major foothold in the Pacific Northwest. The Associated Press has learned that the women’s hockey league also plans to grow to 10 teams for its 2026-27 season. That comes after feedback received during its eight-month expansion search in which the PWHL considered more than 20 markets.

UNC’s Belichick defends Hudson as ‘doing her job’ after interjecting during CBS interview

North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick has defended girlfriend Jordon Hudson for interjecting during a CBS interviewer’s questions about their relationship and said she was “simply doing her job.” The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach issued a statement through UNC on Wednesday. That followed an appearance on “CBS News Sunday Morning” to promote his upcoming book on his coaching life. In the interview, Hudson objected to a question about how the two had met. The 73-year-old Belichick said in his statement that the segment presents “selectively edited clips” to “suggest a false narrative” that the 24-year-old Hudson tried to control the interview.

Daniels, Cunningham and Zubac are the finalists for the NBA’s most improved player award

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac and Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels all made significant leaps this season. It’s time for the NBA to reveal which jump was deemed the best. Cunningham, Zubac and Daniels are the finalists for the NBA’s most improved player award, which will be revealed Wednesday night shortly after 7 p.m. on TNT. The most improved player award, like several other NBA honors, was voted on by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league and cast ballots shortly after the end of the regular season.

A legacy of hope and laughter for Gaudreau brothers as family, friends and hockey community grieve

WESTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — The families of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are still grieving their deaths last August after they were hit by a suspected drunken driver in New Jersey on the eve of their sister’s wedding. Through strides big and small — from births and hockey tributes and a new foundation — the family has found a legacy they hope will last by fund-raising for a new playground fundraising at the family’s beloved school. Jane Gaudreau looks ahead to the days when children will laugh and play with her sons looking down from above.

Caitlin Clark’s return to Iowa for Fever preseason game commands average paid ticket price of $440

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark fans will have to pay a premium on the secondary market if they want to be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Sunday’s matchup between the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team. The average paid price of $440 per ticket on the secondary market as of Wednesday has made it the most in-demand event involving Clark. That’s according to ticketing technology company Victory Live. Clark will be playing on the court where she rose to stardom with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Asking prices on the secondary market Wednesday ranged from $146 to $2,368.

Jeff Sperbeck, former agent for John Elway, dies after injury at 62

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Jeff Sperbeck, a business partner and former agent for Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway, has died after suffering an injury at a Southern California golf resort. He was 62. The Riverside County coroner’s office says Sperbeck died Wednesday. No cause of death is listed. But the report says Sperbeck was injured last Saturday and the address listed for the incident belongs to The Madison Club in La Quinta. The Riverside County Fire Department says the agency was called to that location on Saturday after someone fell out of a golf cart.

What makes a Kentucky Derby champion? Big hearts, immense lungs and powerful legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At the 151st Kentucky Derby, a global spotlight will shine on equine athleticism. It’s the subject of a growing body of research. On display at Saturday’s Derby will be the speed and agility of these 1,000-pound animals. Studies show that a constellation of characteristics are behind the horses’ athletic ability. That includes big hearts, immense lung capacity, robust musculoskeletal systems and long, thin legs. All of that helped horses survive in the wild. Experts say it all stems from their evolution as an animal of prey. Horses honed skills like running, jumping and pulling as humans bred and trained them for various purposes over millennia. And the relationship between humans and horses helped shape history.

