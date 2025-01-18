AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:56 p.m. EST

Money was a limited factor for Roki Sasaki, and he picked the Dodgers anyway

Young Japanese flamethrower Roki Sasaki said on Instagram that he’s signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving the defending World Series champions even more star power entering 2025. The scariest part of this Dodgers move is that they didn’t even need to dip into their deep pockets to entice Sasaki to make his baseball home at Chavez Ravine. All 30 MLB teams had roughly the same amount of money to offer Sasaki, but the pitcher still chose LA. Considering events over the past year, it’s hard to blame him.

Million-dollar questions abound in changing college game as Irish and Buckeyes prepare

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the wackiest seasons in college football history will end with two schools whose traditions are as old as the game itself — Ohio State and Notre Dame — playing for a national championship. Monday night’s final in Atlanta will mark the latest finish to a season in college football’s 155-year history. It’s a product of the new 12-team playoff that itself is worth billions. The big question is if it’s ready for what comes next — with name, image and likeness deals; the transfer portal; the playoff; Title IX and other issues still to be resolved.

Ohio State’s WR tandem of Smith, Egbuka eager to see if they will face man coverage from Notre Dame

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was able to keep a team-first approach after having extra defensive attention make him almost invisible in the Buckeyes’ Cotton Bowl win over Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals. After all, that extra attention limited Smith to one catch for three yards but opened up opportunities for his teammates in the 28-14 win that earned Ohio State a berth in Monday night’s national championship game against Notre Dame. One of the key questions: Will Notre Dame play man defense against Smith and Emeka Egbuka? That strategy has worked well for the Fighting Irish.

Texans’ Kris Boyd flings helmet, gets penalized and then shoves his coach on first play vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground after the opening kickoff of their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Boyd had caused a fumble on the kickoff and ripped off his helmet and sent it sailing into the bench to celebrate. But the ball was recovered by Kansas City, which wound up kicking a field goal on the drive. Boyd was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet.

Jake Burger will wear No. 21 with the Texas Rangers for his daughter born with Down syndrome

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Burger will wear No. 21 after being acquired by the Texas Rangers. The number has special significance for his family after his daughter was born in October with Down syndrome. The clinical name for Down syndrome is trisomy 21, a condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome. Burger credits his wife with the idea of wearing No. 21, and he was working to change his number with Miami before getting traded to Texas in December. He says work is underway to establish a foundation to help other families impacted by Down syndrome.

California pals Tien, 19, and Michelsen, 20, are 2 of 4 US men in the Australian Open’s 4th round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two friends from California, Learner Tien and Alex Michelsen, have both reached the fourth round at the Australian Open. Tien is 19, and Michelsen is 20. They are two of the four American men still in the bracket, along with Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton. Tien and Michelsen were born about 15 months apart and first crossed paths a decade ago when they were playing in Southern California tennis tournaments for kids. They frequently play Fortnite together, trained together in Orange County all offseason and are keeping tabs on each other at Melbourne Park. Their lockers are right next door.

No. 1 Auburn escapes No. 23 Georgia with 70-68 win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tahaad Pettiford hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range, scoring 24 off the bench to help No. 1 Auburn escape No. 23 Georgia with a 70-68 win. Auburn has won 10 in a row and a second straight game without star Johni Broome, who injured his ankle in a Jan. 11 win over South Carolina. Georgia struggled with free throws on Saturday, making 9 of 20 from the line. The Bulldogs suffered their first home loss of the season. The Tigers tallied 32 points off the bench in Broome’s absence.

Jamiya Neal scores career-high 24 to lead Creighton over No. 14 UConn 68-63

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jamiya Neal had a career-high 24 points to lead Creighton to a 68-63 win over No. 14 UConn. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and Steven Ashworth scored 12 for the Bluejays. Hassan Diarra and Solo Ball each had 15 points for UConn. The Huskies’ loss on Saturday snapped a 28-game home winning streak. The Bluejays won the battle of the teams picked to finish first and second in the Big East preseason poll as players other than Kalkbrenner and Ashworth stepped up to make big plays. The Huskies lost another winnable game while star freshman Liam McNeeley works his way back from an ankle sprain.

2-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom feeling normal after missing most of 1st two Texas seasons hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has already thrown off the mound this offseason and says everything feels normal. He missed most of his first two seasons with the Texas Rangers because of elbow surgery. The 36-year-old DeGrom says making three starts last September helped him treat it like a normal offseason instead of feeling like he was still in rehab mode. DeGrom has started only nine games for the Rangers since signing a $185 million, five-year contract in free agency two winters ago.

Wife-and-husband duo Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils win on the same court at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Gael Monfils has joined Roger Federer as the only men to reach the Australian Open’s fourth round at age 38 or older since the tournament field expanded to 128 players in 1988. Monfils came back to beat No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Saturday. After punctuating his victory with a 134 mph (215 kph) ace — his 24th of the afternoon, doubling Fritz’s total — Monfils did a celebratory dance at the baseline while thousands of fans at Margaret Court Arena roared, many waving red-white-and-blue French flags. And after that win, Monfils returned and sat in the stands to watch his wife, Elina Svitolina, eliminate the women’s No. 4 seed, two-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

